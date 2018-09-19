Investing In A Hated Sector - 13.6% Yield

WPG will adapt and emerge stronger when it is all said and done.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a landlord of so-called "dead-malls" or lower quality malls with poor sales, traffic, and long-term outlook. Since going public just around 4 years ago, the share price has dropped from $20 per share to $7.34 today. Meanwhile, the company has made significant progress towards improving the quality of its portfolio and positioning its assets for a brighter future.

The market is not giving credit for these improvements and continues to expect a slow and painful death to WPG's malls. We are more optimistic and think that the market is overly pessimistic today.

The company is not out of trouble just yet, but trading at 4.8x FFO, a 13.6% dividend combined with a 66% payout ratio, and ample liquidity to keep improving assets, we are willing to invest in what everyone else is avoiding at all cost.

Retail is Hated

Malls are hated today, and to some extent, this is well justified. The US retail space is clearly way overbuilt as compared to other developed nations:

With ~23.5 square foot of retail space per capita, no other country comes even close to the US. That is more than twice the amount in Australia and roughly five times that of the UK and other European countries. Part of this differential can be explained by different consumer behaviors between nations, but it is hard to understand how it would make sense for US consumers to have up to 6.5 times the supply of Switzerland - a country that is even wealthier than the USA.

When you combine retail oversupply with potentially decreasing consumer demand, you have a recipe for disaster. Today, with the rapid growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies, more and more traditional retailers are losing market share to the internet - causing even Toys "R" Us to file for bankruptcy earlier this year.

It does not take a genius to understand this is going to be a challenging environment for retail and malls in general. This is especially true for lower quality malls which may not benefit from high-quality retailers, high traffic, and entertainment to fight the growth of e-commerce.

So, why would anyone in their right mind even consider investing in lower quality malls?

We have said it in the past and will repeat it again:

It all comes down to the price…"

At the right price, preferably a very low price, we are willing to take higher risk as we see potential for outsized returns. In the case of WPG, the price has gotten so low that the company is priced at just 4.8x cash flow today. If the company was expected to suffer a permanent and rapid decline in cash flow, this valuation would make perfect sense, but as the company keeps improving its assets, we expect the cash flow to eventually stabilize and even start growing again. In other words, the market is not giving enough credit to WPG for all the hard work that it has already done, and what is currently under-way.

Portfolio Transformation

In the recent years, many malls have been abandoned, and we expect more to be closed down in the future.

Studying what went wrong at specific individual properties, we find that in most cases, the management was too passive, waiting to collect rent checks and not putting enough efforts to adapt the property to remain sustainable in a digitalized world.

WPG is taking the opposite approach of being as active and entrepreneurial as they possibly can. They are constantly looking to reduce exposure to lower quality tenants, redevelop space, release stores to stronger internet-resilient retailers, add entertainment and restaurants, create their own brand of candy stores, and in some cases, even give back keys to lenders if that is the best course of action. The management often refers to its approach as the " roll up your sleeves" or the " grind it out" approach - which is exactly what is needed to fight the disruption today.

To prove our point, have a look at how the portfolio has been transformed since 2014 when the company went public:

The exposure to higher risk department stores including Sears (SHLD), Macy's (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), Dillard's (DDS), Bon-Ton (BONT), and others have been drastically reduced in just 4 years.

In most cases, the space has then been redeveloped and is being released to stronger and more resilient tenants that can sustain cash flow even in a digital world where everything can be ordered online.

First quarter of 2018 leasing comment:

Leasing continues to be robust especially when considering the diversification mandate we have set forth. Total leasing volume for the core portfolio totaled 1.1M SF for 1Q 2018; 44% of total new leasing activity during the 1Q 2018 was Lifestyle tenancy e.g. food, beverage, entertainment, fitness, etc.; and we have addressed over 60% of 2018 renewals to date.

Second quarter of 2018 leasing comment:

While the following might qualify me as master of the obvious, if you want cash flow, lease space. To wit, during the six months ended June 30, 2018 total leasing volume for the core portfolio was 2.0 million square feet, of which 44% was to lifestyle tenancy, which includes food, beverage, entertainment and fitness. This excludes an additional 400,000 square feet of total leasing volume completed in July 2018.

Rather than re-leasing space to struggling retailers, WPG takes a long-term view and seeks tenants that are expected to strive in a digital economy.

Today, the exposure to Tier 2 (lower quality) malls has been decreased from 25% in 2014 to just 11% today:

This is a big deal because unlike Tier 2 assets which are suffering from significant NOI deterioration, the remaining portfolio (89% of NOI) is generating fairly consistent NOI. It is not growing, but it is not falling off a cliff either.

For full year, the company is guiding for comparable NOI growth within a range of (1.0%) to 0.0%, and the management remains confident that it can keep generating stable cash flow in the future:

Our charter is to provide cash flow stability e.g. minimal variance as we redefine our assets. Let me put this into perspective. Since 2014, we have had ~ 2.3M SF, or nearly 10% of inline space, succumb to the black cloaked, scythe wielding, grim reaper known as bankruptcy. In spite of this, we've indeed evidenced minimal variance as it relates to operating metrics. Between 2014 and 2018, comparable occupancy decreased by 160 basis points as of MAR 31 2018, while comparable NOI is forecasted to actually increase 1.0% and tenant allowances have generally decreased for the core portfolio."

As the exposure to lower quality assets (Tier 2) keeps on declining, we expect the growth outlook of the company to keep on improving. The management is working hard to achieve just that with many redevelopments currently underway. Here are a few samples:

The company plans to allocate a total of $100 million to $125 million to redevelopments this year alone, with an estimated return on invested capital of ~10%. Given the history of success in improving assets, achieving higher NOI and attractive returns in redevelopment spend, we are confident in the long-term sustainability of the portfolio.

Conclusion: Malls managed by passive landlords may die as they fail to adapt to changing consumer needs, but as WPG continues to add internet-resilient retailers with more and more entertainment and service-oriented tenants, we expect the now improved malls to sustain cash flow far into the future. The company is highly entrepreneurial and has a track record of success in redeveloping properties - creating significant value along the way. The sharply falling share price gives the impression as if the NOI was falling off a cliff, but in reality, the NOI has proven to be relatively stable in the past, and we expect it to be in the future.

Strongest Balance Sheet Than Ever Before

In order to successfully adapt to changes and improve its properties, it is crucial for the management to have access to the necessary capital to undertake these projects. As of right now, the balance sheet of WPG is stronger than ever after paying down significant debt and extending maturities in the recent years:

We consider the current debt load manageable, especially when taking into account that 91% of it is fixed rate and that the near-term maturities are minor:

The management has guided that it expects to have enough liquidity to address all the Sears and Bon-Ton locations in its portfolio.

Assuming Seritage takes care of their 11 locations and we bring in partners to assist in any mixed-use components, we are estimating our share of capital investment to be ~$300M to reposition these locations within our Tier One and Open Air assets. With a 3 to 5 year investment time horizon, we are comfortable that we will have the necessary capital to address these opportunities."

With ample liquidity, minor debt maturities, and an investment-grade rating from all 3 major credit agencies, we believe that WPG will be able to finance its future investment needs. This will not come without the inevitable bumps along the road, but WPG appears to have what it takes to keep executing its strategy successfully.

It All Comes Down to the Price

At the end of the day, the price is the decisive factor. In WPG, we just see more "value" than its current "price" is today implying.

Each dollar of cash flow generated by WPG is today priced at up to 3 times less than the cash flow generated by higher-quality mall peers Simon (SPG), Taubman (TCO), Macerich (MAC), and GGP (GGP).

It is clear that WPG is riskier among these names, but given its continued progress towards higher quality assets and its strong execution, we consider the discount to be excessive. As the company continues to stabilize its portfolio, we expect the shares to reprice higher at 8x FFO or up to 50% higher than today. Even then at 8x FFO, WPG would trade at a massive discount to higher quality mall peers which trade around 14-15x FFO as well as the broad REIT market which sells at ~18x FFO.

The Main Risk is a Dividend Cut

There has been heated debate on whether the 13.6% dividend yield is sustainable or not. WPG is today paying a 3x higher dividend yield than most other mall REITs due to its deeply discounted valuation.

Given that the payout ratio remains reasonable at 66% and the management has guided for enough liquidity and expressed its objective of paying a generous dividend to shareholders, we do not expect an imminent cut to occur. That said, as the company continues to redevelop properties which is an inherently risky business, we would not be surprised if the management decided to eventually cut the dividend payout if it had the opportunity to invest more capital in property improvements in the near term.

It should be noted that while we like a double-digit dividend payment, WPG is not an income-play for us, but rather a turnaround with sizable upside potential. The level of the dividend payment has no impact on the value of the assets nor on the profitability of the company. It's just a "corporate finance" decision on how to maximize value. If WPG can invest its capital at a higher rate of return, we prefer them to do so rather than paying the dividend. In the long run, what matters is that they stabilize the portfolio by improving properties as this will unlock the most value to shareholders.

As such, we are not worried about a potential dividend cut. Surely, it would create volatility in short run as more investors panic, but it does not impact the long-term story which we are interested in.

Bottom Line

Investing in hated sectors such as lower quality malls requires patience, courage, and independent thinking. Most readers will not agree with us here that WPG is opportunistic, and this is exactly what makes it a contrarian investment.

While most investors prefer to invest in what is "hot and popular" in the moment such as cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (COIN) or high tech Facebook (FB) or Netflix (NFLX), we at High Yield Landlord prefer to invest in hated sectors with high yields and potentially greater long-term upside potential. WPG is one example among the 15 positions that we hold in our "High Yield Property Opportunity" Portfolio.

All pictures sourced from the company's website unless otherwise stated.

