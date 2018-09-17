Tesla's Finance And Accounting Executive Exodus

The Tesla (TSLA) story becomes only ever more fascinating. Andreas Hopf recently wove many of the threads into a terrific article; if you haven’t yet read it, I encourage you to do so. One of the threads he addresses in his work is the spate of executive departures at Tesla, an area of particular interest to many investors.

While the overall management turnover at Tesla is an interesting story, I’m going to confine my focus here to the recent exodus of Tesla’s finance and accounting executives and examine what it means to investors. I’m especially intrigued by the breathtakingly short tenure of Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton, and almost as curious about the departure of Justin McAnear, who was the Vice President of Worldwide Finance.

I believe there is much more than meets the eye to this story, and its significance goes well beyond what has been reported. The recently departed financial specialists know far more about the real details of Tesla’s financial position than what is evident in its public financial filings. The picture isn’t pretty, and I consider that as the most likely impetus to the rash of departures.

Despite my long-held belief that Tesla stock is overvalued, I have never before shorted the stock in any manner. However, the departure of Dave Morton has convinced me to begin planning my entry into a short position. My reading of the tea leaves, so to speak, leads me to believe the end of the Tesla story (at least as we have come to know it) is near.

The Morton Timeline

This past July 30, Tesla announced it had hired Dave Morton, who had served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Seagate (STX), where he had spent the past 23 years. The announcement was made in a blog post Tesla has since deleted, but is preserved in a Twitter post and a contemporaneous Electrek report:

Electrek quoted liberally from the blog post:

At Tesla, we continue to bring on key new talent and grow the Tesla leadership team. Today, we are pleased to welcome Dave Morton as our Chief Accounting Officer. Dave joins us from Seagate Technology, a global provider of data storage technology and solutions, where he held multiple leadership roles since joining the company in 1995.

and

Dave most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Seagate and will bring more than two decades of significant financial and accounting expertise to Tesla. He will report to CFO Deepak Ahuja and be responsible for Tesla’s corporate financial reporting and global accounting, payroll, tax, and trade activities.

Morton officially began work on August 6. His compensation package included a base salary of $350,000 and $10 million in equity grant to vest over four years.

Yet on September 4, less than one month into the job, Morton submitted his resignation, effective immediately, leaving that $10 million equity grant on the table. This information was made public on Sept 7 via an 8-K filing, and included the following quote attributed to Mr. Morton:

Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.

On Friday, September 7, the same day Tesla filed its 8-K, it was announced Mr. Morton would be joining Anaplan as its CFO.

The Enhanced Timeline: Dissecting The Departure

Public statements such as these tend to be pretty boilerplate. Rare is the executive who takes the opportunity to trash the company he or she is leaving, and this would be most unexpected from a professional like Dave Morton, whether he harbored those feelings or not.

However, there are several interesting and noteworthy components to Mr. Morton’s departure statement. We begin, naturally, with the beginning:

Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations.

Let’s examine this. Tesla has been one of the most heavily publicized and, at least in the financial media, most written about companies in the world for several years. Morton’s claim to have been surprised by the level of public attention is simply not credible. Unless, that is, we consider the events immediately following his arrival.

Morton began work at Tesla on August 6. On August 7, Elon Musk sent out the tweet heard ‘round the world:

This was followed up with:

This series of events has been extensively discussed, but the timeline as it relates to Morton’s arrival and departure is what is germane to this conversation. Of course, we know now that:

Funding was never “secured” in any conventional sense of the phrase. No investors ever offered any formal commitments. Even the PR-driven ex post facto attempts to track down funding turned up nothing substantive, and the alleged sources of said funding have denied interest in the plan.

Investor support was not “confirmed,” and a shareholder vote was not the only reason the take-private plan was uncertain.

Although Tesla’s PR department and Board of Directors scrambled to put the pieces in place after the fact, Musk’s tweets are demonstrably false and now central to a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors. Tesla did not even file an 8-K indicating intentions to evaluate a take-private plan until August 14, meaning the special committee to evaluate the supposed plan could not have been formed before August 11.

In the wake of the “funding secured” tweets, attention from mainstream media outlets (not just financial journals), became far more intense. The New York Times article was the first of many less-than-flattering portrayals of Tesla and, specifically, Elon Musk following those infamous tweets.

The SEC intensified an investigation into Tesla and Elon Musk following those same Tweets. Whether any of this amounts to fraud in a legal sense is yet to be determined, and I choose not to weigh in with an opinion on the matter.

Imagine Morton’s position. Musk’s Twitter barrage happened on only his second day on the job. Yet as Tesla’s Chief Accounting Officer, he would have been heavily involved in damage control. He almost certainly would have been involved in preparing financial information to share with prospective investors in the after-the-fact efforts to make the “funding secured” claim seem more plausible. And he would have had a significant role in advising senior management on what Tesla’s real financing options were.

Morton would instantly have realized Musk’s plan for taking Tesla private was not real and, indeed, was not even feasible. As we know, the idea was officially abandoned on August 24. So, CNBC’s report that Morton left because he felt “ignored” makes some sense.

But does the feeling that Musk and his team weren’t listening regarding this ill-considered gambit explain Morton’s departure? While being ignored may have played a role, it would be surprising that someone would decide to leave $10 million on the table after only two weeks, regardless of how tumultuous those weeks were.

Was Morton, a true professional, genuinely shocked or scared by the erratic and questionable behavior of Tesla’s CEO in sending the “funding secured” tweet in the first place? That notion fails the plausibility test, as Musk by then already had fired his first salvo in his war of words with Vern Unsworth on July 15, referring to him as “pedo guy.”

Author's Note: We have never seen this video, by the way

Musk’s bizarre Twitter behavior was not an impediment to Morton taking the job, so it would be unlikely it caused him to leave.

Also, Morton did not submit his resignation until September 4, meaning much of the dust from the take-private fiasco had settled by the time he officially resigned. And the take-private plan had nothing to do the departure of Morton’s predecessor, Eric Branderiz, who left in March due to “personal reasons.” Branderiz also left millions of dollars on the table by exiting before his vesting was complete (he had $5M in stock grants as part of his compensation package).

Equally, the take-private fiasco had no impact on the departure of Susan Repo, who left her role as VP of Finance and Corporate Controller a week after Branderiz’s exit.

Finally, in his departure statement, Morton claims to have “no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.” Compare that with the communication when Branderiz departed. Branderiz published no statement at all, and Tesla said only this: "On March 7, 2018, Eric Branderiz left Tesla for personal reasons. Tesla appreciates Eric's service to the company.”

In view of the terseness of the Branderiz communication, it’s significant that either Tesla or Morton felt it necessary to include Morton’s claim of “no disagreements.” And significant as well that Morton departed before ever having to certify any financial statements.

The McAnear Departure

Also curious in its timing is the departure of VP of Global Finance, Justin McAnear.

Recent rumblings from Tesla itself and its friendly media outlets had suggested forward movement on building a factory in China. But Tesla lacks the capital to build this factory alone, and is seeking outside investment to fund it. This is the type of project a VP of Global Finance lives for. So why did Mr. McAnear decide to call it quits? I will save the conjecture here for later in the article, but the timing is odd to say the least.

So, we have two Chief Accounting Officers leaving the company within six months of each other, the first with a rather terse statement of fact, the other with an atypically verbose statement that goes out of its way to communicate a lack of disagreement with management or its financial reporting. Additionally, over the same period, we have the departure of the Corporate Controller and the VP of Global Finance. Could this all be just a coincidence?

The Moscow Rules

The Moscow Rules were a set of cold-war era guidelines issued by the CIA to help its spies stay safe and vigilant behind enemy lines. One of the key takeaways from the Moscow Rules is:

Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, and three times is enemy action.

When we apply this principle to a non-espionage setting, a better paraphrasing might be “once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is a pattern.”

In the case of Tesla, we have not three but four high-ranking Tesla accounting and finance executives leaving the organization within six months of each other. This tests any assertion of coincidence, and this has all occurred at a time when Tesla is supposed to begin transitioning from long-suffering startup to established and wildly successful automaker.

The Model 3, on which Tesla's long-promised profitability was alleged to hinge, is officially in volume production (volume being a relative term). Elon Musk has promised profitability in Q3 and Q4. If anything, this should be the time when storm clouds of struggle and chaos make way for sunshine and rainbows.

Instead, we have the turnover of what is essentially the entire senior finance and accounting team, less CFO Deepak Ahuja. If we follow the wisdom of the Moscow Rules, we must acknowledge there is little chance this is coincidental, which means something greater is to blame for this mass exodus of senior executives.

What needs to be clearly understood is that all those who have recently departed Tesla’s finance/accounting executive roles have a deep understanding of Tesla’s real financial position. Despite the incredible sleuthing done by some exceptionally brilliant finance people who follow Tesla, much of what we “know” about the company is no more than educated guesses based on the best available information. Tesla is intentionally opaque in its disclosures, leading many sharp people to conclude there are things worth hiding.

Up until recently, the majority of that sleuthing was confined to relatively small corners of the internet. The Yahoo! Finance message boards and Seeking Alpha forums had been the venues for much of this discussion; and while popular among investors, they are relatively unknown to the public at large. But the “funding secured” tweet, followed by Elon Musk’s infamous interview with Joe Rogan, have brought more mainstream scrutiny of the Tesla story to the public eye.

Indeed, Tesla’s habit of being less than forthcoming with material information has created an ad hoc community of professional and amateur sleuths who make educated guesses about what is happening behind the curtain.

But the fleeing Tesla executives don’t have to guess. They know where the bodies are buried, so to speak. And the fact that they are leaving in droves is strong circumstantial evidence that there are bodies to be found. The fact that they are, in many cases, leaving millions of dollars on the table to get away is highly suspect.

Possible Motivations To Leave

So what motivation could be great enough to convince a high-placed executive to leave millions of dollars behind in his or her haste to leave Tesla? To fully evaluate this question, we must think through the possible consequences of staying. No one knows what is going on behind the curtain more than an inside accountant, particularly as it pertains to the company’s financial health.

The most obvious and benign reason for leaving is a lack of faith in a future with the company. Most people capable of reading a balance sheet and income statement know that Tesla is in a tough position financially.

Because insiders have a much deeper understanding of Tesla’s real financial position, it is plausible they saw little in the way of long-term prospects at a company that is in serious financial trouble. Stock grants are less appealing if there’s a probability the stock itself will become worthless. And a decision to leave on their own terms would not only allow them to have uninterrupted employment, but also avoid the embarrassment of being in charge of the money for a company that runs out of it.

It is also possible that there is a more serious and more powerful motivation for these departures. The remainder of this article is purely hypothetical. It is an intellectual exercise and an examination of “what if” scenarios. I want to be clear that I have no non-public information that would corroborate any of these hypothetical scenarios, nor am I making any accusations of wrongdoing or criminal activity.

Much of the hypothetical exercise that follows is the recent interest in Tesla shown by Sam Antar. For those unfamiliar with Antar, following his conviction for, in his words, helping “mastermind one of the largest securities frauds uncovered during the 1980’s,” he has become one of the country’s leading experts on uncovering and exposing accounting and securities fraud.

A quick perusal of Antar’s verified Twitter account feed demonstrates he is seeing parallels between his days of fraud at Crazy Eddie and what is happening at Tesla today. A few examples:

I don’t know Antar, and my sharing of these Tweets is not an indication that I agree or disagree with his take on any of these matters. What is known is that: he is an expert on white collar crime, he has taken an interest in the Tesla story, and his tone leaves little doubt as to his feelings on the matter.

If we follow his hypothesis to its next logical step, the rash of finance and accounting executive departures begins to make a lot of sense. The consequences of being complicit in financial fraud are severe, and distancing oneself from such activities would be nothing short of wise, regardless of the compensation.

First, here is an ethical component to CPA certification, and violations of that ethical code can result in a loss of the credential. A CPA who is implicated in financial fraud is very likely to lose their professional certification, not to mention their ability to serve in a similar role any time in the future. This has the potential to be a decisive factor in whether or not scrupulous finance and accounting people are willing to work for an organization engaged in less than scrupulous activities.

Many who follow Tesla closely and have the accounting chops to make such statements believe that Tesla engages in what we can gently refer to as “creative” accounting and disclosure. Whether or not that creativity rises to the level of fraud is subject to much debate, and I choose not to weigh on this issue. Either way, the final decision will be made by regulators, and that likely won’t be for quite some time. But even if accounting practices approach a gray area from a legal or ethical standpoint, the risk may outweigh the reward for someone whose livelihood depends on adherence to strict ethical standards.

And this leads us to perhaps an even stronger motivation to avoid association with questionable practices. Ethics aside, there are potential legal ramifications for being complicit in misleading or fraudulent accounting. Let’s remember that Morton worked for his previous company for 23 years before his 29-day tenure at Tesla. He left Tesla before he had to certify any financial statements, and not long after the SEC probe intensified. It certainly makes one wonder if a fear of enforcement action played a role in his hasty departure, and in the departures of Repo, Branderiz, and McAnear.

Summary

I don’t pretend to know exactly what is going on internally at Tesla. But the people who do are leaving in droves. If this isn’t a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” situation, it is a truly remarkable series of coincidences.

As an investor, I don’t have the luxury of believing in coincidences. I view the most likely scenario as being these individuals did not see a future at Tesla. This leads me to believe the financial situation is even worse than it appears from the outside, and there is real concern among those in the know that Tesla can remain viable.

Also up for consideration is that fact that the leading authority on white collar crime in the financial markets has been Tweeting up a storm about his perception of fraud at Tesla. Regardless of whether there are accounting irregularities at Tesla, and whether or not it amounts to criminal fraud, the mass departure of what is essentially the entire senior finance and accounting executive team is a cause for alarm that cannot be ignored.

This exodus, combined with my already skeptical view of Tesla’s current financial position and ability to achieve sustained and meaningful profitability, leads me to believe the end of the Tesla story may be nearer than many imagine. To that end, I have been closely following options prices and intend to initiate a short position in the near future. However, I do not intend to initiate that position until next week or later based on options prices, as I wish to avoid any perception that this article is intended to influence Tesla's share price or the value of my investment.

I am not a financial advisor, and this article is not investment advice. It is merely my own musings based on my own research of Tesla and general interest in the story. Do your own due diligence and speak with an advisor before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.