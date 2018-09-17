Hershey: Cheese Puffs To Go With Chocolate?

Trading at a premium multiple with flattish growth at best, I find it very easy to avoid Hershey until valuations become more appealing.

Hershey (HSY) is pursuing the M&A route after it became a target itself to be bought by another player. Feeling the heat from (activist) investors, Hershey has already acquired Amplify Brands (announced late in 2017), a deal now followed with another bolt-on deal, that is the purchase of Pirate Brands.

The company has yet to convince me of the value created through this M&A strategy as shares are far from cheap, given the full leverage employed and the lack of growth. This means that the bolt-on deal will not alter my cautious to neutral stance on the shares.

Better For You

Following the purchase of better for you company Amplify, Hershey is now acquiring Pirate Brands in a $420 million deal, as the purchase price is reduced to $360 million if you account for net present value of tax benefits. Pirate Brands will actually become part of Amplify, which in itself is part of Hershey, of course. With the purchase, Hershey will obtain brands like Pirate's Booty, Smart Puffs, and Original Tings.

Pirate Brands has been owned by B&G Foods (BGS), which is quite leveraged and can reduce the proceeds to reduce debt. The rationale behind the purchase of the cheese puffs brands is that it is a so-called "better-for-you" (but not necessarily good-for-you) brand. The brands of Pirate Brands have a solid position in the $2.5 billion cheese puffs category, which is growing by 8% per year.

While not communicated in the press release, it seems that based on the revenue numbers, B&G is the winner in this case. It paid a little less than $200 million for the business in 2013 (in fact $195 million) when sales came in at $83 million. The $420 million headline deal price tag comes in at 4.7 times sales with reported sales of $90.1 million (based on the annual report of B&G), or 4 times sales after accounting for tax benefits.

B&G as a whole posted operating margins of 15% last year, so if we kindly assume a similar margin for Pirate Brands, that suggests operating earnings of around $13.5 million. Safe to say, with a headline purchase price of $420 million, that suggests flattish earnings contrition unless Hershey has a cost of capital (debt) of less than 3.2%, which is not the case as its average debt costs come in around this percentage. Of course, Hershey could use existing lower yielding cash balances to complete the deal and see very modest accretion, consequently.

The Impact

This deal is not so much about the actual contribution in sales and earnings, as both are very minimal. More important: it sends a signal about the direction of travel in terms of the strategy. The better-for-you strategy has gotten a big boost with the purchase of Amplify of course, yet Hershey really has something to show for as past (international) deals have not gone too well. This has been confirmed by management actions which basically have been an admittance of that. This follows the sale of Golden Monkey and Tyrrells recently.

Hershey delivered on $7.51 billion in sales last year, and upon the release of the second quarter results, it guided that total sales growth would come in at the lower end of the 3.5-5.5% growth guidance, driven by these recent international divestitures. That creates a $7.77 billion business, indicating that the latest bolt-on deal of Pirate Brands adds about 1.2% to overall sales, a minimal contribution.

As discussed before, the earnings contribution will be far less and hence the guidance calling for $4.76-$4.96 per share in GAAP earnings, and $5.33-$5.43 per share in adjusted earnings, will be left unchanged. Holding $467 million in cash and $4.60 billion in debt, net debt of $4.13 billion will jump to $4.55 billion upon closure of the deal.

The (adjusted) earnings guidance works out to $1.13 billion in actual adjusted earnings. Adding back an anticipated mid-double-digit tax rate and $130 million in annual interest expenses, I see EBIT at $1.46 billion, or EBITDA at close to $1.76 billion after incorporating $300 million in D&A charges.

The resulting 2.6 times leverage ratio seems very manageable for a company like Hershey, certainly as it has been able to avoid sustained negative organic growth numbers, as some of its peers have been reporting.

Valuation Discussions

After an M&A induced spike to levels around $115 in June of 2016, the same rumors and potentially activist involvement have kept shares of Hershey relatively high, currently trading at $105, after having recently risen from a low at $90 per share. This has pushed up expectations somewhat, with shares now trading at 19-20 times this year's anticipated adjusted earnings, although that multiple jumps to 21-22 times based on GAAP accounting.

That is a more than fair multiple as the 5% earnings yield now compares to a world in which risk-free rates amount to 3%, and growth of consumer staples companies, including Hershey, has mostly come to a standstill. Of course, the purchase of Amplify has boosted (reported) growth, yet organic growth is hard to find with organic sales down 0.6% in Q2. This came after pricing has been very soft, while volumes were up a percent.

Flattish growth, reasonable leverage employed, and the fact that despite some strategic deals, organic growth is still flattish do not make me too compelled to the shares at this point. Furthermore, I note that Hershey itself trades at 3.4 times sales already as the latest bolt-on deal comes at a premium to that valuation, which is already quite steep.

The full valuation, reasonable leverage employed already, and flattish organic growth make it hard to get excited about Hershey despite its strong brands. Furthermore, increased focus on healthier foods instead of snacks and chocolate (although it remains with good intentions for most consumers) could pose a longer-term headwind. At best, it could depress the growth expectations of those categories.

Consequently, I am not having a taste at the shares at these levels yet, although I do recognize the potential in case multiples (expectations) compress to 16-17 times earnings based on the brand and buyout potential. Hence, I would become a cautious buyer again if shares see a renewed fall to $90 per share, but for now, I am not taking a bite yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.