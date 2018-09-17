Tesla: Fix It Later Doesn't Work

Over the weekend, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter, this time talking about service/repairs that continue to plague the company. Especially as deliveries of the Model 3 ramp up, we've been hearing more and more reports about long wait times for service, especially with regard to parts availability. Unfortunately for Tesla, it's a case of a problem that's been building for years, and fixing it after the fact isn't the best solution.

We are at this point because of Tesla's many failures over the years, which have put the company in a very precarious financial situation. With cash burn at an alarming rate, for example a working capital hole of more than $2.4 billion at the end of the latest quarter and the net debt position soaring to new highs, Tesla has had to dial back its capital expenditures forecast quite often. Taking a look at the investor letters over the past few years finds these examples for capex plans:

2016: Company hiked capex forecast to $2.25 billion thanks to huge Model 3 deposit numbers. Forecast was slashed at Q3 report, and in the end, capex was just $1.28 billion for the year.

2017: Company planned on spending $2 billion to $2.5 billion before Model 3 launch and $2 billion in second half of year. Actual first half spending was $1.51 billion and second half was $1.9 billion.

2018: Capex projected to be more than 2017's $3.4 billion. At Q1 report, forecast was cut to slightly under $3 billion, and cut again to under $2.5 billion at Q2 report.

While management can continue to talk about all of the "efficiencies" they've found, they've also pulled back on spending quite a bit. Was this a reason why the Model 3 forecast for 5,000 a week kept being delayed? Well, that's up to you decide. What I can tell you is that is has impacted the growth story quite a bit, as I detailed a major example of this back in 2016 related to retail and service locations:

Q1: In particular, we remain on plan to open more than 70 additional retail and service locations in 2016, to bring our total to nearly 300 locations. Q2: In particular, we are on plan to open more than 60 additional retail and service locations in 2016, to bring our total to nearly 280 locations worldwide. Q3: In particular, we continue to open additional retail and service locations and should have approximately 265 locations worldwide by the end of 2016.

Two years later, what's Tesla's biggest problem? That's right, one place where it decided to cut back investment in two years ago. To show an another area of how this works, I put together the following chart that details cumulative deliveries of the S/X/3 over the years against the dollar value of service parts found on the balance sheet each quarter.

(Source: TMC Europe tracker for deliveries, seen here. Tesla quarterly/annual filings for service parts, seen here)

Perhaps the most interesting time on this chart went from the end of Q1 2015 to the end of Q3 2016. In this time, which is when Tesla was focusing on launching the Model X, cumulative deliveries rose by just under 100,000 vehicles, yet service parts rose by just $0.7 million. Even last year, when cumulative deliveries jumped by more than 51%, service parts only rose at a rate about half of that. Now not all of these cars will need parts, as some go out of service, but all of a sudden Tesla is making a big investment in parts. Unfortunately for many customers, it's too little, too late. Also, trying to blame body shops isn't a good strategy when the main problem is that Tesla isn't sending them the necessary parts for weeks or months.

It also seems that other important areas are being impacted as well. Take a look at the chart below, which shows the number of supercharger stalls added each week this year, ending on Saturday. Three of the past five weeks have seen less than 20 stalls added, and this is worldwide. The last time this happened was January and February 2017, where the dead of winter was likely impacting construction in many areas. I mentioned in a previous article how a major European expansion of the supercharger network slated for the second half of 2016 still hasn't happened, with slashed capex likely a main culprit. That was supposed to be a big push to expand for the Model X across the continent, and yet it may not even be here in time for when the Model 3 is ready to go across the pond.

(Source: supercharge.info, seen here)

If you go back and look at delays related to the Model X and Model 3, some auto industry veterans will tell you that Tesla did not put enough time and effort into the vehicles before launch. While we've seen some auto companies put a test fleet of hundreds of vehicles out for years at times (and in all weather conditions, geographies, etc.), did Tesla do this with the Model 3? Many will argue no. Some will argue that the company even uses its customers as beta testers in some respects, like for certain Autopilot features.

So over the weekend, Elon Musk promised that fixing service and repair issues would be a key focus for Tesla in the near term. Well, why wasn't it important in the first place? It certainly seems like the company's distressed financial situation has forced several cuts to capital expenditure budgets, likely impacting the facilities it could build as well as the parts it could buy. Now, the company is trying to play catch up, but with the number of vehicles on the road soaring thanks to the Model 3 ramp, the problem could easily get worse. In the end, it may lead to more broken promises, like the "one hour fix" that Elon Musk detailed in the tweet below.

(Source: electrek article sited in this article's opening)

Remember how Elon Musk also said previously that Tesla would go private at $420 per share and funding was secured, or how the $35,000 Model 3 was coming in November 2017? Well, those statements didn't work out too well, so it will be interesting to see how long it takes, if ever, before these "one-hour fixes" can actually happen. If you are a Tesla customer, are you really holding your breath at this point?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.