Insperity's Acceleration With Workforce Acceleration

The traditional PEO will now accelerate its marketing of Workforce Acceleration program to small and medium-sized businesses. Acceleration significantly expands Insperity's TAM.

With and through Mylo, Insperity will offer brokered benefits as well as business insurance to clients choosing traditional HR services through Acceleration.

Insperity snapped the last piece of its Workforce Acceleration puzzle into place on August 22nd when it announced an agreement with Mylo.

When working a jigsaw puzzle, have you ever noticed there always seems to be one or two key pieces you just can't seem to find at the right time? That's probably exactly what leads to a feeling of accomplishment when a puzzle comes together. Insperity (NSP), a leading human resources solution provider, just snapped a key piece into place on its latest puzzle.

The First Puzzle

Insperity has been a rapidly-growing PEO (professional employer organization) for small to medium-sized businesses since it began in 1986. In a PEO model, a resource, the human, is “co-employed” by an administrative employer, such as Insperity, and a worksite employer, the small to mid-sized employer. This allows the worksite employer to focus on its core business, the employee to be better served from an HR perspective and the administrative employer to bundle services for multiple businesses at competitive prices for both employee and employer.

Insperity estimates the TAM (total addressable market) of companies staffing from 5 to 5,000 employees at approximately 71 million employees. It also estimates only 5.5% are served by a PEO. It originally narrowed its focus to the top 10% of companies to avoid high-risk and struggling companies.

In the four years from 2014 to 2017, both Insperity's average number of worksite employees paid per month and total revenue grew over 40%. Since 2015, diluted earnings per share more than doubled.

The New Puzzle

In the first quarter of 2017, the company decided to expand its business offering and introduced a traditional HR service, Workforce Administration. This traditional offering would serve to capture those companies not interested in or not ready for a PEO or co-employment model. Acceleration significantly expands Insperity's TAM.

Though it tested throughout 2017, Insperity had not truly rolled out Workforce Administration with full press marketing.

“So we're kind of gingerly moving forward, but we're about to get to that point where we will accelerate that implementation. And giving the customer the option, whichever is the right starting point that we would recommend for that given customer, really opens up our target market even larger....”

In the 2018 second quarter, Insperity rebranded the offering as Workforce Acceleration. Acceleration is defined as a “self-service, human capital management software bundle, plus professional HR support as needed”. The options include payroll and tax administration, time and attendance processing, HR administration, onboarding, performance management and employee-related compliance support. And, in the 2018 second quarter, Insperity added its last key puzzle piece to the solution - brokered benefits management.

“Workforce Acceleration, our comprehensive traditional employment solution, is now fully ready for roll-out.”

A Key Piece



Source

For its co-employed worksite employees, Insperity provides insurance and benefits through a variety of vendors including UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Chubb (CB). United provides group health insurance coverage. Chubb provides workers' compensation coverage.

But, Workforce Acceleration presents a different situation with unique needs. For this program. Insperity is partnering with Mylo, a division of Lockton Companies, to provide brokered benefits such as group health, home, auto and individual health insurance as well as business insurance.

“Through Lockton, we are bringing a high level of expertise and quality insurance solutions generally unavailable to this target customer base.”

Mylo provides access to “a wide range of policies from top-rated carriers”. Insperity's business relationship with Lockton is not new. In a client story featured on Lockton's company website, Insperity highlights its reliance on Lockton.

“They bring a breath of fresh air because, within their own organization they have so many resources in all parts of the country, in all coverages and so forth, that if you have a need for something, they will have a solution.” “Lockton is very, very involved with us as a client. We kinda want to call them, rather than a vendor, they're a partner - they're a true partner of ours.” “They're always somebody that's there that's going to take care of whatever issue we have.”

That “issue” arose when Insperity opted to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses partnering with the solutions provider for traditional HR services.

This particular agreement exists between Mylo and Insperity's Insurance Services. This segment of Insperity operates in all 50 states. It assists Insperity clients in finding customizable but affordable insurance coverage.

The Puzzle Image

Even before the Mylo agreement was in place, Insperity was able to conceive this new puzzle's image. In the 2018 first quarter, it was already reporting acceptance of the new offering.

“We had like a 200% increase in the number of sales at Workforce Administration...”

In the 2018 second quarter, Insperity adjusted pricing and still saw success.

“This quarter's sales of this new comprehensive service offering increased 38% at a price point 61% higher than the previous Workforce Administration version.”

It is worth repeating that Insperity just labeled the program as “ fully ready for roll-out”. Its business performance advisors (BPAs) have been challenged.

“We intend to incentivize BPAs to increase the volume of Workforce Acceleration sales.”

Insperity has not seen a dent in its sales efficiency to date by having the BPAs offer both programs. Offering both options to the client at the onset not only highlights the differences between the two programs but also highlights the difference between selecting Insperity compared to going it alone or opting for another service firm.

Source

Insperity anticipates a subset of Workforce Acceleration clients will eventually transition to its PEO offering, Workforce Optimization. In reverse, it can now offer clients shifting away from co-employment traditional services through Workforce Acceleration.

Accelerating Into 2019

Insperity is hardly in a rut. In 2018, for the full year, Insperity expects to increase adjusted EPS by 42.4% to 44.1% year-over-year to a range of $3.49 to $3.53. Through the first half, it has improved 57.1% adjusted diluted EPS from $1.33 to $2.09.

“We are in a great position for growth acceleration over the balance of the year.”

But, 2018 will be but a springboard. It should not be overlooked how significantly Workforce Acceleration can expand Insperity's reach into its marketplace. Of the 5.5%, or 4 million, served by a PEO, Insperity estimates it will serve an average range of 213,700 to 215,600 monthly. Further, even if limiting itself to the elite 10% of small to medium-sized businesses, the potential employee count impacted would inflate to over 7 million; over 14 million at 20% and nearly 18 million at 25%.

“Our efforts to improve our dynamic and unique business model to create more ways to achieve growth and profitability target has proven to be quite successful. We have the right initiatives in place to continue double-digit growth into 2019.”

Alert shareholders will want to track Insperity's progress with Workforce Acceleration in the last half of 2018 as the company “pushes the pedal down”. But, it will likely be 2019 before the company shares actual numbers on the program.

That's now the missing puzzle piece for analysts and shareholders....where "missing" means "not apparent" rather than "disappeared". It will assuredly snap together soon enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NSP.