Splunk: The Light Is Getting Brighter

While the company trades at a P/S of 12x, Splunk’s growth thesis makes the stock an attractive investment over the longer-term.

Further, 2Q19 and overall 1H19 look to have marked an inflection point in the company’s growth.

The broader market and competitive landscape seem to be evolving, in favor of SPLK.

The company’s unique technology allows ingesting data irrespective of the source or format of the data.

Splunk (SPLK) operates in a niche market and is mostly misunderstood to be a vanilla software company. SPLK’s technological advantage, sales alignment and disarray in competitors are likely to help the company grow significantly. As a long-term bet, SPLK can be a neat portfolio addition.

Technology

SPLK is known for solutions to collect, monitor, and analyze machine-level data to interpret security threats. Additionally, the company’s solutions also help respond to possible threats using AI, ML etc. While SPLK operates primarily in the business intelligence space, the company’s big data and machine data focus make it significantly different from a Tableau (DATA). DATA sits on top of organizational databases, indexes and builds out a view of user-generated data, which helps to discover insights from past work etc.

The data targeted by SPLK is mostly generated by the activity of machines, codes, appliances etc. This data is also known as log files. The granularity and timestamped nature of data help in monitoring and analysis. The key use cases revolve around user and entity behavior analytics, enterprise security and monitoring KPIs for critical business processes.

SPLK’s products also do not have the constraints of a typical database:

Our machine data platform uses our patented data processing architecture that performs dynamic schema creation at read time, rather than write time, enabling users to run queries on data without having to define or understand the structure of the data prior to collection and indexing.

Source: SPLK 10K – 2018

By making decisions in-situ, not only has SPLK’s has made a marked shift from trend forecasting to real-time actioning but also has obliterated the requirement of data to be in a particular format. For critical process monitoring, this aspect is invaluable – a business manager can continuously monitor data without having to worry about exceptions arising from newer threats or data types. This ‘schema-on-the-fly’ paradigm also allows for almost unlimited coverage of data types, increasing the ROI of the solution. SPLK complements this analysis power with a search processing language or SPL, aimed at helping users build queries on top of the evolving data sets.

While the complexity and cost of the SPLK’s products have been cited as a challenge, the depth and breadth of the solution have made over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies as its customers. Unsurprisingly, SPLK has been featured in Gartner’s magic quadrant for SIEM or security information and event management for the fifth consecutive year.

Source: Gartner

With the convergence of the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and SIEM markets, SPLK’s acquisition of Caspida and Phantom is likely to make it a recommended choice for customers.

Market

Although SIEM is only a part of SPLK's overall TAM, evolution in the SIEM market also gives a broader sense of the machine data processing space.

Source: SPLK Analyst Day

While LogRhythm is a pureplay SIEM (and UEBA) player, SPLK is more of a pureplay big data software company. IBM’s (IBM) presence is also not a complete surprise given the company’s enterprise software presence. For McAfee also, machine data-based security offerings are purely an extension of its core security business.

Source: Gartner

What is interesting is how things stack up beyond market presence.

IBM: More than 40% of the respondents are unwilling to recommend the product!

LogRhythm: In 2016 LogRhythm had shelved its IPO plans in favour of private funding. In July 2018, LogRhythm took its preference for private investors a notch higher by selling a majority stake to Thoma Bravo. Thoma Bravo is known for buying aging software companies and then developing them to sell at a profit. Does this imply that LogRhythm’s tech stack was becoming obsolete?

McAfee: The company is an iconic brand in the world of security. In 2011, it was bought out by Intel to be sold to TPG in 2016. In 2017, Thoma Bravo bought a minority stake in McAfee from TPG. Together, the two PE firms hold a majority 51% stake in McAfee with the balance of 49% held by Intel. In addition to common investors and similar areas of business, the obviousness of a potential merger between McAfee and LogRhythm also gain credibility from Thoma Bravo’s approach towards its investments. Thoma Bravo’s had an exit in this similar space, that of Blue Coat's sale to Bain Capital in 2015. Bain Capital then sold off Blue Coat to Symantec (SYMC). The deal closed in August 2016. Mr Greg Clark, the erstwhile CEO of Blue Coat, became the head of the combined entity. In May 2018, SYMC released a statement regarding its Audit Committee contacting SEC of an ongoing investigation pertaining to the company’s public disclosures.

Users’ preference of SPLK to LogRhythm, LogRhythm and McAfee's likely marriage preparations and over 40% customers’ unwillingness to recommend IBM are likely to accelerate momentum seen by SPLK in 2Q18.

Green shoots in 2Q19

Customer growth

For several years, SPLK’s customer growth had been slowing down.

Source: SPLK Financial Model. Note: The SPLK Financial Model has been built by the author using SEC filings, investor presentations, and competitor analysis.

2Q19 seems to have marked a change to this trend.

Source: SPLK Financial Model

Even the deal metrics seem to be on an upswing. For 1H19, SPLK reported 104 $1 million+ deals vs 85 in 1H18. Additionally, SPLK also appears to have achieved a balance between retaining existing customers and getting new ones right. Previously, the company was spending a disproportionate amount of time on ensuring renewal rates remain high.

And what we've been doing on coverage, we've got this tough tension of the contribution from existing customers continues to be strong, and we want to maintain coverage within those customers but we also have to free up coverage so that we can go after net news more effectively.

Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call

Source: SPLK Analyst Day

No wonder, 2Q19 was a much-awaited quarter for SPLK:

So I think both of those, we saw the first light of that here this quarter and ideally we'll see that continued momentum as we continue to make those investments and learn and fine tune.

Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call

Contract mix

Another lever to this growth is the average contract duration. SPLK sells software on a perpetual and term (subscription) basis, with a focus on shifting to the renewable term contracts.

In case of a perpetual license, SPLK recognizes the license fee portion upfront. In the case of a term contract, revenue is recognized ratably over the contract duration. While in the long term, the shift to a subscription model will be beneficial, in the near term it causes loss of advanced revenue (due to the move away from perpetual licenses).

During its 2Q19 earnings call, the SPLK management disclosed that the average term contract duration had moved up to 33 months for 1H19 from 25 months a year earlier. This compares with an average duration of 36 months for a term contract to become equivalent to a perpetual one.

While this delta in duration may be a headwind in absolute basis (until duration hits 36 months), the ramp-up in duration will also lead to better q/q and y/y comps in the interim. At the current rate, SPLK’s average term contract duration should reach 36 months by end of F2019.

How bright can the light at the end of the tunnel be?

CAGR (2018-25E) Bear Base Bull Customer growth 6.9% 17.3% 19.3% Pricing growth 11.3% 17.2% 22.3% Revenue growth 19.0% 37.6% 45.9% Average (2018-25E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 73.4% 77.5% 78.7% R&D margin 13.1% 12.7% 12.3% S&M margin 48.4% 45.0% 43.8% G&A margin 7.6% 6.0% 5.4% Op income margin 4.4% 13.8% 17.3% FCF margin 40.5% 45.7% 47.4%

Source: SPLK Financial Model

Bear case

In the worst case, the current momentum is likely to be a flash in the pan. SPLK would continue to invest in the search for a balance between servicing existing customer and get new ones on board. This will lead to a lower revenue growth coupled with a higher opex.

Base case

The most likely case is that of the light at the end of the tunnel turns out to be a bright morning. SPLK’s customer additions should continue to accelerate with a steady growth of $1 million+ deals. The efforts of the past three years should continue to show leverage, helping in controlling opex.

Bull case

In the blue-sky scenario, lack of competitive intensity should fuel growth beyond the results of SPLK’s own efforts. An accelerating revenue growth and muted opex growth should pave the way for superior cash flows.

Valuation

On a P/S basis, SPLK trades at an expensive 12-13x multiple.

SPLK data by YCharts

However, the company is not really a simple cloud play that can be seen in context of a P/S multiple.

SPLK is a leader in the growing machine data processing market. The technological know-how required to enter this market and SPLK’s enviable real-time decision technology are significant competitive differentiators for the company. This makes SPLK a long term-play, best valued using a DCF approach.

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 67.1 Base 169.8 Bull 280.2 Average 172.4

Source: SPLK Financial Model

While improving competition can definitely hamper SPLK’s revenue growth, the current market scenario may actually be a tailwind for SPLK. Unless IBM or another big player were to go on a shopping spree aimed at disrupting the market, the pecking order should mostly stay intact. This makes SPLK as the only pure-play, investible choice in a fast-growing market.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts are for the base case of the SPLK Financial Model

A dynamic visualization of the SPLK Financial Model is available here

For the full SPLK Financial Model, please inbox the author

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.