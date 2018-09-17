Do Not Short The S&P 500, Even At Its All-Time Highs

As the ongoing bull market has lasted for nearly a decade, it has become the longest in history. In addition, S&P is currently trading at an all-time high. This has led many investors to claim that the upside potential has been exhausted and a bear market is just around the corner. In addition, many investors feel tempted to short the S&P at its current “inflated” level via shorting a low-fee ETF, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). As this strategy entails significant risks, in this article I will analyze why investors should not attempt to short the S&P.

Secular vs. cyclical bull market

Investors should realize that the ongoing bull market is secular, not cyclical. Secular bull markets last much longer than cyclical ones. For instance, the last secular bull market lasted almost two decades, from 1982 to 2000. Therefore, the fact that the current bull market is almost 10 years old does not mean that it cannot keep running for many more years.

Experience has shown that S&P climbs to new all-time highs every 2-3 decades, as shown in the chart below. This trend can be explained by the great technological progress, which raises the global GDP and the standard of living to new record levels on a regular basis.

The S&P remained range-bound between 700 and 1550 for 16 years, between 1997 and 2013. In 2013, it broke above its then-all-time high of 1550 and has remained well above that level in the last five years. This is a confirmation that the ongoing bull market is secular, not cyclical. Due to the very long duration of secular bull markets, short sellers run the risk of incurring excessive losses.

Dividends

The S&P currently offers a 1.7% dividend yield. In addition, it has an exceptional growth record, as it has grown its earnings per share by 8.6% per year and its dividend by 7% per year on average since 1960. I have intentionally excluded the years before because S&P grew at a much faster pace in the aftermath of the end of World War II. This performance record is sufficient to satisfy even the most demanding investors, both the growth-oriented and the income-oriented ones.

Short sellers should not underestimate the dividend yield and the dividend growth record of S&P. By shorting the index, not only do they forgo the 1.7% dividend yield, but they also pay this dividend from their pockets. In other words, those who short the S&P begin with a 3.4% annual handicap compared to the index. While this handicap may seem immaterial to some investors, it is actually of great significance.

This handicap means that time works against the short positions. Therefore, short sellers need to have excellent timing skills to outweigh this handicap. If a bear market does not show up for another three years, short sellers will incur a 10.2% handicap compared to the benchmark, only from the dividends. And while many investors will claim that the ongoing bull market cannot go on for another three years, the truth is that no-one can predict how long it will last. To be sure, most analysts predicted a “double-dip recession” and doubted the ongoing bull market from its very beginning.

Even the legendary investor George Soros repeatedly purchased numerous put options on the S&P many years ago and thus incurred huge losses from those positions. Overall, investors should realize that no-one can time the market, as the latter is completely unpredictable in the short run. It is predictable only in the long run, in which S&P has consistently returned approximately 8.6% per year on average.

Timing

As mentioned above, no-one can time the market on a regular basis. It is just a matter of luck if someone manages to time the market once. Even worse for short sellers, they need to have the correct timing twice, not once. They need to have the correct timing when they open their short position and when they close their position. Otherwise, they may short the S&P at a favorable time but the market may rebound before they close their position, thus resulting in a loss. If the correct timing is hard to perform once, it is almost impossible to perform twice in a row.

Vast outperformance of S&P

The inability of even the most competent investors to time the market is clearly reflected in the dramatic underperformance of the vast majority of active funds compared to the index. To be sure, a study reported that 99% of active funds, both domestic and international, failed to outperform their benchmark since 2006. Another study showed that 92% of large-cap funds underperformed S&P during the last 15 years. Moreover, in his well-known wager, Buffett bet that the best fund managers would fail to outperform S&P throughout a decade. Indeed the period ended last year and all the fund managers who participated in the wager dramatically underperformed the index. As S&P outperforms the vast majority of active funds by a wide margin, investors should be particularly careful before deciding to short the index.

Euphoria phase

Bearish investors may be correct that we are currently in the last phase of the ongoing bull market, namely the euphoria phase. While this may lead some investors to conclude that it is the right time to open a short position in the S&P, they should note that most of the profits from bull markets come in their initial and their final phase. The euphoria phase may last much longer than most investors expect and thus it can result in excessive losses for short sellers due to capital losses and the above mentioned time erosion of short positions. As a result, most short sellers are likely to be exhausted by their losses and the duration of the last phase of the bull market and hence they will probably throw in the towel before a bear market eventually shows up.

Final thoughts

The S&P has an impressive record of earnings growth and dividend growth. As it includes the best portion of corporate America, Buffett has repeatedly advised investors to purchase a low-fee index ETF of S&P and remain invested with a long-term horizon. Therefore, given also the erosion of short positions over time, investors should not attempt to short the S&P. Short sellers of the S&P will make a profit only if they have perfect timing but experience has proved that no-one can time the market on a regular basis, as the market is absolutely unpredictable in the short run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.