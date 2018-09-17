Market Setting Up For Year-End Rally

September has a history of being a dangerous month for stocks. Many of the biggest sell-offs in past years have occurred in September, and the memory of September 2008 still weighs heavily on many participants. In today's report, I'll argue that we could witness a brief but sharp pullback before this month is over. I'll also present the case for a lively fourth-quarter broad market rally to finish what should be an overall very profitable year for investors.

My expectation for a summer rally, which I've articulated in these reports since June, wasn't disappointed. While I had hoped to see more upside in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by September, it has nonetheless been a worthwhile time to be an equity investor. Now that summer is almost over, it's time to turn our attention to the fourth quarter as we try and discern what might lie ahead for the equity market entering the fall. With the fall just over a week away, the SPX is poised to finish the summer on a strong note (below) as the index is just slightly under its high for the year to date. There are, however, signs of weakness in other areas of the market. We'll examine some of them here.

Source: BigCharts

The first piece of evidence which suggests the broad market is vulnerable to a (mild) pullback is visible in the elevated number of stocks on both major exchanges which have made new 52-week lows of late. Since last week, hardly a day has passed without there being fewer than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows. Historically, when more than 40 stocks make new lows over a period of several days, it implies the market isn't as strong as it could be and is subject to increased internal selling pressure. The greater the number of stocks making new lows, the greater the selling pressure is assumed to be. On Thursday, for instance, there were 85 stocks on the Big Board which made new 52-week lows, while 69 stocks on the Nasdaq made new lows. This should be considered as Exhibit A in the case for a temporary pullback.

It's not just the absolute number of stocks making new lows which is worthy of consideration, however. Also worth consideration is the quality of the new lows, that is, what types of stocks are making new lows? In the present instance, the new lows have been mainly attributable to investors dumping income-oriented issues, particularly muni-bond funds. This in turn is related to the recent spike in bond yields as the outlook for higher rates has increased in the wake of the latest U.S. employment situation report.

This tells us that the internal weakness is fairly well contained and isn't widespread. Otherwise, if it were a case of stocks across many different industries making new lows, it would be far more troubling for the near-term market outlook. As it stands now, though, most industries remain in good shape and should survive the latest flare-up of internal selling pressure.

It should also be noted that on a cumulative basis, NYSE's new 52-week highs and lows are still trending higher. This tells us that the overall U.S. stock market remains on a solid footing and that there is still plenty of demand for stocks despite the liquidation now underway in income funds and rate-sensitive stocks. As long as the NYSE cumulative new highs-lows indicator remains above its rising trend line, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook.

Source: WSJ

As mentioned above, interest-rate-sensitive securities are the ones most vulnerable to weakness in the immediate term. However, the financial sector stocks have also been subject to selling pressure lately, including the extremely important banks and broker/dealers. For an example of this weakness, let's take a look at the PHLX Bank Index (BKX). A simple glance at the BKX chart gives you an idea of the relative weakness of the actively traded bank stocks, which as a group have failed to keep pace with the benchmark S&P 500 this summer. The slumping appearance of the BKX chart since last week, while not necessarily ominous, is certainly a cause for concern for the broad market's immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook. Conspicuous shows of weakness in the BKX often precede pullbacks in the major averages due to the extreme sensitivity of the banks to shifts in the market's near-term internal currents. Thus, the bank stocks' weakness can be considered as Exhibit B in the case for a short-term pullback.

Source: BigCharts

Exhibit C in the case for a final pullback before a Q4 rally commences can be seen below. This shows the graph of the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), which is another important leading and confirming indicator for the broad U.S. stock market. The broker/dealer stocks have also historically been leading indicators for the equity broad market, and whenever the XBD has shown conspicuous and sustained weakness, it has tended to produce at least a short-term "hiccup" for the major averages. As you can see in the following graph, XBD has established a pattern of lower highs and lower lows in recent months. The strongest broad market rallies have always been supported by rallies in the broker/dealers. Therefore until XBD shows some improvement, the market will remain vulnerable to selling pressures.

Source: BigCharts

The above-mentioned factors are by no means intended to paint a bearish picture for equities. To the contrary, I remain bullish on an intermediate-term and long-term basis. Even the short-term (1-3 month) outlook I consider to be mostly bullish despite the immediate weakness visible in the financial sector and rate-sensitive securities. My point is that the latest show of internal weakness has increased the likelihood of a temporary pullback in the major averages in the coming weeks. However, once the market has experienced a final "flush-out" of weakness, the way will be cleared for a fourth-quarter rally based on the strong forward momentum reflected in the NYSE cumulative new highs-new lows indicator shown above. More importantly, the relentless rising trend in S&P 500 earnings and revenues (below) is supportive of continued bullish conditions for many months to come. With S&P 500 corporate earnings and profit margins at an all-time high, the bulls have a powerful fundamental basis for continuing their relentless assault at pushing stock prices to new highs, notwithstanding the recent pocket of immediate-term technical weakness.

Source: Yardeni Research

While my views are subject to change based on the market's intermediate-term internal condition, right now the weight of technical and fundamental evidence is favorable for more upside in the major averages in Q4. I recommend that investors remain somewhat defensive and refrain from initiating new long positions in individual stocks and ETFs until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges shrink to be 40 for several days in a row. Meanwhile, investors should maintain a bullish intermediate-term (3-9 month) bias.

Investors should also continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.