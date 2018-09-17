It's Bitcoin, Not Blockchain

There is a way to properly use a blockchain and gain the intended benefits outside of just currency. I will explain how this works as well.

The blockchain has been pitched as a solution to many problems, I will show you why most of these efforts will ultimately fail.

Introduction

I can't seem to read a single article about cryptocurrencies or Bitcoin (BTC-USD) (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) without finding comments like this one:

Don't mix up blockchain with bitcoin. The former is real and will be valuable in all types of applications (supply chain, banking etc., etc.; I agree with you on the latter. - SA comment section

Or this one:

I do think and have said in the past that blockchain itself has value in niche applications and not as a currency. However, the blockchain still has issues with transaction validation and speed that will limit implementation sizes to more private party uses. So basically I think we agree. - SA comment section

Today I'm going to show you exactly why most of the use cases for a blockchain don't make sense. Then we will discuss how this fallacy came about. After that I'll show you how to properly use a blockchain. When we're done, you will understand why it's Bitcoin (and probably Ethereum too), not blockchain. Let get started.

Is blockchain the technology underpinning Bitcoin?

No. Bitcoin has a blockchain, but the real breakthrough was the fact that it's decentralized. The thing about decentralization is, how can you pull it off? I mean how are you going to create a decentralized system, really?

I could buy a bunch of servers around the world, but then it's not really decentralized because I own and control them. So that wouldn't work. I could get a bunch of business together, but then it's really a committee, which isn't much better.

Bitcoin's success comes largely from low tech, but brilliant moves by Satoshi.

The real breakthrough in Bitcoin was the fact that Satoshi figured out how to mastermind such a system in a way that's surprisingly low tech. He created an incentive system that would allow anyone to participate, and open sourced the project, eventually stepping away completely. Now people all over the world can take part, and they were incentivized by the system to do so.

The community embraced the project and the plan actually worked. Bitcoin works because people believe in it, code it and use it. There's no technology in the world that can exist or succeed without users (at least not until the robots take over). It's the users, the community and the miners that make it all work.

Why do people get involved with Bitcoin?

Some people do it because they believe in the project, some people see a business opportunity, some people just want to make money, but the reasons don't matter. Bitcoin doesn't care why anyone is involved. Much like a set of genes that replicates for reasons it has no awareness of, Bitcoin is growing because it's well suited to its environment. The world we live in today in filled with rampant censorship, inflation, and a critical lack of trust in central authorities (like the government.. thank you Snowden, the central banks.. thank you collapse of 2008 and bailouts).

So, is it any wonder that a system without middlemen is an attractive alternative? Unfortunately, what we're seeing today are uses of the blockchain coming to the fore that don't make any sense.

Permission Based, Centralized Blockchains

Let's cut to the chase.

A centralized blockchain is an oxymoron. - Andreas Antonopoulos

A blockchain is a tool that comes with many design trade-offs in order to achieve a very specific goal, being able to operate in a hostile environment with nobody in charge. It requires an active and thriving community distributed across the globe to make it censorship resistant and robust.

The closest comparison I can make is the Internet, versus an intranet. One is restricted to certain users and might be useful for downloading paperwork from your human resources department, but the other spawned a global revolution in commerce and interconnectivity.

Are blockchains immutable and unhackable?

No, actually. The reason it's hard to hack the blockchain, is because there's too many people with a copy, and tampering with the blockchain leaves obvious traces (changes to the merkle tree). These features are called distributed consensus and being temper evident and they are what make Bitcoin unhackable and immutable.

A blockchain is just a data structure. So, why can't I just take the Bitcoin blockchain, and put all the Bitcoin in my own account?

Well, there are thousands of copies all over the world. So, when I try to submit my version, it's just rejected by the community. Simple, but effective.

Why is the blockchain tamper evident? Because the only way to add a transaction is to use the hash of the last block and valid transactions from the mempool, then solve the hashing algorithm. This is called proof of work, and the only way to compete to add transactions is by playing by the established consensus rules, and the network is the most powerful in the world. So, there is no known way of rewriting the blockchain, since sufficient hashing power does not exist to do so.

Translation, using a blockchain doesn't mean your project is immutable and unhackable, a "source of truth." That only happens when you have people competing over an incentive and a crowd to determine "truth." This is called Nakamoto Consensus, the longest blockchain is the one that's valid. Bummer, because that just shot 99% of the ICOs out of the saddle, sorry about that partner.

Why using a blockchain won't help your business

How much do you think Facebook would be worth with zero users? Twitter? What if I copied the source code of these platforms and created Hansbook, do you think Facebook would give a rip (ignore for a minute the legal ramifications)?

Well, what I just described is what happens every other day in the blockchain space. Someone copies Bitcoin or Ethereum (ETH-USD) and they're off to the races to solve the world's problems. The thing they are blissfully (or willfully) ignorant of is the fact that solving those problems is hard, and probably the best chance we have lies with Bitcoin and Ethereum. The reason why Bitcoin and Ethereum are well positioned to solve these problems, is that they arose from organic interest in the community; they have actual active communities. Those communities have some of the top experts in the world, and they're not showing up just for the paycheck. How is any startup going to beat a grassroots movement of the smartest people in the world and experts in software and cryptography? I guess you could try to brute force it, but that type of inelegant solution is sure to fail in the long run.

There's just something about an organic movement that's hard to fake. The energy in the space is contagious, it attracts the best and brightest.

Where did blockchain, not Bitcoin come from?

Originally, Bitcoin was a very radical idea supported by a few enthusiast cryptographers and software engineers. It started gaining traction, and even was traded for US dollars, giving it a "value," which eventually was enough to purchase a pizza in 2010.

Eventually people started to take notice. But, how could you capitalize on Bitcoin's success without having to buy Bitcoin? Was there a better way?

This started a chain reaction where people took the Bitcoin source code, copied it, or wrote their own version from scratch. The problem was, since Bitcoin itself was so new and nobody really knew if it would succeed beyond its first couple years, how could you convince people to move to your coin from Bitcoin? How do you get name recognition?

A traditional business model came to the rescue, and crowd funding projects with Bitcoin eventually led to ICOs funded by BTC or ETH (mostly ETH).

If you attend a blockchain conference today, you're sure to think you're in an echo chamber that sounds something like this:

"Bitcoin was great, but their darn blockchain doesn't scale. That's where we come in!"

"Bitcoin's underlying technology, the blockchain is a revolution that will change the world. We fix the problems with Bitcoin by adding a marketing team and removing decentralization."

"Bitcoin was a great idea, except it relies on mining which wastes power and they have no governance system. We fix that by making people vote and using proof of stake!"

Because of the success of Bitcoin, and more recently the success of Ethereum, the target has moved from Bitcoin's back to Ethereum's back. Now we don't hear about "Bitcoin killers" as much anymore, we hear about "Ethereum killers."

The king is dead, long live the king

I don't want to get too far into the weeds here, but let's talk about two of my favorites, Tron (TRX-USD) and EOS (EOS-USD).

Tron - What does a virtual civilization of the future look like? It's decentralized... Global developers, from around the world...are creating applications - Tron promotional video

I have to stop there, it's decentralized but based in China? I'm sure that's going to work out. Also, they copied and pasted their whitepaper, nice...

EOS was created to outperform and outshine Ethereum. I'll let Jon Oliver take this one. If anyone can possibly take EOS seriously after watching this, there is nothing I can teach you.

Source: Jon Oliver - Last Week Tonight - Cryptocurrencies via Youtube

Are EOS and TRX to blame?

No, I don't think so. We can't blame people for trying to capitalize on change, that's part of what makes our global economy thrive, people taking risk trying to create change and profit from it.

The fact is this whole race to the bottom for the most ridiculous cryptocurrency started years ago. On the Bitcoin talk forum (I wish I could find this original quote), someone said in the early days of Bitcoin, that the problem with altcoins is that they each depend on Bitcoin failing (well, 99% of them). If one of them actually succeeds in supplanting Bitcoin, then they will doom themselves to the same fate, of endless waves of imitators trying to knock them off their pedestal.

The biggest problem I have with most of these coins is the fact that they underestimate and don't actually understand Bitcoin. They set themselves in opposition, and make claims about Bitcoin that don't even make sense half the time (and today, the same can be said about Ethereum killers towards Ethereum).

Where this becomes a problem, is that there's so many of them. Remember, Bitcoin has no marketing department. Unfortunately, the voices of the ones who know the truth are drowned out in the crowd of pump and dump, VC funded startups or shady overseas ICOs that are doomed to failure. Every once in a while you get people who understand why Bitcoin matters trying to unwind the BS, but I think we're the minority.

How do supply chains work today?

In a previous life I used to be a manager in a widget factory. We made and shipped widgets all over the USA and parts of Canada. The way our supply chain worked was like this.

Raw materials would be sourced from all over the world. Brokers or distributors would source and ship these raw materials to warehouses in the USA. We had a stock of raw material, and when we needed more, we bought it from our partner who distributed it. We had the ability to source from multiple distributors, but because of differences in the raw materials, it was much easier to use a single source, if we could. We sold our products to end users.

The end user got their information from us, we got it from the distributor, and the distributor got the information from the source. If a particular material was needed and our usual source could not supply it; we had to find a new source. However, this was difficult for us because we had little visibility in what happened before material arrived to us.

It was difficult to know where materials came from, and to verify claims of origin. This led to disparity between quality and variances in raw materials that would cause issues for the end user when a widget seemed not to match previous widgets (slightly different raw materials).

So, what would a supply chain backed by the blockchain actually look like?

Now, if we think about this; information is a key resource. Each party has an interest in controlling what other people know. For example, if I found out that another supplier could get me that same material for less, or if I could find a higher quality source for raw material for the same price, I might look for a new supplier. My supplier wouldn't want me to know this, just like I wouldn't want my customer to know about a competitor that might be better suited to their needs. This information inequality creates an imbalanced situation, in which some people benefit more than others.

This situation has been going on for a long time; as long as people have been buying raw materials, transforming them and producing finished products. If we move the cheese of the supply chain, it's going to be disruptive. But, there's an argument to be made that the net effect is positive.

Image Source: Wikipedia

The key benefits of an open supply chain, published on an open ledger are the following:

With more information out in the open, the entire supply chain will benefit from increased access to information and streamlined operations. In aggregate, this is a positive change.

When people stop spending their time trying to benefit from hiding information, they will be freed up to spend their time actually improving their own processes and creating real advantages instead of ones from temporary information blockades.

People with something to offer will be able to participate in the supply chain, when they might not have been visible before, such as a small company somewhere in the world with low visibility to large players.

With the ability to track products, shipments and raw materials on a distributed ledger, it will be possible to make better use of lean manufacturing and supply chain; because the buffer size needed to account for disruption will be reduced. This benefit would come from knowing that your shipment will arrive next Tuesday, instead of in 1-4 weeks. These operational efficiencies will make businesses more competitive and profitable.

With more reliable information, it becomes easier to connect different systems with software and make use of increased automation. This will accelerate the change from manual, time consuming processes to highly automated and more effective ones; again increasing operational efficiency and putting more dollars to the bottom line.

In cases where the supply chain involves perishables, like food; a connected supply chain with data published to the blockchain would help to find and eliminate cases of food borne illness at their source.

The list could go on, but you get the idea. In the end this kind of system would have tangible benefits for participants (and end users).

One correct way to build such a system

Now that we understand what NOT to do and what supply chains look like in general, let's talk about the proper way to go about building a supply chain on the blockchain. The first thing is to use a layer two solution with a token to incentivize cooperation, make it decentralized, and sync it to a large and trustworthy blockchain, like Ethereum or Bitcoin. This video provides a step-by-step example.

Source: Blockchain for Supply Chain Management Via YouTube

You will note at the beginning of this video, Siraj says "...the only legit supply chain blockchain company I could find was Syncfab." This just underscores the fact that the majority of projects in this space are hopelessly lost and doomed to failure (orders of magnitude slower, less secure and more difficult to maintain), but that among all of this there are some people who get it.

Conclusion

The clowns on stage today at blockchain conventions pale in comparison to originators of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space (real scientists of mathematics and cryptography) in much the same way that "artists" (good looking kids who dance and lip sync) of today have replaced actual musicians who were able to sing, write and perform original music.

There are ways to use a blockchain, other than what Bitcoin is using it for. One such example is the Ethereum blockchain. However, a majority of so-called use cases today don't understand what the blockchain even is or does. From the misconception that a blockchain is "immutable," to the fact that it's "unhackable," there is a shortage of high quality information in circulation.

The proper way to use a blockchain for something like supply chain, is to distribute consensus, have a game theoretical model that incentivizes people, and then sync with a secure blockchain like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Anything short of that makes Bitcoin look like a German Bund in comparison to the swam of shady ICOs peddling their vunderkind blockchain v2.0.

