Weekly Fund Wrap: 2 Steps Forward 1 Step Back

With the 10-year yield touching 3%, we review how various CEF sectors have fared during recent periods of rising yields.

President Trump instructed the administration to go ahead with $200bn of tariffs on Chinese goods despite the ongoing talks between the two countries aimed at resolving the ongoing trade spat. The new round of tariffs would add to the $50bn of goods that already face a 25% tariff levy.

Macro

Inflation data came in below expectations after a strong wage print in the prior week. Headline PPI fell 0.1% in August, possibly on the back of trade tensions and global economic slowdown. CPI also came in below expectations due to a sharp drop in apparel prices.

Retail sales came in below expectations; however, prior month data was revised higher. Industrial production rose a higher-than-expected 0.4% in August, suggesting the US economic expansion is still more or less on track.

Markets

It was a broadly positive week for risk markets despite increasing trade tensions and rising interest rates. Positive macro data and subdued inflation buoyed equities and a hawkish Turkish central bank supported Emerging Market assets while higher yields weighed on Fixed-Income sectors.

A closely watched theme this year has been the range-bound nature of US yields with the 10-year trading mostly between 2.8% and 3%. With the yield hitting the upper range of this corridor, all eyes are on the price action to see whether this will be the breakout which will decisively push 10-year yields north of 3%.

A potential breakout poses a danger to the closed-end fund space and particularly those Fixed-Income and Equity sectors which are intended to generate income for investors. We explore the sensitivity of these sectors to rising interest rates in this article.

Fund Space

Weekly sector returns were mostly positive with only the highly rate-sensitive Muni sectors lagging behind.

Checking in on our weekly table, Loan and MLP sectors continue to screen well due to their wide discount and low Z-Score. Both sectors have performed very well on a NAV basis with high Sharpe Ratios. We continue to like both sectors and think they are well positioned for end-of-cycle performance and particularly if interest rates and commodity prices increase further as is the historic cycle pattern.

The unsung CMBS sector also looks appealing with its oversold 15 RSI and a rock-bottom 1% return correlation to bonds. The 3-year dividend ratio stands at 105%, meaning that the sector distributions have increased 5% over this time span. Its current 12-month distribution rate is not particularly high at 5.5%; however, its low pairwise correlation to other sectors of just 17% and low rate sensitivity strongly argue for a place at the table.

Yield Increase What Ifs

Coming back to the theme du jour of interest rate increases, we calculate sector NAVs during the periods of three recent upward rate moves. These three periods are:

Late August-Early Sept. 2018: 10y yields 20bps higher

April-May 2018: 10y yields 38bps higher

January-February 2018: 10y yields 55bps higher

We had to remove the MLP sector from our analysis because the massive, largely policy-driven volatility distorts the results.

We also include the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) as our proxy for long-term Treasury bonds. There is no particular reason to use this fund except that it's well-known to income investors and has a high sensitivity to interest rates.

Our first chart is the average NAV return of each sector during the three periods in question.

The results jive without intuition - TLT sold off the most given its holding of long-duration bonds, followed by Emerging Market bonds which are very sensitive to US interest rates as well as Investment Grade, Munis, Utilities, and others. Sectors that tend to be less sensitive to interest rates like Loans, RMBS, Converts, Limited Duration and High Yield were less impacted. Perhaps surprisingly, Preferreds did not move very much either. In fact, as we'll see in the next chart, Preferreds actually rallied in two out of the three periods.

In this chart, we show the individual period returns (the legend shows the start of the period in question) sorted by total returns. As we can see, Utilities was another sector which rallied in two out of the three periods while selling off sharply in the first and largest yield move period. This pattern of behavior suggests to us that there are sectors like Preferreds and Utilities which tend to digest yield moves of 20-30bps very well while suffering under periods which look like secular bond repricings such as the one we saw at the beginning of the year.

Finally, we show sector NAV returns aggregated by periods rather than sectors. Again, the results line up with our intuition. The largest yield moves higher correspond to the largest overall drawdowns in closed-end funds. Interestingly, the second period saw a significant rally in a number of sectors. This particular period in markets was one of subdued volatility, rising equity prices and an improving macro outlook.

This suggests to us that a number of traditional income CEF sectors can actually rally during such periods in spite of rising interest rates. We think these sectors deserve an allocation in investors' portfolios due to their ability to diversify away from traditional Fixed-Income sectors.

These appealing Fixed-Income sectors are:

Preferreds

Limited Duration

CMBS

RMBS

Loans

If we indeed see a breakout north of 3%, these sectors may be able to limit the overall drawdown in income portfolios.

