Chesapeake Energy: The Coming Rally Will Not Disappoint

The Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock rally stalled almost before it began. The stock price ran up for less than two months and then wobbled. But the oil price rally stall could be just about over and that is good news for CHK investors. The company now has far more rigs operating in the liquids-based areas. The company could benefit materially from a continuation of the oil price rally that began earlier this year.

In the meantime, the rally has clearly been less than a moon shot as shown above. The United States President really could use some less visible oil price rising until after the midterm elections are over. The oil market currently appears to be accommodating the hopes of the president. The wobbly oil price has investors worried.

So Mr. Market is moving on to trendier momentum stocks. That is leaving the oil stocks slumping. Chesapeake Energy has so much gas production that it has been proportionately hurt more than many oil producers by this trend. However, after the election, investors can expect the oil market to resume its upward trend. Chesapeake Energy's stock could then adjust upward significantly. In this frothy market, Mr. Market can be counted on to become overly optimistic (again) once oil prices show some strength.

Management has not been sitting idly by depending solely upon an oil price rally. The determination to increase liquids production should increase selling price per BOE regardless of the direction of oil prices. As long as management can keep costs low while continuing to improve drilling results, then the future appears brighter than it has been for some time.

Recently management sold a large enough project to significantly reduce the debt load for the first time in a few years. The Utica Shale was largely gas production with some liquids. Management appears to be doing its very best to hang on to the higher liquids-producing leases.

This sale not only reduced the company's exposure to gas production, but it will also save a significant amount of interest costs. More importantly, management now feels that some of the maturity profile can now be advantageously rearranged. Access to the debt markets at a reasonable price and conditions is absolutely essential to Chesapeake Energy.

Even though this sale brings a lot of key ratio into acceptable lending guidelines, management probably needs to raise another $2 billion or more to decrease debt to more manageable levels. Many managements want conservative ratios during periods of strong oil prices so that they can survive periods of weak pricing. Therefore, Chesapeake Energy's management will probably reduce debt more if it can do so accretively. That probably means the Haynesville Shale leases will go up for sale.

Gas pricing has not been robust the last few years. Rising oil production may ensure weak gas prices for a while. This company has been operating in the Haynesville for decades. This was a high cost area to operate in for a long time if there ever was a high cost area.

Recent technology improvements have improved the rates of return enough to revive the area. However, these leases tend to produce a lot less liquids and therefore have lower rates of return than some other projects. So if the company wants to raise money, now may be the time to exit this mid-continent area. Some of the oil leases undoubtedly pay back in less than a year at current oil pricing. Prime Eagle Ford and some of the other primarily oil-based leases probably have this characteristic.

A short payback guarantees a return of capital without the need for extensive hedging. Hedging can also assure a meaningful profit within the first two years when the payback period is very short. The gas leases shown above have decent rates of return. However, the payback period is most likely much longer. In fact a payback period of at least two years is not unusual when the rates of return hover near 20%. The rates of return shown above almost certainly mean payback periods of about 18 months at a minimum.

The faster a company gets its money back through production, the more wells can be drilled in a given period of time. It takes far less effort to raise production, cash flow, and profits with faster paybacks. Therefore a greater number of projects that pay back quickly can turn out to be far more profitable than one longer payback project that appears more profitable.

One side issue is that Chesapeake Energy operates in Wyoming. Wyoming has been a pro-oil and gas development state for a very long time. Neighboring Colorado on the other hand has caught a lot of attention with a constitutional amendment proposal to ban drilling within specified limits of developed areas. This is just the kind of initiative that has the industry on its toes and investors nervous about the near future of drilling in the area. Right or wrong, there is a belief that these types of initiatives tend to spread. While Chesapeake Energy has no worries, the headlines coming about the voter initiative in Colorado could temporarily pressure the stock until after the November election.

The fact is that Colorado has become dependent upon the revenue generated by the oil and gas industry. Any measure that would materially affect the industry would also affect Colorado revenues. As much as people may hate an industry and its effects, they love to spend the money at the state government level generated by that industry. Replacing lost revenue or budget cutbacks can be a very politically perilous and unpopular course. Voters tend to vote their wallets over the environment. Of course, that is not guaranteed and that result certainly does not happen all the time.

Plus the passage of such a measure would also invite a slew of industry related lawsuits and calls for compensation of the owners of the leases affected by the drilling ban. The net result is probably no effect regardless of the outcome of the proposition until all the related issues are properly settled and vetted through the court system. Financing any required compensation could delay such a measure still longer. Nonetheless, nearly anyone geographically near the Colorado measure hopes it is defeated to put that costly issue to rest for a very long time in the area. There is also the possibility that wells can be spud at the appropriate distance and then direction-ally drilled to the desired area without disturbing anything within a mile or so below the neighborhood (or even a half mile).

As shown above, the gas-producing leases do not appear as attractive at current pricing as the oil and liquids producing leases appear to be. Notice that current oil pricing is well above the breakeven pricing listed above for the Powder River Basin, South Texas Eagle Ford, and the Mid-Continent. This relatively good pricing implies that faster breakeven and hopefully higher profitability of the liquids production currently.

Key Points

A lot of talk has been made about the bull case for Chesapeake Energy. But the fact is that management keeps improving the results of new wells. So that bull case may be a moving target.

In the case of well productivity and EURs per well, the rate of improvement currently shows no signs of slowing down. That alone is very positive for this leveraged company. There is always the risk that well production improvement could slow or cease tomorrow. Right now that appears to be a very forlorn risk.

As shown above, management has the majority of the rigs drilling in areas that are primarily liquids producing. This bodes well for increasing liquids production as a percentage of total company production. Management has guided to replace the production from the Utica Shale lease sale within a year (or so). However, the replacement production will be far more valuable than the primary gas production in the Utica Shale area.

The big risk is the time needed to obtain adequate cash flow at lower debt levels. Oil prices need to remain strong for at least another year or two in order for this company to fully recover from the mess left behind a few years ago. The recent sale was an important step in that recovery. Now the growth of cash flow to service the remaining debt and another potential sale to speed up the process remain top priorities (and risks). A failure to reduce debt or establish reasonable cash flow levels for the remaining debt could result in significant dilution or even a total wipeout of the current shareholders.

Debt should drop to about $8 billion to $8.7 billion as a result of the latest sale. But management may (probably) need to re-borrow some of that money to properly establish adequate liquids production and cash flow. Until cash flow levels adequately service the debt load in the eyes of lenders, any talk of free cash flow is premature and smacks of utter nonsense. There is no free cash until the balance sheet is properly repaired no matter who is doing the calculations and no matter what rules are used.

In the meantime, expect Mr. Market to get all excited when the oil price rally resumes after the election. That could lead to some exuberant returns for agile traders. This risky stock is still not a long-term buy-and-hold as the finances are still pretty fragile. Besides, both administrative costs and interest costs still need to improve further. Many in the industry do better with those costs than Chesapeake Energy. Both for those with good, solid discipline, a well planned out execution strategy, and the experience to successfully execute this strategy, this stock could be a big winner.

There is always the risk that an oil price downturn could be beginning. But right now those projected oil price declines appear unlikely in the near future. Much of the industry appears to believe that oil pricing should remain strong for the next 6 to 12 months.

