NetEase Is Fundamentally Sound But May Struggle In The Short Term

Background

NetEase is China’s second-largest gaming company behind only Tencent. Though relatively unknown outside of China, the company is responsible for developing some of the most popular Chinese video games such as Onmyoji, Fantasy Westward Journey as well as taking popular Western games such as Overwatch and Minecraft to China. NetEase became famous for offering personal computer (massively multi-player online role-playing games known as MORPGs), as well as mobile games to the Chinese market, which is well-tailored to their audience. One of the main reasons that NetEase is so unknown outside of China is that it has always been very domestically focused; the company develops and operates games that are targeted almost exclusively to the Chinese market.

NetEase also runs the fastest-growing cross border E-commerce business in China, Koala.com. Just four years ago the company decided to focus on offering high quality private label brands to Chinese consumers, to fulfill a need of providing mainland China with the highest quality private label brands. Fast-forward to today and they have already established a business which turns over more than $3 billion annually.

Gaming

NetEase’s core business has always been gaming. The company has over 100 self-developed and licensed video games. Gaming has been massively profitable for NetEase, whi has operated with more than a 60% gross margin in the sector. The company has a robust new games pipeline and is focused on growing its core business.

Similarly while CEO Ding Lei recognizes that it will be hard for NetEase to grow its audience outside of China the company has worked on strategically partnering with other well-known game producers such as Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, Google and even Marvel comics. I feel that this is the correct approach. By focusing on developing titles that appeal to Chinese gamers, the company can preserve its leading position and maintain a competitive advantage in its local market, while leaning on the best international firms to expand their audience. Recently, the company announced a strategic investment in Bungie which shows the company’s intention to learn from abroad.

The company has recently developed a number of very successful games r, such as Knives Out and Identify V which shows that innovation is alive and well. NetEase has also amassed millions of users in Minecraft and is working to monetize all of their free to play games. With a proven track record of success and active partnerships in the present, I see no reason to believe that NetEase’s future in the gaming industry will be anything but exactly how it was in the past- extremely bright.

However, I am weary of the fact that the gaming industry is cyclical. It is extremely difficult to predict exactly how much value NetEase will be able to extract from their legacy titles and exactly how profitable new hits will be. I do feel though, that the company's games portfolio continues to increase in value with each year that passes as the number of titles available to players increases and NetEase collaborates with more video game makers, although that may not always be reflected in quarterly earnings numbers.

E-Commerce business

In 2015 NetEase established its presence in online E-commerce, starting online stores Kaola and Youdao. In just three years combined online sales have already surpassed 3 billion dollars and the company's online stores are in a phase of massive expansion. NetEase plans to buy 11 billion dollars of goods from foreign manufacturers over the coming number of years. While E-Commerce is not currently profitable, as the business scales I see no reason to doubt that this will bring in significant money. Currently, the focus of the E-Commerce business has been growing market share and scaling the business, which has pressured margins.

NetEase also has a number of other interesting side businesses, while there is too much to address in just one article, the company has investments in online education, music streaming, email services, a news portal and even pig raising! I believe that many of these other businesses have significant potential to grow in the future. NetEase may ultimately decide to spin-off some of these businesses which would also unlock significant shareholder value and allow the company to focus on its core businesses.

Management & Capital Allocation Plan

I believe that NetEase has outstanding management. Ding Lei was China’s first online billionaire and once China’s richest man. He has shown a willingness to repurchase shares aggressively as the stock price has declined and return value to shareholders with dividends amounting to 25% of the company’s income. I believe that this is the kind of long-term thinking that will allow the firm to thrive in the future. Additionally, while analysts seem pessimistic, Ding seems very positive on NetEase’s recent progress. Here is what he had to say about the company’s recent quarter:

"We are pleased with the solid growth we achieved across all of our business segments, including online games, e-commerce and advertising services, and the strong improvement to our bottom line," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our PC-client and mobile games continue to serve as dual growth engines. At the end of June, we launched the highly anticipated PC-client game Justice. Featuring exciting new state-of-the-art technology and graphics, Justice has become one of the most acclaimed PC games launched in China in recent years. "On the mobile game side, our diversification strategy to expand our games portfolio beyond the MMORPG genre is proving effective. During the second quarter, we launched a number of highly successful games in non-MMORPG categories, including Shadowverse, Identity V and QwQ, each of which climbed to the top of the charts in China. With a number of new titles suitable for a global audience, we have quickly gained traction in overseas markets, led by games such as Knives Out and Identity V. "Our e-commerce business also continues to thrive, and we are seeing improved quarter-over-quarter gross profit margin as we further optimize our product mix and procurement process.

I am always looking at how management allocates capital before making an investment. In my view, the return which investors receive will be majorly affected by their ability to allocate capital. I also look at how management feels about the company's future. As far as I can see, all managerial commentary seems positive at NetEase.

Valuation

The company’s stock has been fairly badly beaten down due to a number of factors. Firstly, Trump’s trade war on China has caused significant volatility in emerging markets, pushing down almost all foreign stocks. Secondly, NetEase has seen its gaming sector experience a minor drop in profits. Additionally, the E-Commerce business has remained a drag on the bottom line and investors have not given NetEase any credit for its revenue growth. This has pushed down the stock price. I do find this a touch strange, as so many technology companies trade in line with their revenue growth.

In the short-term, it’s very hard to predict what the performance will be like and if NetEase’s stock will be able to rebound from its nearly 50% decline. Long-term I feel that the company is fundamentally strong. There is no reason for current shareholders to feel worried. While future prospects do not seem so strong that investors should be jumping in hand over fist, potential investors should build a position and add aggressively on dips.

Given that management has shown strong capital allocation skills, investors who accumulate on this dip may well find that the company’s future earnings increase, while the number of shares outstanding decreases. Patient shareholders might find that good things happen to those that wait.

