Hubbell Looking To Self-Help And A Cyclical Boost

Hubbell still has work to do in improving its margins, but the company's late-cycle characteristics and reasonable valuation could keep investor sentiment positive a little longer.

Acquiring Aclara should improve the company's growth and margin prospects, but not dramatically so, and a restructuring of the lighting business could be on the way.

Later-cycle plays have gotten more attention as this year has gone on, and with that electrical product and lighting specialist Hubbell (HUBB) has closed some of its multiyear performance gap relative to industrials, with the stock actually outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) over the past year as well as handily outpacing Acuity (AYI) as well. Add in the Aclara acquisition, ongoing restructuring efforts, and an apparent willingness to address the lighting business more directly, and I can see why these shares have done well in recent months.

As far as valuation goes, Hubbell is more of a lukewarm prospect to me now. I like the potential of what facility consolidation, automation, and supply chain improvements could bring, but margins have been weak for a while despite an ongoing effort to restructure. Likewise, while I like the diversification that Aclara brings, lighting remains a tough market. The perception of Hubbell as a late-cycle play should aid sentiment, and the shares do have some upside on an EV/EBITDA basis, but the overall long-term return potential looks more or less in line with most other industrial names.

What To Do About Lighting?

Lighting still contributes around 20% to 25% of Hubbell's revenue, but a meaningfully lower percentage of earnings as the high-single-digit margins are below the recent company-wide trend of low-to-mid teens margins. Operationally, Hubbell has lagged Acuity's lighting business for some time and although it is big enough to be part of the "Big Four" (with Acuity, Eaton (ETN), Philips (PHG)), it's largely a price-taker in a market that has seen increased pricing pressure from lower-cost foreign entrants, particularly on the lower end of the market.

While there are still opportunities for Hubbell to benefit from customers switching to LED lighting (largely commercial/industrial, as that's three-quarters of the lighting business at Hubbell), all in all, this really isn't a growth market, and Hubbell hasn't taken the same strategy of Eaton in trying to find some more specialized segments within the business.

To be fair, none of this is an especially Hubbell-specific issue (other than maybe not looking for niche markets with richer opportunities); Acuity has had a tough run over the last two years given the pricing and margin pressures in the lighting market, with the shares down sharply from August 2016 and the P/E multiple now about half what it used to be. The question, though, is what management intends to do about it.

At both the March analyst day and the company's presentation at the EPG conference earlier this year, I felt like management was taking a much more pragmatic view of the business and isn't necessarily wedded to the idea of keeping it long term. That said, I think management is first going to focus on weeding out/improving the bottom 20% of the business that is likely around breakeven to 2-3% margins and then see where things stand; culling out that business would boost overall lighting margins back to around 10%. What's more, even if the ongoing growth and return potential doesn't seem attractive enough at that point, it will at least be a better candidate for a sale or spin.

Opportunities To Grow The Core

A sizable percentage of Hubbell's revenue (in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%) come from a long list of products classified more generally as "components and connectors" - everything from rough-in boxes to enclosures to fixtures, controls, and wiring devices. While Hubbell is one of the larger players in this market (alongside companies like Eaton and ABB (ABB)), the company's mid-to-high single-digit market share (somewhere around 7% to 8%) still leaves room for growth, and management believes a doubling of that share is an attainable goal.

I'd call this a good-but-not-great business segment today, with Hubbell, Eaton, ABB, and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) all growing around the mid-single-digits in recent quarters. I think it is noteworthy, though, that management upgraded its growth forecasts for all of its addressable market categories when it reported second quarter earnings, and the company is still leveraged to growth in heavy industry and the ongoing recovery in oil/gas. Given the significantly higher margins in Hubbell's Industrial and Harsh & Hazardous segments (oil/gas is part of Harsh & Hazardous), the prospect for ongoing growth in the mid-single-digits is relatively encouraging overall.

Can Aclara Move The Needle?

Hubbell has long been an active acquirer, with 27 acquisitions between 2012 and 2017, but the deals have typically been small (an average deal value of around $33 million). The acquisition of Aclara, announced in 2017 and completed this year, was a much bigger swing, as the company paid $1.1 billion (and over 11x forward EBITDA) for a company with about $500 million in revenue.

Although there was certainly skepticism when the deal was announced and some investors are still skeptical about the deal, I think it is a worthwhile transaction that will bring modestly higher revenue growth and better margins.

Aclara is largely an advanced metering technology company with exposure across the range of electric, gas, and water metering. About half of the business is actually in meters (electric only), while the bulk of the remainder is in advanced metering infrastructure (or AMI) - sensors, controls, monitoring equipment, communication equipment, and software to enable more automated, efficient utility distribution networks. Aclara also has a small smart grid products business that includes grid monitoring and control capabilities.

While I like AMI much more than metering itself, this deal is more evolutionary than revolutionary for Hubbell in my opinion. Adding a growing business with better margins is a good thing, and the company paid a reasonable price, and there is upside from the smart grid business, but this business (which is more similar to Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in many respects) does not radically change the long-term thesis or valuation.

The Opportunity

Margins have been an issue for Hubbell for a while. The company's segment-level margins don't compare favorably to the relevant segments of Eaton, ABB, or Schneider, and the margins have weakened on an ongoing basis since mid-2014 despite a multiyear restructuring effort. Some of this can be attributed to recent weakness in the lighting industry and some can be attributed to end-market weakness in heavy industry and Harsh & Hazardous (the severe energy sector downturn, for instance), but all the same the company has lagged its peers.

The good news is that management is not letting up on its restructuring efforts. The company has a rather large manufacturing footprint for its size with 63 manufacturing sites (which, incidentally, is inefficient compared to a company like Honeywell (HON) in terms of revenue/site, but on par with Eaton), but the company continues to pursue supply chain and manufacturing system optimization. While Hubbell's historical FCF margins and ROICs aren't actually all that bad, stronger operating margins would be a clear positive (provided they don't overly compromise long-term growth, of course).

While Hubbell believes it can double the growth of its underlying markets, I expect long-term organic revenue growth to be more in the neighborhood of 3.5% to 4%. I should also note Hubbell is an uncommonly U.S.-centric company, generating over 90% of its revenue in the United States. Accordingly, the company is highly sensitive to the trends in U.S. non-residential construction and business activity.

I do believe Hubbell will generate better margins over time, helped by Aclara, restructuring (if not eliminating) the lighting business, and better operating scale and operating efficiency. With low double-digit FCF margins, high single-digit FCF growth is in play. That sort of growth more or less supports today's price but doesn't suggest Hubbell is significantly undervalued.

EV/EBITDA is a little more forgiving (as is often the case). Given Hubbell's margins and returns on capital, I believe 12x is a fair forward multiple, supporting a mid-$130s fair value slightly above today's price.

The Bottom Line

I tend to be skeptical of buy/sell theses based around "early cycle/mid cycle/late cycle" calls, as it's not really that easy to classify companies, nor that easy to call where an economy is at in the cycle. In any case, Hubbell is seen as a late-cycle play and the general consensus is that the U.S. economy is transitioning from mid-to-late cycle. Accordingly, Hubbell should be in a sweeter place as for as sentiment goes. That said, while I like some of Hubbell's strategic decisions, I don't see an exciting level of underperformance, so this looks more like a short-play to me than a core holding.

