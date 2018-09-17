GoPro Kolor Closes

The GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) spiral continues. Kolor website posted a statement on its website that as of September 14, 2018 Kolor products will no longer be for sale from Kolor.

GoPro acquired Kolor in April 2015. The Kolor acquisition was part of the software technology that GoPro owned to develop support for Fusion.

GoPro stock closed Friday at $6.21 down 0.19 for the day.

The key points of the notes on the Kolor website are:

As of September 14, 2018, Kolor products will no longer be for sale from Kolor.com.

Existing Kolor customers will have limited online support to access licenses keys and software activation. GoPro customer support is listed as providing limited access and download support.

Download of customer-licensed software will be accessible on line. Kolor products, the documentation and the Kolor user support forum will remain accessible in read-only mode for the immediate future.

Kolor products will no longer be maintained or supported.

Fusion-related plugins and VR player available with the Fusion Studio bundle and can be downloaded from GoPro.

ForgeJS an open source project source project sponsored by GoPro will continue to be managed-by-community in open-source format.

What does this mean? GoPro is expected to release of the Hero 7 lineup of new cameras around the end of September. GoPro has focused without giving a lot of detail the importance of Hero 7 to this season’s offerings.

The GoPro Fusion may well become the next caustically. In my opinion Fusion is just too far behind the 360-camera technology to last. The Fusion post processing is just too slow and too complex to get significant market share in the 360 market place. GoPro owned Kolor when Fusion was developed. Kolor had developed mature closely related software technology. GoPro was unable to to leverage the significant base of software and experience to fully develop a 360 product. GoPro’s response to Fusion when questioned in the last few months has generally been a weak response, “Fusion is doing fine”

Fusion was a late entry into the 360-camera market. When it was introduced into the market almost exactly a year ago. Fusion was described in reviews as good 360 imaging and less than favorable reviews software support. The Fusion entered the market with incomplete and delayed software support.

The 360-camera market has been exploding with innovative 360 technology that has not been matched with GoPro support for the Fusion 360 camera. The closing of Kolor signals that GoPro is unlikely to invest more in the Fusion 360 technology.

GoPro in March created the Hero (2018) out of the Hero 5 Black with a reduced feature set. This is a camera with the same BOM and a smaller MSPR as the Hero 5 Black. As a product it was a good short-term move as a low cost way of both introducing a new low end product, bypassing many of the Hero 5 Black software reliability problems and minimizing the needed amount of customer support. The release of Hero (2018) also put GoPro solidly into the consumer part of the Action Camera market.

The GoPro name still retains significant value. One measure of the name value is the premium customers currently pay for a GoPro product compared to what they are paying for similar featured competitive no name products. This is currently about $100 per unit.

It is expected that GoPro will position the Hero 7 family as a range of consumer oriented Action Cameras. The change from a camera company to a consumer camera company may last through the current buying season but will deplete its value over time. What will become a GoPro problem is the emerging very low cost consumer Action Cameras. These cameras are now starting to appear. They could start to be a real factor for GoPro 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.