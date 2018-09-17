Eventbrite Is Fueling The Experience Economy

While the IPO lock-up period should be approached with caution, the leadership of the company alone justifies a place for EB in your portfolio.

The company plans to raise around $200 million in the coming weeks in an IPO that would give it a market cap around $1.8 billion.

Eventbrite, a popular global event planning and ticketing platform, is positioned to benefit from this accelerating trend.

The Experience Economy resulting from it is reinforced by social media and fear of missing out for the mobile-first generations.

The Experience Economy is the shift from an economy based on owning things to an economy powered by investment in memorable experiences.

Millennials – America’s largest generation by population – cherish the experiences in their lives more than physical things: from concerts, to athletic pursuits, to cultural experiences and social events of all kinds.

This trend is accelerating, powered by five trends that are shaping the Experience Economy pointed out by Alyssa Torres, Marketing Manager at Eventbrite (EB):

People crave interactions off social media that feel genuine People are looking for a new perspective through in-person interaction Our cultural climate is shifting toward a desire for togetherness Millennials are starting families and are still looking for day-time, family-suitable events, showing the trend is here to stay Lives streaming is making experiences more valuable: people are compelled to attend events so that later they can share it on social networks

You can already tell how the Experience Economy is a direct result of the rise of the App Economy, roaring as the mobile-first generations start spending their discretionary income.

One of the companies that are particularly well positioned to ride that trend and fuel it even further is Eventbrite.

Eventbrite Co-founders Kevin and Julia Hartz. Image Source: skift.com.

What is Eventbrite?

Eventbrite is a unicorn – a private tech company with a valuation above $1 billion – going public this year, following the IPO of the likes of iQiyi (IQ), Dropbox (DBX), Spotify (SPOT) among others.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite is a fast-growing event planning and ticketing platform.

Here is how they describe their service:

Eventbrite is a global platform for live experiences that allows anyone to create, share, find and attend events that fuel their passions and enrich their lives. From music festivals, marathons, conferences, community rallies, and fundraisers, to gaming competitions and air guitar contests. Our mission is to bring the world together through live experiences.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz explains:

Our hunch was that the aggregation of all of these events that we considered to be mid-market — not birthday parties and not Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, but everything in between — would be massive”

Social Media works in the company’s favor because of FOMO (fear of missing out). There's a good chance that one of the recent events that showed up on your Facebook (FB) feed is powered by Eventbrite.

Mid-Market of event planning. Source: Eventbrite

Eventbrite does not charge any fee for free events, making it a freemium model for new creators just getting started with their business.

The company essentially drives its revenue from charging event organizers online ticketing services for their events; a variable fee in % of the ticket price plus a fixed amount per ticket sold. They also generate additional revenue from creators using the company’s payment processing and other services. Paid tickets are stable since 2013 at about two thirds of the tickets on the platform.

In 2017 alone, Eventbrite was involved with:

700,000 creators

3 million events

200 million tickets issued

170 counties

Acquisition, Retention, Monetization (the trifecta of cloud business)

How is Eventbrite doing on the three pillars that makes a SaaS business successful? Let’s review the S-1 form of the company recently issued.

Acquisition : 95% of the creators using Eventbrite sign themselves up, mostly from prior experience with the service or word of mouth. The quality of the platform is bringing people on. That’s why sales & marketing support costs is expected to decline over time. But the creators signing up organically only account for 54% of revenue. For the other 46%, the company's sales team targets creators who are popular and big enough to be hosting events with substantial paid ticket sales.

: 95% of the creators using Eventbrite sign themselves up, mostly from prior experience with the service or word of mouth. The quality of the platform is bringing people on. That’s why sales & marketing support costs is expected to decline over time. But the creators signing up organically only account for 54% of revenue. For the other 46%, the company's sales team targets creators who are popular and big enough to be hosting events with substantial paid ticket sales. Retention: Retention rate from creators who signed up in 2017 is 97%. And for those who came on to the platform in 2013, 78% of their revenue is still going to Eventbrite four years later, which is very impressive. Eventbrite wants to attract creators at the early stages and help them grow and stick with the service.

Gross Ticket Fees by cohort of new creators over time. Source: Form S-1

Monetization: 17% of new creators throwing a free event with Eventbrite organize an event with paid tickets in the following 12 months, showing strong conversion rate for the freemium model. Paid tickets are the source of revenue via variable and fixed fees, but Eventbrite also offers additional services like payment processing, analytics and management tools, staffing, customer support or community management. The gross ticket fees generated for the first year of each cohort has more than doubled from 2013 to 2017. This illustrates that its monetization strategy is improving over time.

Gross Ticket Fees by cohort of new creators by year. Source: Form S-1

Market and competition

According to Datanyze, Eventbrite is a clear global leader in Event Management technologies, with a market share around 63% based on number of domains.

Source: Datanize

Eventbrite’s leading position explains how the company has entered a virtuous cycle: awareness through past events and word of mouth bring new creators organically to the platform that in turn bring more attendants.

To maintain and fuel this flywheel effect, Eventbrite offers compensation and retention incentives to creators that are meaningful to the platform.

Now, Eventbrite has a clear lead in the mid-market of event management, but what if their creators grow out of that mid-market?

The top end of the market is heavily dominated by Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), the largest live entertainment company in the world who controls some of the biggest venues. At this stage, it is hard to tell if Live Nation is a threat to Eventbrite or the other way around. They both co-exist focusing on their respective markets. We know that 5% of Eventbrite’s creators are making 46% of revenue, showing how an escalation of costs due to competition for the top creators could be a risk for both companies. Eventbrite can scale with its creators as they grow, but there may be a natural ceiling where customers break out of the platform due to their size and start working directly with venues instead.

To some extent, Live Nation is the NFL to Eventbrite's College Football: there is money to be made on both sides.

Integration and partnerships are another key aspect of the industry. Eventbrite has built a full integration tool that leverages Spotify (SPOT) ’s music and concert discovery algorithm, helping event producers to connect with fans likely to attend their show.

On a Spotify artist page, it shows all the Eventbrite events the artist is participating in. As explained by Dana Tom, Product Marketing Manager at Eventbrite:

Reaching consumers with the right event in the right place at the right time is incredibly powerful in terms of helping organizers move more tickets. Eventbrite, which takes a radically open approach to event discovery, continues to join forces with industry-leading partners to help people discover events they wouldn’t have otherwise known about. In addition to Spotify, Eventbrite currently has distribution partnerships with Facebook, Bandsintown, Discotech, and Songkick.”

This open approach, with direct distribution partnership with the biggest players of the industry indicates how strong and entrenched Eventbrite’s market position really is.

Management and Leadership

Eventbrite was founded in 2006 by Kevin Hartz (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman) and Julia Hartz (Co-Founder and CEO) and Renaud Visage (Co-Founder and CTO).

Kevin Hartz was previously co-founder and CEO at Xoom (ultimately taken over by Paypal in 2015) and Julia Hartz, his wife, worked in media entertainment, developing tv series for Fx Network.

Kevin was CEO until 2016 and is now executive chairman, while Julia has taken over the CEO-role since then. The Hartz family will still own 35% of the company after the IPO.

This extract of a 20 minutes interview of Julia and Kevin Hartz by Emily Chang on Bloomberg is a must watch if you are considering investing in the company. You’ll be able to get a sense of the dynamic between these two co-founders and what brought them where they are today.

Eventbrite’s leadership alone could justify a place for EB in your portfolio.

The company appears to have an outstanding culture and Julia Hartz – one of the very few female founder-CEOs in the Silicon Valley – has a 97% approval rating on Glassdoor.

Source: Glassdoor

And that leadership is backed by strong partners and smart money.

Eventbrite has previously raised around $334 million through private investments with firms like Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, who remain major stockholders in the company, along with the Hartz family.

Acquisitive

The company acquired several other software companies over the last few years:

Eventioz in September 2013 (ticketing) undisclosed amount

in September 2013 (ticketing) undisclosed amount Lanyrd in September 2013 (event management) undisclosed amount

in September 2013 (event management) undisclosed amount Scintilla Technologies in October 2015 (software) undisclosed amount

in October 2015 (software) undisclosed amount Queue in February 2016 (ticketing) undisclosed amount

in February 2016 (ticketing) undisclosed amount ticketscript in January 2017 (Amsterdam-based popular platform for event organizers to set up and sell tickets online for music events) undisclosed amount

in January 2017 (Amsterdam-based popular platform for event organizers to set up and sell tickets online for music events) undisclosed amount nvite in March 2017 (community-focused events solutions) undisclosed amount

in March 2017 (community-focused events solutions) undisclosed amount Ticketfly in June 2017 (leading ticketing platform focused on music and promoters, coming with a distribution agreement with Pandora (P) $200 million

in June 2017 (leading ticketing platform focused on music and promoters, coming with a distribution agreement with Pandora (P) $200 million Ticketea in April 2018 (Madrid-based discovery and ticketing platform focusing on Spanish speaking countries) From €8 to €15 million

Pandora bought Ticketfly for $450 million in 2015 but the integration never led to tangible results and had to divest to meet a funding deadline.

Overall, Eventbrite is not afraid of growing opportunistically when the price is right.

Financials

Let’s look at the financials at the end of June 2018:

Source: Eventbrite form S-1

Net Revenue growth was 61% in the first half of 2018, partially explained by the recent acquisitions. The organic growth was 39% for that period, which remains very impressive.

Net revenue by Geography shows that International represented 30% of Eventbrite top line in 2017, showing potential for growth in that area.

Source: Eventbrite form S-1

The company is still loss making on a GAAP basis, but Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled yoy, reaching $10 million in the first half of 2018.

The first half of 2018 was partially tempered by a hack on Ticketfly services that impacted revenue in May and June. Both top and bottom should improve substantially in the coming quarters.

Source: Eventbrite form S-1

Free cash flow was +$13 million in the first half of 2018, an improvement of $5 million yoy.

Improving Positive Free Cash Flow is a fundamental KPI to know that management can grow the business. It signals a savvy management team and a strong business.

Valuation

Eventbrite has recently updated its IPO filing, setting an IPO range of $19 to $21, valuing it at around $1.8 billion.

It remains to be seen at what price the shares will open on the first day. But such a valuation would imply a market cap around 5x FY18 projected sales.

It sounds like a reasonable valuation, but keep in mind that not all SaaS businesses are born equal. It’s not necessarily easy to find the best comp to get a sense of what kind of P/S ratio Eventbrite could reach over time.

Cvent – a SaaS company specialized in event and hospitality management technology – went public in 2013 before going private again in 2016, bought out at a valuation of $1.65 billion. Cvent was acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners at about 7x FY16 sales, but the company was only valued at around 4x sales before the buyout.

At the time, based on their earnings report, Cvent had an annual revenue run rate of $224 million with mid to high teens growth and was mostly breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

While Eventbrite’s current growth trajectory is much more promising than Cvent at the time, this story should serve as a reminder that there is no such thing as a sure bet and that using any SaaS business as a comp should be done with caution.

How to approach the IPO

If you are a long-term investor, the best way to invest in a IPO is often to avoid it altogether and wait for a few months. Let the company deliver over the first few quarters of its public life, let the lock-up period go by and see where the valuation settles. You might miss a hype cycle, but that shouldn’t be too much of concern if you have a long term view.

In the first few weeks after an IPO, a stock can temporarily reach very high prices before settling down, or worse, crater. Many companies get stuck in the $300 million revenue range due to disruption in their industry or unforeseen challenges internally. If you need examples of failed promising IPOs, think about Zynga (ZNGA), Glu Mobile (GLUU) or more recently Snap (SNAP).

That being said, if you want to invest in the Experience Economy and see Eventbrite as a potential big winner, you shouldn’t shy away from starting a small position before the end of the lock up period. There’s always a chance that Eventbrite will rise and never come back down to its IPO valuation. That’s why investing a small position and staging your buys is the way to go. It enables you to keep track of the company and call yourself a shareholder without kicking yourself if it rises 200% in the first six months.

Bottom Line

Any investor should feel grateful to come across a company like Eventbrite still early in its expansion. It is a fantastic play in the Experience Economy, as Millennials and Gen Z look for opportunities to impress their social network by live streaming at the latest hot event. And if you are reading this, you’ll have an opportunity to be a shareholder long before most investors will really pay attention.

Volatility and big swings should be expected during the first few months. If you decide to invest, don’t buy it all at once. A third or a fourth of your intended position can be a good start, with a reassessment after the lock-up period based on the performance of the company and a better understanding of its valuation.

I will be long EB.

