CytoDyn's PRO 140: Setting The Record Straight

"What a difference a day makes." One of my favorite jazz standards, but so true of life sometimes. I want to recap an article that I published on Sept. 13 that was negative on the prospects of CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) getting their drug candidate PRO 140 approved by the FDA. First, it's worth noting that the market's reaction to the article was negative on the stock and came up at length in an investor conference call on Sept. 13.

What I saw in PRO 140 was a drug that appears to work and has a good safety profile, especially in monotherapy where it has been successful in treating some patients for several years.

In looking at the company, however, they appear to have meandered a bit over the years in terms of their clinical development of PRO 140. In perusing their communications, I found a few things that turned me off. Then in studying the clinical trial design of their BLA-enabling study, I felt their pivotal Phase 2B/3 trial entitled CD02 was fatally flawed. Due primarily to this trial design, and other smaller secondary concerns, I felt their contemplated BLA filing would be doomed to receive a CRL.

Then lastly, the capital constraints around continuing to run other trials and a potential CRL led me to feel that this company was overstating their optimism.

When my Seeking Alpha articles are published, I always learn something from the comments section where I always hear from informed readers. Anyone who claims otherwise is probably not reading. Yesterday was no exception because an informed reader was keen to point me to page 17 of the FDA's nonbinding guidance on the development of HIV-1 drugs for treatment-experienced patients.

It reads as follows:

"This type of trial design, which includes a primary efficacy analysis at 2 weeks (or less) and a safety analysis at 24 weeks, may be appropriate for a population of heavily treatment- experienced patients when the investigational drug is expected to offer antiviral activity in the setting of multiple-drug resistance. First drugs of a new class or second generation drugs of an existing class that can treat drug-resistant strains are candidates for this type of design. Trials conducted in this population would support only a limited treatment indication for use in patients who cannot construct a viable regimen without a new antiretroviral drug. Criticisms of this approach primarily relate to the uncontrolled design of the trial beyond the primary (2-week or less) comparison and the concern that it does not allow for an adequate assessment of the durability of the virologic effect and of longer term safety. However, the unmet medical need in this population and the potential to decrease further development of resistance to the background regimen in the trial patients outweigh the modest loss of certainty in the interpretation of results from this type of trial design. After decades of antiretroviral drug development, many experts agree that active antiretroviral drugs can be identified within days to weeks of HIV-RNA monitoring based on early viral load kinetics. Durability of response is related to the ability to use a drug with an active supportive regimen. In fact, even drugs with low barriers of resistance have become preferred when combined with other active drugs in treatment-naïve patients. In a heavily treatment-experienced population, multiple types of regimens are likely to be used with a new drug, so there is no well- defined benchmark to compare noninferiority. The assessments that the above trial design provides — with respect to comparative short-term activity, longer term observations for virologic rebound or virologic durability, and safety and potential dose-response — are adequate to support approval of a limited indication for a population at high risk of suffering substantial HIV-related complications."

And so, I stand corrected on the trial design of CD02, it was indeed in line with FDA guidance. As noted in the second paragraph, the FDA acknowledges the sacrifice in the quality of the evidence to running a shorter trial. A study design of this nature is more difficult to definitively prove efficacy, but as shown in the guidance, it is a sacrifice that the FDA is willing to make in this particularly compromised treatment population. Excuses aside, let me more clearly eat crow here: I should have looked at the FDA guidance for this niche prior to submitting the article, but I didn't. This new fact represented a material shift in my thesis on the company.

So I sent a note to Seeking Alpha regarding the error and they indicated that they would consider a second article that clarified the information from the earlier article. Since the article was also a subject of (and quoted during) the most recent shareholder investment call, I also sent a note to Nadar Pourhassan notifying him of the error but also inviting him to talk about some of my concerns. Dr. Pourhassan was gracious to send note back eager to talk, so I was happy to spend a half hour with him as well as Dr. Pestell and wanted to incorporate some of what I learned into this article.

An interview with Dr. Pourhassan, CEO

Nothing shared by either Drs. Pourhassan or Pestell wasn't public knowledge, but since the company has a lot of communications as well as shareholder calls that are not transcribed, I thank them both for filling me in on a number of areas that I've missed by only recently being introduced to this company a few days ago.

First, with the trial design concern around CD02 satisfied, I had a number of questions on the data that were available. In particular, their Feb. 20, 2018 announcement indicating the achievement of their primary endpoint seemed to indicate that all patients from the trial had been evaluated, but then the ASM poster with data as of March 2018 made it unclear as to how many patients had been evaluated. What Dr. Pourhassan shared was that the data for the one week placebo-controlled portion of the study that was announced Feb. 20 was evaluating all of the patients. All 47 patients were in this calculation. The last patient on the second portion of the therapy received their last drug dose on July 12. Of the 47 completing the trial, he shared that 40 requested an extension of PRO 140 beyond the conclusion of the trial.

Regarding the ambiguity on the ASM poster results, at the time that those data were bundled for presentation, about half of the patients had completed the trial at that point, but for the ones that had completed the trial, a viral suppression rate of 81% was observed. He wanted to make two points here, first that Ibalizumab was approved when they were able to achieve a 43% improvement in only 40 patients, and second that this high suppression rate will enable them to reapply for Breakthrough Therapy Designation again and that they intend to do so in the near future. The former point seems to indicate that the FDA will likely be enthusiastic when looking at PRO 140 since they've already approved something less effective with a similar data set. This is potentially de-risking to concerns about the efficacy data being insufficient.

Dr. Pourhassan indicated that the company is completing a packaging of the CD02 data for publication at a medical conference in the next 30 days or so, and we can look forward to learning more of the granular details of the trial results at that time.

HIV is a multi-ethnic disease. Many biotechs conduct clinical trials in Eastern Europe because recruitment is fast and relatively inexpensive. I asked him about his recruitment strategy and he indicated that they've been very careful to recruit across a diverse range and in 54 recruitment locations domestically. He also shared that they have been judicious in how they allocate patients to recruitment centers across clinical trials so as to maintain a similar profile in diversity across CD02 and CD03. I felt these were thoughtful considerations.

Lastly, and just because I wanted to hear it one more time directly, I asked Dr. Pourhassan if he thought the FDA would want more safety data for the combo therapy given that these were patients also on ART vs. the monotherapy patients from other trials that would be pooled in to evaluate safety. He claimed that the FDA was very specific on this point that they would not need additional patients to satisfy safety.

I also asked him about non-responders in CD02. He claimed that there weren't any and went on to talk about the non-responders in CD03 that would occasionally pop up. He indicated that non-responders were deemed such if they had two consecutive readings that exceeded 2x the threshold, but in general, the viral numbers were still relatively low... not runaway failures. I wonder if what they've learned so far in managing these patients will factor into the induction/maintenance study announced Sept. 13.

So if you were on the Sept. 13 call, you would have also learned that the company does not intend to continue the current monotherapy trial, CD03. Rather, based on some of the response data from the higher doses of PRO 140, the company plans on launching a new monotherapy trial that will be two parts, first an induction phase at a higher dose (likely 700mg), and then a maintenance phase, which would presumably be at a lower dose. The company is engaging with key opinion leaders on specifics of the trial design in hopes of launching the trial by the end of 2018.

One of my last questions was around the molecular mechanism of PRO 140. On their website and in their PR communications, they indicate that PRO 140 does not interfere with normal CCR5 signaling. However, their expansion into inflammatory conditions, GvHD and cancer obviously involve impacting the signaling of CCR5, so my question was "which was it". In context of T-cells, PRO 140 inhibition appears to turn off the calcium signaling which is required to guide T-cells to the site of inflammation.

In light of the sophistication of their understanding of how PRO 140 works, I think it would be wise of the company to update its descriptions of PRO 140 to incorporate this detail. I don't think that I am the only person that this has caused confusion with and my initial impression of this perceived contradiction was negative.

An Interview with Dr. Pestell, CMO

In the context of cancer cells such as breast, prostate and colon cancers where a role for CCR5 has been implicated, I was able to speak to Dr. Pestell at length on this. CCR5 is differentially expressed in a number of different cancer cells. Similar to its "guiding" role in T-cells, the function appears to be similar in CCR5-positive cancer cells, in terms of stimulating cellular motility. So in this sense, CCR5 seems to have a role in cancer spreading, new tumor development and metastasis (as opposed to cellular proliferation).

As a G-protein linked receptor, CCR5 is a bit more promiscuous in terms of its ligand specificity than other CCRs. PRO 140 has been shown to bind CCR5 in cancer cells and is able to block the induction of calcium signaling. The contemplated use for PRO 140 will likely not be in monotherapy, but rather in combo therapy to help halt migration and motility of cancer cells. CCR5 activation also appears to have a role in cellular survival in cancer cells and stimulates DNA repair. So if used in conjunction with "old-school" DNA-chelating agents, the effect should be synergistic in terms of cell killing, but also help keep the cells from migrating.

I'm starting to understand that PRO 140 and CCR5 inhibition could become a new class of drugs that have the potential of transforming the cancer treatment paradigm. And the importance hasn't been lost on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) which are both deploying existing CCR5 inhibitors in various cancer indications. This is important because it helps validate the target, this is not just CytoDyn's vision, the big boys are interested too. Merck's new Phase 2 trial just launched earlier this month.

Another interesting fact is that heavily pretreated cancer patients tend to be CCR5 positive. Since new cancer treatments are frequently tested on sicker patients, there is a higher probability that PRO 140 will be effective in later stage cancers. While the idea of turning PRO 140 on cancer is still pre-IND, it will be very interesting to see how the CCR5-targeting therapies mature in the years to come.

Dr. Pestell went on to give me some of his thoughts on the combination of Prostogene and CytoDyn. He chose to pursue a transaction with CytoDyn for several reasons. A big one was the favorable safety profile and lack of serious adverse events with PRO 140 vs. other CCR5-targeting molecules. The acquisition brings the IP for PRO 140 and Prostagene's use patents for CCR5 under one roof. CytoDyn will gain the more sophisticated laboratory resources of ProstaGene. And of course, there is the prestige and, more importantly, the expertise that Dr. Pestell will be able to bring to the clinical leadership of CytoDyn as Chief Medical Officer. One of my big criticisms of the company initially was that some of the clinical data reported had been at times ambiguous. He also mentioned that in terms of clinical leadership, a good bit of the previous work had been outsourced (CytoDyn only had six employees as of their last 10-K). He indicated that much of this work would be able to be brought back in-house under his eye.

Lastly, through the acquisition, there may be one or more products that could be brought to market near term in the prostate cancer diagnostics space. With Progenics' failure this week in that space, this may represent some "low lying fruit" to create a revenue stream for CytoDyn.

Another Private Placement

In my previous article, I also mentioned their financial filings and accompanying concerns around continued funding, in particular due to the costs of the upcoming BLA filing and of course, a new clinical trial in monotherapy, an ongoing trial in GvHD and multiple new trials to potentially launch in cancer and inflammation indications. Dr. Pourhassan indicated that in addition to the $8.4M raised recently, they also brought in an additional $6.4M in the last few days. In other words, in the last two weeks, the company raised $14.8M which obviously helps their liquidity tremendously. While he indicated that raising capital had never been a difficulty for the company, he did admit that the cost was high. Previous raises have been dilutive to the retail shareholders due to the discounts and warrants that have accompanied them. The CFO provided the exact numbers on the share count. There are currently 248,400,949 shares outstanding, and fully diluted with all warrants exercised, this will be 422,322,209 shares.

A Revised BLA Outlook

In summary, in light of the clarification on the trial design of CD02, I believe the risk factors remaining for BLA are as follows:

The FDA guidance is nonbinding and the FDA could still request additional safety or efficacy data. Management feels strongly that this will not happen, but it is still a possibility.

We are still awaiting the totality of the data set from CD02, and while there does not appear to be a concern about the data, we still don't have it all. The risk here is low since the data so far have been overwhelmingly positive. Per management, the data have been gathered from a diverse population, which will eliminate a point of potential criticism if they had used a homogeneous study population.

Manufacturing will be a major component of the BLA, and manufacturing is a potential point of failure which is outsourced to a third party. In other words, there will be elements outside management's control.

The FDA could also request additional analysis of the submitted data. I am enthusiastic by the addition of Dr. Pestell to the team as CMO, and this should help allay some concerns about packaging everything up into the BLA. A rejection of this nature typically represents a faster turnaround to resubmission.

In terms of my level of concern about the BLA filing, this has gone from a DEFCON 4 to a 2, a big drop. In my conversations with Dr. Pourhassan, he asserted that the rate of approval for a BLA filing is 85%. While I don't have data to confirm this, according to Camargo, 80% of CRLs from January 2017 to May 2018 were issued for drug products planning on utilizing the 505(B)(2) pathway. During that measurement period, only 6 BLA candidates received CRLs (4 biosimilars and 2 new biologics (which PRO 140 would represent)).

In a general sense, CRLs can be issued requesting additional data analysis, additional safety information or additional trials. I agree with the company that the safety of PRO 140 does not appear to be in question. Additionally, since it appears more safe than the current options, one may argue that this reduces the probability of rejection due to safety concerns.

The mothballing of their current monotherapy trial, CD03, and the announcement of a new monotherapy was probably bittersweet to receive on the latest conference call. The idea of shutting down yet another trial to start yet another new trial in monotherapy is probably not what shareholders want to hear. However, right now in my view, the BLA is the critical next step in the company's development. If they can achieve that, it will change the economics of the company sufficiently that they will no longer need to compromise themselves on the value of their equity. In the meantime, shareholders will look for further details of the trial before a projected completion date can be contemplated.

Risks to the company remain as well, but are less dire if the probability of a successful BLA is achievable. While they have proven their ability to raise capital, they have done so mostly through private placements of discounted equity and warrants. This has been at the cost of the retail shareholder. Obviously, if the company hits it out of the park, gaining approval for the combo therapy, but then later label expansions for monotherapy in HIV and/or other indications, it won't matter. But for now it stings a little, and how many more shares will be sold prior to BLA submission? If you look at the performance of the share price since they took over PRO 140 in late 2012, it has oscillated between $1.60 and $0.43 and has spent all of the last two years sub $1. A successful BLA filing, and approval, of course, would change that. Appreciation in the share price would enable the company to raise money on more favorable terms. Getting off the OTC wouldn't hurt either, but I recognize this would represent a significant G&A expense.

It appears that CytoDyn has a community of steadfast shareholders that really believe in PRO 140. One of the challenges for management in stimulating the share price, however, will be attracting new interest to the company. I think the company would do well to improve the clarity, quality and content of its public communications. For example, the company engages in quarterly shareholder conference calls, which I have found enlightening. However, these calls are not transcribed, and so for a newcomer to the stock like myself, you should be able to find this information quickly without listening to a recorded call (or without having a 30 min phone conversation with the CEO and CMO). Nevertheless, I am pleased that I was able to spend time with both Drs. Pourhassan and Pestell to get more comfortable about the vision for CytoDyn and I will keep them on my watchlist.

To summarize:

PRO 140 appears to be efficacious and safe.

With new information from the FDA regarding their BLA-enabling trial design, the probability of a successful BLA filing is far higher than I previously indicated, although not a definite.

While other criticisms remain on the company in terms of their prior drug development and capital strategies, the science on their various aspirations for PRO 140 and anti-CCR5 indications appear solid.

The acquisition of Prostagene, their IP, and in particular, Dr. Pestell, will likely be accretive to CytoDyn's value and leadership.

