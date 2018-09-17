ENOR Vs. NORW: Which Norwegian ETF Should You Buy?

ENOR can be traded without commission in many cases, which gives it the nod in my opinion but both are fine choices.

The two ETFs correlate to oil prices due to the size of the energy sector in the Norwegian economy, although they are less volatile.

ENOR and NORW both track the same index, so should be expected to be nearly identical to each other.

Recently, I was reviewing a list of iShares ETFs and I came across one that I cannot recall ever noticing before, the iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR). This ETF has apparently been around for quite a while as it dates back from 2012 but is apparently much less followed than the Global X Norway ETF (NORW), which has been around for quite a bit longer. This may be due to the ETF's small size as it only has $30.8 million in assets as of the time of writing. Nonetheless, this ETF could be a good way to play the strengthening Norwegian economy.

About The ETF

ENOR is designed to track the MSCI Norway IMI 25/50 Index, which is the exact same index as its Global X peer invests in. As such, we might expect the two funds to have essentially identical holdings. This is indeed the case. Here are the top ten holdings of ENOR:

Source: iShares

Here are the top ten holdings from NORW:

Source: Global X Funds

As we see here, the funds are dominated by only a few companies, with energy giant Equinor (EQNR) alone accounting for nearly a fifth of the fund. As might be expected, this is because these companies have an outsized market cap relative to the entire Norwegian economy. However, the index being tracked by the funds is not perfectly market capitalization-weighted. Instead, the index has been modified due to Internal Revenue Code rules regarding regulated investment companies such as indexed ETFs.

These rules require that no more than 25% of the fund's assets be invested in a single issuer and the sum of the weights of all issuers with a greater than 5% weighting cannot exceed 50% of the fund's total assets. As such, the index has been specifically constructed and is frequently rebalanced to fit into these rules (full methodology can be found here for those so inclined).

As a general rule, I dislike seeing any fund have any single position exceeding 5% of the fund. This is because such a large position exposes the fund as a whole to the stock (or bond) performance of that one asset. In this case, however, it is unavoidable due to the sheer size of the companies such as Equinor and DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) relative to the Norwegian economy. It is thus important to keep in mind that a good part of the fund's overall performance is thus quite dependent on the stock performance of a handful of companies.

Correlation With Energy

As I discussed in a previous article, there is a very real correlation between oil prices and the share price of the Global X Norway ETF. The same correlation should be present for ENOR as well since the two ETFs track the same index. This certainly makes some sense given that three of the fund's top ten holdings, including giant Equinor, are in the energy space.

The ETF as a whole is much less volatile than oil prices, however. This is due to the presence of non-energy companies in the ETF. We can see this quite clearly by comparing the performance of ENOR to the United States Oil ETF (USO), which tracks the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Clearly then, ENOR appears to be a way for oil bulls to bet on their convictions, without having to deal with the volatility of the futures market. Additionally, the ETF offers the advantage of investing in real companies with real cash flows, which may be appealing to some.

Expenses

As both ENOR and NORW track the same index, one of the factors that should sway you one way or the other is fund expenses. This is because expenses decrease your returns by the amount of the expenses. Therefore, all else being equal, as they appear to be in this case, the fund with the lower expense ratio should outperform its peer. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, in this case, it is actually the Global X fund that has the lower expense ratio, although the difference is slight.

NORW has an expense ratio of 0.50% compared to ENOR's 0.53% ratio. While slight, this 3 basis-point difference can add up over time. In truth though, unless you are investing a very large amount of money or are going to hold the fund for a very long period of time, the difference in the expense ratios between the two funds is not likely to make a difference to you.

Distribution

Another difference between ENOR and NORW revolves around the timing of the distribution. As is the case with many Norwegian companies, NORW pays its distribution annually, typically in early January (with an ex-dividend date in December). ENOR, on the other hand, pays its distribution semi-annually in June and December, although the June distribution is much larger. As ETFs nearly always trade right around their NAV and distributions decrease NAV, it really makes no difference to the value of your holdings as to when distributions are paid but the more frequent payment schedule of ENOR may be important to some.

Commission Costs

A final factor that investors may want to consider when choosing between the two ETFs is transaction costs. This is because ENOR is part of the iShares family of ETFs and therefore is available for trading at many different brokers for no commission costs. NORW largely does not have the same benefit. The lack of trading costs may outweigh ENOR's three basis point expense disadvantage, particularly if you intend to trade it frequently or are using it as a way to bet on oil prices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we want to know which of the two ETFs is a better way to invest in Norway. Personally, my pick would be ENOR, mostly because I can get it without paying a commission and this lack of a front-loaded sales charge outweighs the slightly higher expense ratio for me. However, both of these are fine ETFs that should be considered for anyone wanting to invest in the Nordic nation.

