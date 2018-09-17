Walt Disney: Content Is The Driver And Dividend Increase Expected In November

Walt Disney's total return overperformed the DOW average for my 56.0-month test period by 2.72%, which is good with growth to come with great new content for years.

Walt Disney has increased its dividend for 9 of the last ten years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.5%, which is a little below average.

Walt Disney's three-year forward CAGR of 12% is increasing and will give you good growth with the streaming of ESPN and Disney content like Star Wars, The Avengers, and Frozen.

This article is about Walt Disney (DIS) and why it's a buy for the total return investor and conservative dividend investor. Walt Disney is one of the largest developers and distributors of entertainment products. DIS is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants above-average growth. The dividend is paid twice a year with an estimated increase of over 7% expected in November.

Walt Disney is 6.26% of my Good Business Portfolio. Disney is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash that it uses to increase the business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Walt Disney has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for three of the five years with it being relatively flat from 2016 through 2018 to date because ESPN subscribers declined. They have since developed a plan to increase earnings for their ESPN and Disney content, which is being implemented now. I think this provides an opportunity to buy a quality company at a bargain price during this transition to a self-directed streaming platform for its great content.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Walt Disney passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Walt Disney does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 1.5% yield. Walt Disney is, therefore, a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 24%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for buying bolt-on companies like Fox and increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DIS easily passes this guideline. DIS is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $167 Billion. Walt Disney 2018 projected cash flow at $13.5 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 12% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good above-average future growth for Walt Disney can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the entertainment, park segments and streaming content on the new Disney and ESPN channels of its business. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DIS passes this guideline since the total return is 61.76%, more than the Dow's total return of 59.04%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,500 today. This makes Walt Disney a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the demand for DIS entertainment content grows. As an added plus, we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes, which have increased earnings since DIS was paying a 34% tax rate. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DIS's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $130.0, passing the guideline. DIS's price is presently 17% below the target. DIS is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 15, making DIS a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good future total return growth and a fairly average steady increasing dividend. Take advantage of being able to buy a great company business at a bargain price with future growth as the independent Disney content business is developed. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the average growing dividend makes DIS a good business to own for income and long-term growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes DIS interesting is the potential long-term growth of the entertainment content like Star Wars, Frozen, and Marvel super hero characters. DIS gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and good total return where its content will be liked by each new generation. Also, Disney buying of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) will help Disney's foreign exposure.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Walt Disney beats against the Dow baseline in my 56.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 61.76% makes Walt Disney a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. DIS has a slightly below average dividend yield of 1.5% and has had increases for nine years of the last ten years, making DIS also a good choice for the conservative dividend investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in November 2018 to $0.90/semiannual from $0.84/ semiannual or a 7.1% increase.

DOW's 56.0-month total return baseline is 59.04%

Company Name 56.0-month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Walt Disney +61.76% +2.72% 1.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on August 7, 2017, Walt Disney reported earnings that missed expected by $0.08 at $1.87 and compared to last year at $1.58. Total revenue was higher at $15.23 Billion more than a year ago by 7.3% year over year and missed expected revenue by $110 Million. This was a mixed report, with bottom line missing expectations and top line beating expectations and having a good earnings increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out November 2018 and is expected to be $1.34 compared to last year at $1.07, a good increase.

Business Overview

Walt Disney is one of the largest developers and distributors of entertainment products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters,

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. The Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action, and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings, and live stage plays. The Company also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, books, magazines, and comic books."

Overall, Walt Disney is a good business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for Disney content by new generations. The good earnings and revenue growth provides DIS the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases, and they buy more bolt-on companies like Star Wars, Pixar, and now, FOX.

Also, as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of Walt Disney business income will increase.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From August 7, 2018, earnings call Robert A. Iger (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said,

I'm going to focus my comments on the 21st Century Fox acquisition to give you greater insight into the tremendous potential we see across our entire company, including our direct-to-consumer services. We're obviously thrilled with the results of the shareholder votes. We're working to secure the remaining regulatory approvals in a number of international territories. The assets we're buying fit perfectly with our plans to substantially grow our intellectual property portfolio and to bring our products to market in ways that consumers, as well as the creative community find extremely compelling. The recent reorganization of our company supports this ambitious vision, in part by allowing a seamless integration of the business's brands, franchises, and executive and creative talent from 21st Century Fox. We look forward to the opportunities ahead more confident than ever in our ability to complete this historic acquisition in a timely manner and in our ability to fully leverage these tremendous assets to drive significant shareholder value. It's particularly worth noting that our global growth strategy will be well served by the international properties in the Fox portfolio. Fox Networks Group International's 350 channels reach consumers in 170 countries. Star reaches 720 million viewers a month across India and more than 100 other markets. And as you know, Fox also has a significant stake in Sky, the most successful pay television company in Europe. The addition of these valuable assets will greatly enhance our position as a global entertainment company with excellent production and distribution businesses in key and emerging markets around the world. On the domestic front, we continue to transform our media businesses to take advantage of new technology, as well as the changing consumer trends that are reshaping the media and entertainment landscape. As we predicted, smaller digital bundles have become a rapidly growing part of the MVPD universe. And our early decision to make our high-value channels widely available across these new services certainly added to their consumer appeal. Consumers are picking and choosing from all the options in the market to create their own personalized mix of content. Thus, we continue to move full steam ahead on our direct-to-consumer strategy empowered by our strategic purchase of BAMTech, which allowed us to enter this dynamic space quickly and effectively."

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Disney's business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends. They have been very successful in previous acquisitions, so I have a strong opinion that Fox will also be very positive for the company also.

The graphic below is from Frozen the movie. This is how Disney takes good content and uses it to expand the business from movies to Broadway to their theme parks. Black Panther, a recent Disney movie, has also broken many all-time revenue worldwide records which I am sure will be turned into toys and be introduced into their theme parks like Frozen.

Source: Disney Frozen website

There are many great movies that Disney has announced that will bring in good revenues and earnings as we wait for the streaming revenue to start coming in. A few of these are listed below. There are many more live action movies planed over the next 5 five years to keep Disney growing its content and strongly growing the company.

Christopher Robin, out now August 2018

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms release November 2, 2018

The graphic below is a scene from the Nutcracker movie

The Wreck-it-Ralph sequel, release November 21, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns, release December 19, 2018

Captain Marvel, release March 8, 2019

The frozen sequel release November 27, 2019

Takeaways

Walt Disney is a fair investment choice for the conservative dividend investor with its slightly below-average dividend yield and a good choice for the total return investor. Walt Disney is 6.26% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. DIS will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in the entertainment business, DIS may be the right investment for you. I think the price drop due to the ESPN problem and Fox purchase transition creates a buying opportunity of this excellent company.

