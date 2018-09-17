Double-Digit Dividend Increase Coming Up At McDonald's

Every now and then it looks like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is done growing, but it always comes up with some new initiatives to keep that EPS growth coming in. The company is doing well and investors can expect market-beating returns with lower risk over the next couple of years.

MCD data by YCharts

Over the last five years the stock has delivered a return of 66% from $97 to $161. That translates into a little less than 11% on average per year. Not bad, but considering we have been in a raging bull market it isn't something that should be applauded either. In its defence, it is a fairly low risk and stable stock.

The last year has been something of a pause as the stock is basically at the same level as it was at this time last year. This stock doesn't tend to move up slowly and steadily but rather have bursts of capital gains and then settle down. That should be good news for investors going forward as we might just be finishing up one of those pause-periods.

Historical Dividend Growth

The company has not only paid a dividend since it was instated in 1976 but raised it every year as well -- quite a feat. Rather a lot has happened in the economy both domestically and abroad since 1976. Being able to increase the dividend every year through recessions, inflation, wars and other adversities is testament to the good operations and stability of this company.

This Dividend Aristocrat is a true defensive dividend growth stock. If there is anything negative to be said about its dividend growth history it might be that the increases used to be decent, then huge for many years in the 2000's and then fell significantly down to the 5-7% range in recent years.

MCD Dividend data by YCharts

The blue line -- that is the dividend -- is moving up every year as it has been for 41 years. The last year's increase was quite decent with a 7.5% hike versus a more muted 5.6% the year before. It is a far cry from the lofty levels of yesteryear, but investors should keep in mind that the growth rate is more than enough to compensate for inflation. Retirees living off the dividends need have no fear. They can still afford the same meal at McDonald's next year -- with some fries thrown in.

The payout ratio has not been as predictable. Moving from the 50% level in 2013 up to a high of almost 80% in mid 2015 it has since slowed down to around 58%. A payout ratio at this level is something I am very comfortable with. Retaining almost half of earnings for such a mature business should be more than enough to be able to grow the business into the future as well as building up a nice cushion for paying dividends in leaner years.

September Dividend Hike

Dividend growth companies tend to be as predictable and stable as they can possibly be. A natural consequence of this is that these companies tend to have a fixed month where they announce the annual dividend hike. There are exceptions, to be sure. Witness the latest Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) hike that happened in June instead of September, which had been the dividend hike month for a decade.

As for McDonald's, the fixed dividend growth month is September. The hike has not come yet so I am not exactly going out on a limb when I predict there will be a hike later this September as well. The interesting aspect is not the increase itself but rather the size of it.

A starting point is to look at how operations are doing over at McDonald's. The company is executing on its new growth strategy and although this impacts revenues in a negative way, primarily due to fewer wholly-owned restaurants, earnings are doing very well. In fact, in the second quarter, the company reported earnings per share growth of 12% as compared to the same period last year. The CEO didn't give any guidance for the rest of the year but seemed quite upbeat. I therefore consider it quite likely that the company will deliver double-digit EPS growth this year, especially considering that analysts are looking at a 15% growth rate.

As for the new dividend, I would think the absolute low point would be the lowest growth rate of recent years, which would mean approximately 5%. Keep in mind, however, that this fairly low growth rate happened in a climate where the company had a high payout ratio and did not grow at current rates. I would therefore say that it is highly unlikely with such a low raise.

Investors can, and should, demand more of McDonald's. Last year the dividend was raised by more than 7%. With an EPS-growth rate exceeding 10%, a conservative payout ratio and the history this company has of huge increases when there is room for it, I think we are looking at a double-digit increase this year. I would expect the Board to be a bit on the conservative side so as to leave some leeway for later years. An increase of 10-12% would be at or lower than the EPS growth, thereby fulfilling the criteria above. It is high enough to be enticing for investors but low enough to be conservative. I therefore believe the new dividend will be in the range of $1.11 - $1.13.

Risk Factors

A near constant theme over the last couple of years has been the U.S. dollar. For American companies selling across the globe but reporting in U.S. dollars an appreciating dollar is bad news. McDonald's is as global as they come and so most certainly currency risk is a real risk for this company. Just think about what happens to earnings in Turkey when they are reported in dollars these days. Another obvious risk is the increasing focus on healthy eating around the world. Though McDonald's is obviously aware of this and is tilting its strategy to try and profit off this trend, it is still a major risk. Lastly, McDonald's is operating in a fiercely competitive business. It has long been a leader but you never know when new competitors will come up and chip away at your business.

Current Valuation

So now for the interesting part -- is this company overpriced or is it worth your investment dollars? In order to figure that out, I'll look at some key metrics and compare it to some competitors. As peers I've chosen the owner of Burger King (Restaurant Brands - QSR) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM).

McDonald's Restaurant Brands Yum! Brands Price/Sales 6.0x 5.5x 5.3x Price/Earnings 23.6x 18.1x 18.8x Yield 2.5% 2.7% 1.6%

Source: Morningstar

All of these have fairly high price/sales ratios with McDonald's the most expensive of them all. As for price/earnings I would argue none of them are really expensive but McDonald's is the most expensive of the peers yet again with Restaurant Brands the cheapest. When we come to the yield, Yum! Brands is the loser with Restaurant Brands the winner and McDonald's in second place.

None of these should be particularly risky investments at these levels, offering decent yields at a fair price/earnings ratio. That said, Restaurant Brands probably looks like the most compelling case with the cheapest valuation and the highest yield.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for the EPS growth rate of McDonald's over the next five years is 8.6%. Adding in the dividend yield of 2.5% and assuming no change to the multiple, we arrive at an expected total shareholder return of 11.1%. Not something to make a growth investor enticed but a level that should appeal to conservative dividend growth investors. It is slightly higher than the long term return of the stock market but not too aggressive. At these levels McDonald's is definitely a stock that should be added to your dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

McDonald's has been paying and raising its dividend for more than 40 years. For a period in the 2000's, it raised the dividend at a massive rate. Those days are over for good but investors can still expect inflation-beating increases for many years to come. The company is fairly priced, offering the prospect for nice total shareholder returns over the coming years. The company is offering a very nice balance between yield and growth. A coming double-digit dividend hike should be further proof that this stock should be added to dividend growth investors' portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.