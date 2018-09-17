Square Trades At Nosebleed Valuation Levels

Management is extremely competent and has a good idea of where it wants to take the firm in the future.

Square was started in 2009 right in the mist of the financial crisis. The company started to enable businesses to take card payments and give all sellers the same resources as larger companies. It launched at the perfect time. The foundation of the company is an ecosystem which allows them to provide a full service, managed payments offering. The company’s growth has been spectacular and there is still a long runway ahead. While Square is not yet profitable, it has grown the top line explosively which will likely translate into massive future earnings. Take a look at the company’s top like growth.

Figure 1: The Company’s top line has grown massively every year (Source 10k)

One of Square’s key strengths has been their ability to on-board sellers and accept payments immediately. As Square has grown, they allow sellers to run their entire businesses more effectively. Sellers can manage orders, inventory, locations, employees, and payroll; engage customers and grow their sales. They can also gain access to business loans through Square Capital service. Square has partnered with some of the most important financial institutions such as Visa, who have backed the company from early on. I see this as allowing Square to build on its competitive advantage.

Figure 2: Square can on-board clients almost immediately

Square has a very sophisticated range of hardware options which allows sellers to choose the product that best suits their needs. The company is a lot more than just the small white magnetic Square box it is known for. Here are some of the tools available.

•Magstripe reader: The magstripe reader enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards by connecting with an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet.

•Contactless and chip reader: This reader accepts EMV chip cards and NFC payments, enabling acceptance via Apple Pay, Android Pay, and other mobile wallets. The reader connects wirelessly or via USB.

•Chip card reader: The chip card reader accepts EMV chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards by connecting with an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet.

•Square Stand: This hardware enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution. It features an integrated magnetic stripe reader, provides power to a connected iPad, and can connect to the contactless and chip reader wirelessly or via USB. Square Stand also connects to various peripheral devices that brick-and-mortar businesses need, such as barcode scanners and receipt printers.

Unquestionably, their hardware is up there with the best players in the world to process payments. This technology allows Square to grow its client base and expand the number of merchants that they can reach.

Business Model

The company charges roughly a 2.95% transaction fee for sellers to use its services. This famously came under attack from short-seller Andrew Left. I’m not sure if Andrew is still Short Square, but the stock has nearly doubled since he began targeting the stock. While this is fractionally more expensive than some of its competitors such as Intuit I really don’t believe that this is a massive issue for small businesses. The most important factor for small businesses is the ability to get up and running quickly and begin growing the business. This is one of the major misunderstandings of Andrew Left. Much of the run-up in price is surely due to the company’s near limitless potential to grow. The firm estimates that it has only targeted 3 percent of the addressable market so far.

Figure 3: Square’s share price has crushed the market over the last year

Management

Much of the run up in price is also surely due to confidence in the management team. Jack Dorsey is a visionary CEO and clearly has an extremely good idea of where he wants to take Square in the future. He also knows exactly where Square stands in the marketplace and how he believes that the firm can continue to grow.

Jack reiterates that Square does not compete with companies like Visa and MasterCard, but rather that the firm works to increase the number of merchants in the marketplace to grow card payments in general. He also emphasizes that the company competes with family and friends of merchants as some services like Square capital offer loans as small as $6,000. In fact, the whole company is future focused. Here is the management on the firm's growth and expansion

Last time what we gave you is about 113% year-over-year, and again, that's been fairly consistent. So everything we look at says keep investing. The more we grow the ecosystem, the more we brings Square sellers onto the platform and now consumers onto the platform, the more opportunity we have down the line to continue to cross-sell and upsell into that base. So we think that is the right stance to take. So again, it's a balance, and that's why I'm really happy to see 60% type growth this quarter but still doing it with three points of margin expansion and the guidance still allowing for three points of margin expansion in the back half of the year. Square second quarter earnings call

A question of valuation

I don’t see Square’s core business coming under serious threat any time soon and the company has a solid economic moat which will surely allow it to keep growing for years to come. Sure there is competition, but I don’t see this fundamentally eroding Square’s earnings.

My main concern with regards to Square is the valuation. The company trades at a forward earnings multiple of 113 and 14 times sales. By nearly any metric, that is extremely expensive. Since the company is not profitable yet, there is also no way to return cash to shareholders by repurchasing stock or paying dividends. At this price, I don’t think that there is a sufficient margin of safety to invest in Square. While it is a great company, it is probably wise to remain on the sidelines. I would rather invest in a company like PagSeguro, which I believe has faster growth rates and a much higher margin of safety. Sure, Square could easily continue to rise, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.