Schlumberger Is In Cyclical Value Territory

For the past several years, I've specialized in researching and investing in cyclical stocks near the bottom of their economic cycles. The past year it has been fairly difficult to find beaten-down stocks that stand a chance for solid gains before the next bear market. The challenge is in finding stocks that could offer a solid reward over the next 12-24 months, but that are also high enough quality and purchased at a good enough value that we would feel confident holding through a recession or bear market to achieve our investment goals, should a bear market happen unexpectedly.

For most cyclical value investments, my investment goal is at least a 100% return within 5 years, and I have had about an 80% success rate of achieving that goal since I started writing about cyclical investing 2-3 years ago. That sort of return profile requires investing in fairly deep cyclical stocks. Schlumberger (SLB) is one such a deep cyclical stock, and currently, it is almost 50% off its 2014 highs:

I'm not the first person to notice a possible opportunity in Schlumberger. About the same time Schlumberger popped up on my radar last week, SA contributor Ray Merola made a solid bull case for buying the stock in his September 6th article, "Schlumberger: Silly Cheap". Soon after, SA editor Daniel Shvartsman highlighted Ray's article in "The Waiting is the Hardest Part" from The Idea Guide, and in the comment section of that article, Daniel asked if there was any explanation for the disconnect between the oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). I found that question intriguing, and so I'm going to examine that question in this article along with my explanation of why I recently bought Schlumberger.

Cyclical Overview

Successfully investing in classical cyclical stocks requires buying the stocks when it looks like the world is ending and no light can yet be seen at the end of the tunnel. Earnings can shift dramatically with cyclical companies, and often they can send precisely the wrong signal to investors; looking good when the stock price is near a top, and looking horrible when the price is near a bottom. In order to gain some perspective on what to expect with any given cyclical stock, I have found long-term historical data to be indispensable. My view is that history is the best guide we have for the future, and that virtually everything that survives is cyclical. (Some cycles are just longer than others.) With that in mind, let's look at SLB's historical downcycles over the past four decades.

The table below contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% that Schlumberger's stock has experienced since the 1970s. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 1 year 2.5 years 44% 1980 2 years* 17 years 68% 1997 1 year 2.5 years 54% 2000 2 years 5 years 57% 2008 1.5 years 6 years 67%

*It took a few more years to fully reach bottom, but the bulk of the drop, 60 percentage points, happened within the first 2 years.

With the exception of the 1980s super-cycle, which took 17 years to recover from, Schlumberger has had a pretty consistent pattern of falling about 50-70% off its highs during downcycles and recovering its previous highs in about 2.5 to 6 years. (If we include dividends during the 17-year downcycle, it would have taken 10 years to recoup an investment made at the previous peak in 1980.)

What this tells me is that historically, as long as we aren't investing in a 1980s-like situation where oil prices are depressed for a full decade, Schlumberger is likely to produce very good returns of around 100% over the medium-term, five-year time-frame I focus on for my investments. That is, of course, unless there is something different this time around that would prevent the price from recovering.

Impairment Tests

I have six basic impairment tests that I use to help determine whether or not I wish to make an investment in a company that I have found to be sufficiently cyclical. I use these tests first to determine if I want to make an initial investment, and also to determine how much I should weight that investment. These are the six main reasons that I've found a cyclical company may not recover in a timely manner (in this case, within five years). If a company passes these tests, then I assume we will experience a cycle similar to one we have experienced in the past and the stock price will recover in a timely manner, avoiding permanent impairment. The main reasons I have found why a stock may not recover are:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

Let's begin with a fatal flaw check. The idea behind this is that sometimes there are new ideas or products that grab ahold of the market's attention and it seems like they can do no wrong. The stories behind the stocks are very convincing. Rationally, they can make a lot of sense. For example, "The internet is going to revolutionize the world!" That was a true statement in 1999 and 2000. But picking the companies that would be winners back then was nearly impossible. And after, say, pets.com lost 50% of its value, that still didn't mean it was a good deal in 2001, it had much farther to fall.

The problems usually arrive during a market downturn. That's when fatal flaws, whatever they may be, are typically exposed. So the simplest way I try to avoid fatal flaws is to only invest in companies that have been publicly traded for over 25 years and have experienced at least a couple downcycles and recovered from those downcycles. Schlumberger has been around since 1924, almost 100 years. Their business has been through depressions and wars and still survived into the 21st century. If there was a true fatal flaw somewhere in what they do, I expect that it would have been exposed by now. So Schlumberger passes the fatal flaw test.

Did the price drop far enough? As we saw from Schlumberger's past downcycles, buying when the price is now nearly 50% off its highs, historically, would have been a good spot to buy. So, for my initial position, I think today's prices are low enough. There's always a balance between trying to get a low price and the probability of that low price actually occurring in the marketplace. So, I don't try to pick exact bottoms. I just try to get close. And today's prices seem reasonably close to the bottom.

Did the stock experience a recent super-cycle? I actually think this might be the key question to try to figure out here. In 2008, oil hit $150 per barrel, and then after the Great Recession, it rose again to $100 per barrel before crashing down into the $30s in 2015 and taking all of the oil sector stocks with it. Remember, Schlumberger's stock price started to fall almost 4 years ago. Even though oil prices have climbed back into the $70s, 2014 feels like a super-cycle to me. So, let's just be cautious here, and assume we might be in a 1980s-like situation (or something close to it).

The chart above is from near Schlumberger's peak in December 1980 to January 1986. If you scroll back up and look at Schlumberger's chart from the last four years (2014-2018), you'll see a lot of similarities between the two. The only difference is the 1980s sell-off was a little deeper. With this 'worst-case scenario' in mind, buying SLB stock now would be the rough equivalent of buying in 1985, about four years after the stock started to fall, bounced, and then reached its previous lows again. If one were to have invested where this chart ends in 1986, this is how they would have done over the next five years:

Now, that's not a fantastic return over five years, but, from a historical perspective, assuming 2014 was a super-cyclical high for oil we won't see again for several years, we would still be in reasonably good shape buying Schlumberger at today's prices if it follows a similar pattern it did in the 1980s.

Personally, I think we see higher oil prices in the $85 to $90 range before the next recession begins. So my base expectation is that Schlumberger's stock will see a rally before then, but even if we are down in an extended trough, we'll probably be okay 5-6 years from now if history is a guide. We might just have to be patient.

Is there a disruptive threat to their core business? Given the time-frame of 5 years that I'm looking at, I don't see a threat. We tend to overestimate the speed at which technological transitions will happen. It's going to be a long time before batteries make a dent in the number of gasoline engines that are on the road. The last few years have seen more automobiles sold than ever, and a great many of them have been SUVs and trucks. Most of them will still be on the road ten years from now. So, for the time-frame I'm dealing with here of five years, I think we are okay.

How is debt compared to past downcycles? One thing that can slow or impair a company's stock from rebounding like it has in the past is debt. Since I look at companies from a lot of different sectors with different norms of debt load, I like to compare each company's debt-to-equity over time in order to see how they compare to their past selves.

A quick look at Schlumberger seems like debt-to-equity is reasonable and also within the historical norms the company has experienced in the past.

Is management corrupt for incompetent? I can't find anything that management has done that makes me think they are either corrupt or incompetent. Most of the insider comments I come across on SA are complementary (though quite often frustrated at the price movement the past few years).

Overall, Schlumberger did well on the impairment tests. I think the biggest question is whether we are in a normal cyclical low or more of a super-cyclical low. The market has already made its voice clear that oil's long-term price is likely to remain suppressed for a few years (that's why Schlumberger's price is so low). But, I think 1) even if we are in an extended consolidation period for oil and we don't see $100 per barrel again for a decade, we'll probably be okay making a purchase of Schlumberger at today's prices. 2) I expect demand for oil to keep rising until we have a global recession. 3) Expectations could be totally wrong, and oil could trade up to $85-90 per barrel for some reason and that might at least temporarily shift sentiment enough to really move stocks like SLB.

Investment Strategy & Weightings

As part of my cyclical investment strategy, I always establish two potential entry points for stocks. I've found it helps psychologically with cyclicals, whose prices can fluctuate wildly. Having a second entry point keeps my mind thinking about buying more stock when the price drops instead of thinking about selling, but limiting myself to two purchases also keeps me focused and allows me to tune out all the negative news that will certainly be happening if the stock dips lower. For Schlumberger, I've already made my first purchase at $60.41, and I'll make my second purchase at about $42 per share, should the price fall that far.

In terms of weightings, I have a 4% maximum weighting for high-quality stocks and a 2% maximum for average-quality stocks. While I consider Schlumberger high-quality, the possibility that this cycle could have a longer trough than I expect makes me lean toward the cautious side with this one, so I plan to weight each of my two purchases at 1% portfolio weighting each.

In terms of the returns I'm looking for, I'm going to be conservative here too. I use previous market prices as my estimate for fair value prices for stocks. My view is that if the market was willing to pay a certain price before, then it is likely the conditions will arise where they are willing to pay that price again. Using this as a guide, we might expect SLB to eventually trade at $118 within the next five years. There is one caveat to my method though, and it assumes that the previous price was not established during a super-cycle or a bubble. I'm not for certain if 2014 represented the peak of super-cycle for SLB, but being conservative, I'm going to treat it like it was. In the cases of stocks that have recently come off a super-cycle, I look for a bounce, followed by a drop, and I use the bounce as my estimate of future value instead of the price at the previous cyclical peak.

In Schlumberger's case, the price at the peak of the bounce was about $87 per share, which represents about 40% upside from here, and so ~35-40% upside is what I'm looking for with this initial Schlumberger investment.

Now, if I'm wrong, and the stock dives deeper before then and hits my second buy price of $42, then I'll be looking to hold longer (up to 5 years), and I'll be looking for a 100% total return from the new lower cost basis of around $51.

Schlumberger compared to Exxon and Chevron

As a little bonus to my regular idea, I thought I'd offer a quick hypothesis about why Schlumberger's stock price is struggling more than some of the big oil stocks. My opinion is that it is historically normal for Schlumberger to struggle more. Let's compare the last four cycles between the three. The chart below represents the depth of the stock price drop of Exxon, Chevron and Schlumberger. Let it be noted that they may have bottomed at different times during the downcycles.

XOM CVX SLB 1980 43% 57% 68% 1998 17% 30% 54% 2001 31% 39% 57% 2008 32% 44% 67% 2015 34% 48% 49%*

*49% so far anyway, that price was hit last week, while XOM and CVX bottomed in 2015.

This pattern is pretty clear. Chevron typically falls about 10-15 percentage points more than Exxon, and Schlumberger usually falls about 20-25 percentage points more than Chevron. (Which implies there might be a little more downside for Schlumberger this cycle.) But it is perfectly normal for Exxon's and Chevron's stock to rebound faster than Schlumberger. In every single downcycle since 1980, Exxon and Chevron have bounced back more quickly. And there have been a couple downcycles that barely affected Exxon's and Chevron's stock that sent SLB much lower, like in 1997-2000. So, what we are seeing with SLB's stock lagging the big oil companies is absolutely normal. What explains this exactly, I don't know for sure, but it's probably because oil companies don't expand exploration until demand exceeds supply, so higher oil prices get reflected in their earnings more quickly than SLB's. At any rate, I don't think we should be suspicious that something strange is going on with Schlumberger in this case because it seems like a normal historical pattern.

Conclusion

I think Schlumberger is investable here, and I have bought the stock with a 1% portfolio weighting. There are some signs that the stock could dip a little lower and take a few years to recover, but I think as long as one is willing to make another purchase if that happens, the downside is limited for the stock. On the upside, I think there is room to make 35-40% profit if the economy stays strong for another year or two and oil prices remain elevated or move higher.

All that said, Schlumberger is not my favorite oil service stock right now, RPC (RES) is. They have no debt, are buying back stock, and the price is likely to rise more rapidly if we have a bullish macro scenario play out. I wrote about that investment in this article, and currently have a 2% portfolio weight position in the stock. So, I would buy RPC first, if I didn't own any oil service stocks, and then if I wanted more exposure, I would get a little Schlumberger, too.

