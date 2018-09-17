BJ's Restaurants Keeps Flying Higher

Image credit

An enormous rally

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) is a stock that I’ve been very bullish on in the past but more recently, I've found the valuation to be a bit steep. Indeed, this year I was far too pessimistic on the company’s rapidly-improving fortunes but in the ensuing period, BJ’s has proven me wrong. Having admitted I was wrong, the question then becomes one of what to do next. Given the company’s strong results, prudent initiatives to drive the next wave of growth and reasonable valuation, BJ’s looks good for future share price growth despite the enormous run we’ve already seen.

Terrific results keep pouring in

So far this year, total sales are up about 8% as the company has opened a small number of new stores, but comparable sales have been the star. For instance, Q2’s comparable sales number was 5.6% and given the momentum BJ’s has shown, in addition to the fact that industry trends are still relatively strong, there is no reason to think the rest of the year will look much different.

The company continues to build upon its Daily Brewhouse Specials as well as a new Slow Roast menu that is not only driving traffic, but average ticket as well. In addition to the Slow Roast menu, which is for entrées, BJ’s is pushing small tasting plates as a way to upsell customers on an appetizer or get them to order multiple small plates in lieu of an entrée. Both of these initiatives are quite successful at this point and are huge drivers of the impressive comparable sales numbers we’ve seen thus far this year. BJ’s has a history of innovating with its menu in order to drive traffic gains but this year, the company has really excelled in terms of its recent innovations.

Source: Investor presentation

Indeed, this slide shows the last five quarters of comparable sales against the industry standard, and results are quite good. Traffic is driving part of the gain, but average ticket is rising as well, thanks to the menu innovations that were intended to do as much. While we cannot expect BJ’s to outperform the industry by 4% over the long term, the recent outperformance can certainly continue for the near term until the menu items that are driving the gains become part of the comparable base. Then, it will be up to BJ’s to innovate again but for now, things are certainly looking up.

Source: Investor presentation

When looking at this chart, not only can one see why BJ’s is looking to move up the ladder in terms of average check, but we can also plainly see there is ample room for growth. BJ’s is currently near the bottom in terms of average check per guest at $16, which is roughly congruent with brands that don’t offer a premium experience like BJ’s. Indeed, management’s stated goal is to provide a “$20 to $25 experience” for less than that. Clearly, that is resonating with consumers but with the small plates, strong alcohol sales and the Slow Roast menu, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see average check creep up to $18 or so in the next few quarters. That will drive additional comparable sales gains as the company’s restaurants become more productive with or without traffic gains. The strategy of trying to move up the ladder with average check is very well thought out and it certainly appears it will bear some fruit in the coming quarters.

Margins continue to grow as well as the company has driven occupancy and labor leverage with higher comparable sales, and as it has worked to push down food costs. Unit-level margins are up 80bps this year to 18.6% and while I think there is a bit left in the tank in terms of margin gains, I’d offer up some caution here. That is a very strong operating margin number for a full-service restaurant so while it wouldn’t be impossible for BJ’s to creep closer to 20%, perhaps, I think most of the gains in margins that are going to happen already have. BJ’s has been working on margins for years and the efforts have undoubtedly produced strong results. The pricing initiatives mentioned above will likely help with that as well but margins on appetizers and entrées aren’t as strong as core items like beverages and pizza, for instance, so if the initiatives with appetizers and the Slow Roast menu continue to work, it may drive margins down slightly. We’ll have to wait and see but the point is that margins are already very strong and thus, expecting continued gains into the stratosphere seems imprudent.

A long runway for growth, even if the pace is slow

Analysts have some very lofty goals for BJ’s in terms of earnings growth but to be fair, the runway for continued expansion is huge.

Source: Investor presentation

The company currently has 200 stores and as you can see, it isn’t even present in ~20 states in the US. In addition, most states only have a handful of units so there is certainly enormous opportunity to continue to grow. Management reckons it can eventually get to more than 400 units but to me, that seems a bit low.

Source: Investor presentation

BJ’s is at but a fraction of the footprints of other large casual dining chains, but its stated growth plans would still leave it at a relatively small footprint. I think there’s more room than that for expansion but at the same time, the company is only opening a handful of units this year. It has slowed down unit expansion in favor of focusing on improving its unit economics, which it unequivocally has accomplished, so hopefully the expansion plans will reboot in the relatively near future.

Lots of good news already priced in

The only problem with the stock is that a bunch of this good news is already priced in. Shares are trading for 34.5 times this year’s earnings estimates and even for BJ’s, that is a steep price. The stock has maintained an average PE in the high-20s in recent years, so the current price isn’t egregious by any means, but it certainly isn’t cheap, either. On the plus side, the fundamentals are much better than they have been in the recent past, so it makes sense that the multiple would rise. However, this stock is expensive and if it is value you’re after, you won’t find it here.

Still, despite the fact that the stock is so expensive and that growth plans have been slowed down, I think BJ’s has a very bright future. The management team is one of the best in the restaurant business to my eye, its unit economics are outstanding, and it has a very long runway of growth ahead of it. Thus, I’m going to get back on the bullish side of BJ’s after realizing the error of my ways. I don’t necessarily want to chase the stock with it poking its way to new highs, but any sign of a pullback will be most welcomed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.