Major European companies with London headquarters continue their steady march out of the UK. The Centre for European Reform estimates that the British economy has shrunk by over 2% over the past two years, costing the Exchequer $30 billion – an amount that exceeds the expected dividend that departure from the EU was supposed to yield. This brief podcast (3:04) argues that Brexit reflects the modern tendency to lurch toward populist goals without any realistic plan as to how to make them work. A big part of the reason for this – and this applies to developed nations across the world – is the lack of a broad social consensus on goals, and the lack of a leadership capable of building a governing consensus.
Why Has Brexit Failed? (Podcast)
