Starbucks Is A Buy

The company is slimming their scope of operations as they focus on expanding their global footprint.

As usual, the big name, Ivy-league educated analysts prove they don't have a clue what they're talking about. These guys drown in data and regurgitate it into hackneyed analysis typically further biased by a day's bad digestion and whatever needs their investment banking clients have expressed to them lately.

Hence, last month's Piper Jaffray's Nicole Reban's downgrade of Starbucks (SBUX).

Starbucks Is Maneuvering For Massive Growth

On August 28th, the company and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) completed a transformative business transaction which saw Starbucks hand-off their entire consumer packaged goods business to Nestle. Over 500 Starbucks employees have become Nestle employees as a result, and the company has received $5B in after-tax proceeds from this $7.1B transaction.

The deal also includes a Master Supply, Distribution, And Licensing Agreement ("MSDLA"). Nestle is going to leverage its global distribution to put Starbucks-branded coffee on shelves around the world.

This is a pretty huge deal and its implications haven't been discussed so far as I have seen. To review some of the data provided by Starbucks, they state the sold assets were generating $460M in annual net operating income in exchange for that $7.15B, attaining a solid 14 times net income sales price. It's true, that's less than the 22x net income multiple the stock is trading at, but that doesn't mean the company accepted too low a price for the following reasons.

As mentioned above, an MSDLA was part of the deal. The company will be receiving royalty income and experiencing some (diminutive) expenses as Nestle does the hard work of marketing Starbucks-branded grocery-store goods internationally.

The Boons Of The Nestle Deal

As a result of the transaction, the company is going to be able to use the newly received $5B after-tax cash on hand to shrink the outstanding share count by as much as 7% at today's stock price (I anticipate a rally in the stock, so they will likely only be able to retire somewhere between 3 and 5 percent of the shares outstanding).

Retiring another 5% of stock is a big deal considering the company has already reduced its outstanding share count by a whopping 9% during the past few years:

SBUX Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Now, with giving up the responsibility and burden of setting up their own relationships and logistics to do business with grocery stores and other distribution outlets domestically and globally, the company has narrowed their focus. Returning to their classic bread-and-butter of running endearing cafes where people want to spend their money, controlling costs at the storefront and coffee bean value chain, and expanding their brand is a wise move on the part of the executive team.

Finally, with the consumer packaged goods business off their plate, the company has cleared the way for them to engage with the challenges of the Chinese market where there is substantial opportunity for growth.

Look Out For Surprise Earnings Beats During 2019

Stable or better results in the business outside of China and growth through the Alibaba (BABA) partnership, plus the Nestle royalty income, are the only pieces of this puzzle investors need to see play out. Success in these high margin growth opportunities will reflect very well on the firm's earnings per share results and grow their dividend distribution capacity.

And on that note, this company is absolutely a dividend champion going forward. They have a strong brand, have a cost-efficient coffee bean value chain, are operating at scale so they can command any volume discount necessary from their suppliers, and are doing the wise things of slimming the scope of their operations while still monetizing their brand and cost efficiencies in the production chain.

How Starbucks Will Shock The World Into Recognizing Its Stock Again

As their distribution in China begins to expand and earnings accrete to the bottom line, we're going to see some great EPS numbers on account of the shrinking share count.

This diminished share base will help the company's stock escape the problem of their already established largesse as new all-time records of total net income will be headline-worthy results of +10% EPS this and +15% EPS that instead of only appearing to be minor, incremental gains in EPS as might have taken place if the company weren't consistently shrinking outstanding shares.

Hence, my bullish opinion on Starbucks stock. I rate this a strong buy.

