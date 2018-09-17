Newell Brands: Risk And Opportunity

The market sees uncertainty where I see opportunity. If Newell is successful in executing their Accelerated Transformation Plan, the company will be worth more than it is currently.

Talk about chaos, boy oh boy. The last time I saw a company in so much disharmony, it was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and their naming schemes for the latest iPhones.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) has been on a wild pendulum ride starting with the highs of acquiring Jarden in 2016 to the lows of divesting many of their brands in the time since then. Martin Franklin, with the assistance of Starboard, launched a proxy fight, Carl Icahn became involved with Newell, and many board members changed in the commotion. There was clearly a lot of tension between CEO Michael Polk and the aforementioned activist investors. To date, I have never listened to a conference call where the CEO refutes allegations against him and his company one by one in such a direct manner, such as Polk did in the 2018 Q1 Earnings Call.

All of this clashing between ownership came at a time when the company's operating performance deteriorated, share price started to decline, and worker morale was low. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding exactly what the future holds for Newell, but there is also a lot of opportunity. As always, as uncertainty rises, so does risk, and as a result of everything I just mentioned, we have a share price that is depressed - but is it justifiably depressed? Let's find out.

What Is Going On?

If you felt overwhelmed by all the things going on with the company, you are not alone. When many external distractions are present, people in the company cannot focus on what is important - creating value for shareholders. When your CEO is battling to keep his job, business operations are subject to less attention, which hurts investors. I do not want to spend this article writing about all the controversy that has gone on behind closed doors. What I want to focus on is the core business:

What inefficiencies are hindering Newell's growth?

What is management doing about those inefficiencies?

Do their plans make sense? Will they work?

Are the core business and brands still profitable?

Let's get one thing straight - simply reducing the size of a business has no bearing on its ability to succeed if the problem is operational inefficiency. If a business cannot execute its mission, it will suffer whether it has a market cap of $100 billion or $100.

On the flip side of that coin, increasing the size of a business also has no bearing on its ability to succeed; meaning that simply making a business bigger does not necessarily lead to more profit. If a business becomes bloated, would you rather (as a shareholder) have it pop or slowly diffuse. This is the analogy I want to emphasise. I prefer the slowly diffuse method. By divesting in certain brands that Newell deems nonessential to their business going forward, they are making the company smaller and more manageable. This at least allows them the opportunity to improve the efficiency of their business. It does not mean they have solved all their problems simply because they have less to manage, but it allows them to zone in on issues and resolve them one by one.

Since the Fed slashed interest rates in the past decade, borrowing has become ludicrously cheap. Companies are incentivized to just borrow money to expand. Obviously, when interest rates are higher, this discourages mall investment and bloating of companies because companies have to think twice before buying something on a corporate credit card. Newell really did what a lot of other companies have done - take advantage of free money and over expand. That comes with catastrophic consequences in the long run. However, by acknowledging this, that in and of itself is at least the first step forward and gives Newell the opportunity to correct its inefficiencies.

What Inefficiencies Are You Talking About?

Fiscal 2018 made for quite a turbulent year for Newell. One of the biggest blows came by the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us. Initially, only 25% of the TRU stores were supposed to close. That clearly was not even close to being accurate as the entire US company was liquidated. This severely disrupted Newell's Baby Business as TRU sells those products and wound up selling them at fire-sale prices. Newell collected less money for their products as TRU sold them for a discount. This further compounded because the TRU fire-sale stole sales from other distributors of Newell's Baby Business who were selling those products at full price. Since TRU was selling Baby products cheaper, Newell lost the difference in revenue between TRU's sale price and other distributors' normal price. Obviously, this hurts overall revenue and margins for Newell. The Baby Business falls in the 'Live' category of Newell's product line, which constituted 38% of their total sales in 2017 and 35% in 2016 - by far the most of any of the five business segments they identify (or used to identify since they changed segment reporting structure this year). Since this category produces the most revenue, the TRU bankruptcy dented the company's profits deeply. Newell lost about $25 million of core sales in Q1 2018.

Along a similar line, Newell's Writing Business also suffered. Many office supply retailers are under immense pressure from e-commerce giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to deliver better prices and more convenience. As such, many of those office stores are reducing the level of inventory they carry such as for Newell's Writing brand products. Due to these revised inventory targets for retailers, Newell will have to ship less products out and potentially write off more inventory than expected. The good news here is that Newell has decided to accelerate this program and will reach those inventory targets as soon as possible in order to get the Writing business back on track to a more historically normal cadence since it has been offbeat since about Q3 of 2017. The Writing Business falls in the 'Learn' category, which is the second biggest category, and constituted 19% of total sales in both 2017 and 2016.

Another issue lies in Newell's Appliances and Cookware category, which is also part of their 'Live' segment. Many of Newell's products in this category do not have a broad physical presence in brick and mortar retail. Consumers are not able to see the entire portfolio and price continuum from entry point to premium. Obviously, this lack of visibility makes it difficult to sell products. Polk mentioned on the Q1 2018 call that perhaps a multichannel solution would be the best route.

What is Management Doing About These Inefficiencies?

Newell has launched what it calls its Accelerated Transformation Plan in response to the dire situation the company is in currently. It has four key components:

Restructuring Newell Brands to seven core consumer divisions (Appliances & Cookware, Writing, Outdoor & Recreation, Baby, Food, Home Fragrance, Safety & Security). Divesting non-core businesses, leaving 65% of the company's net sales remaining. Applying the expected $10 billion of cash proceeds from the divestitures to fund deleveraging and stock buybacks. Maintaining investment grade rating (BBB- or higher for S&P, Baa3 or higher for Moody's) and the ¢92 dividend per share through 2019 while growing it after within the 30-35% payout ratio range.

Newell expects the majority of the headwinds to have passed by now. The most resistance and adaptation occurred in the first two quarters of the year, while some are still expected to bleed into Q3 of 2018. Since the TRU liquidation is complete and the Writing business is reaching retailer inventory targets faster than expected, Newell should be able to normalize both those segments (Baby and Writing) and sequentially improve over the next year.

In regards to selling more kitchen appliances and cookware, a multichannel approach will maximize reach and sales opportunities by providing the consumer with more POS (points of sale). I do not know if the company has plans for one of my ideas because they were not specific, but social media is a huge platform to market and build awareness in 2018.

In regards to kitchen appliances and cookware, YouTube offers tremendous opportunity. There are many cooking channels which have hundreds of thousands to millions of subscribers. The person who cooks in the channel would essentially be a brand ambassador for Newell. Newell could contract those individuals to promote their products while cooking and if, throughout the process, the individual naturally demonstrates how useful/innovative the products are, viewers would be drawn to check those products out for themselves. Keep in mind, these people are typically just normal people, not professional chefs, which only increases their relatability and influence in regards to viewers.

In 2018, no one cares about company marketing. There is inherent adverse selection deep-rooted in that strategy and consumers have caught on to that. In 2018, consumers place value on peer to peer recommendations. For example, if you say you are good at something to someone, that has microscopic influence. However, if someone else says you are good at something, that holds macroscopic influence relatively speaking. Many subscribers of the channel will search for Newell's products - and if they successfully implement a multichannel solution, the subscriber will have many touch points to find what he or she is looking for and ultimately make a decision. The goal is to build awareness and convert them to sales. Again, I do not know if Newell has plans for this because they were not specific, but the fact that Polk specifically stated they are exploring "multichannel solutions" gives me hope that they do have a plan in mind.

Next, Newell has guided that they plan to use 55% of the expected $10 billion after-tax proceeds from divestitures to facilitate share buybacks and 45% towards deleverage. They stated the proportions of this plan is dynamic and subject to rebalance depending on various factors.

From the 2017 10-K:

On November 2, 2017, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved an extension and expansion to the Company's existing SRP (Stock Repurchase Program). Under the updated SRP, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to approximately $1.26 billion of its outstanding shares through the end of 2020. The updated amount of approximately $1.26 billion consists of the $256 million remaining under the previous SRP which was scheduled to expire at the end of 2017.

The company already had approved share repurchases and now they have even more cash at their disposal for share repurchases. Followers of my work know that I only want companies repurchasing their shares if they are undervalued. No exceptions to that rule. The reason is that share repurchases offer no value if those shares are not undervalued. That is a waste of cash and is typically done in order to use shareholder money to boost the value of executive bonuses via stock options. In this case, given that Newell is undervalued (valuation article coming soon), I believe the share buybacks will offer some near-term life support as far as the stock price goes. That combined with the dividend should help bridge the gap to better days.

Now on to the deleverage. If Newell uses $4.5 billion (45% from the $10 billion) to decrease its debt, that would certainly put the company in a healthier state. Most of the company's interest rates are fixed, but they do have some variable rates floating. This makes deleveraging all the more a priority because if they were to lose their investment-grade rating, combined with the fact that there is upward pressure on market rates (I use the word 'market' loosely since the Fed likes playing the role of puppeteer), then Newell's cost of financing via debt will substantially increase and so will their interest payments. Right now, we need a company that is efficient with no unnecessary drains on cash.

Will These Plans Work?

In terms of a marketing perspective, I like the restructuring of Newell to seven core divisions. It is direct, self-explanatory, and in line with their goal of being simpler. Share buybacks look good since the stock is undervalued. Divesting in businesses they deem non-essential to operations going forward is a tough pill for any investor to swallow. I sympathize with those investors, but short-term pain for long-term gain is the name of the game. Try saying that fast three times. By refocusing on the core products to the company, improving upon operational inefficiencies, and improving the healthiness of the company (lower debt, higher morale, better shareholder sentiment), Newell's divestitures should allow for a more streamlined company. Again, company size is irrelevant. We want company efficiency. What good is a big company if it can't be managed?

More specifically, I see no huge issues in regards to Newell's Baby, Writing, and Kitchen lines at the moment - they are implementing new strategies, so we will have to continue and monitor their effects. The Baby and Writing sector was influenced by factors out of their control. The brands in these categories are strong and market leaders. The demand for those products is there and Newell should return those brands to normalcy in the next year. Kitchen appliances suffer from lack of customer visibility. If Newell implements multichannel solutions, that should drive awareness which should convert to sales.

Are the Core Business and Brands Still Profitable?

The biggest tip I can give investors when qualitatively analyzing a "down & out business" is this: Do not focus on external events nonspecific to operations, one time occurrences, or anything out of the business' control (US policy, foreign policy, associated company bankruptcies). Contrary to what many investors believe - that stuff is generally irrelevant.

What matters is this:

Is there demand for the company's goods or services?

This is the key question that has to be answered in determining if the business you want to invest in has probability to succeed. Once the demand for a company's product vanishes, the business will likely embark upon a similar fate. Toys R Us did not go bankrupt because there is no longer demand for Newell's Baby Products. Office supply stores are not closing down because there is no more demand for Newell's Writing Products. Whatever the reason those companies go bankrupt - who cares? Whatever that reason is, it does not change the fact that there is demand for Newell's products. The ball is in management's court. They have to adapt and improve operations immediately. If they succeed, the business will be back on track.

Fortunately for Newell, their brands have strong presence, recognition, and market share. The importance of this cannot be understated. The products are quality and they are in demand. In fact, even with the decline in the Baby Business, in Q2 2018, Newell reported that its Baby Business was up over 300 basis points. Even in their Writing Business, they have strong displays set virtually everywhere for the back to school hunt.

And lastly, I want to touch on US Tariffs and inflation from suppliers. As the tariffs currently stand, the annualized impact on Newell brands could be as much as $100 million. Obviously, inflation in raw materials will cause higher costs for the business as well, although that was not quantified.

Again, this should not concern investors who are in for the long run. First of all, high manufacturing costs, process costs, and taxes, all get passed on to the consumer - many times without them even realizing. Who honestly notices a ¢15 price increase from the bottle of glue you bought three months ago? Furthermore, many times companies will decrease the amount of product but charge the same price. This keeps their cost the same and price the same, but instead of making ¢15 per product by higher prices, they save ¢15 per product by lower volume.

There are not a lot of alternative products for consumers to avoid buying Newell's products if we are talking about price. If Newell is subject to inflation or tariffs on their goods/materials, so is every other US manufacturer producing the same good. At the end of the day, the costs are going to get passed to consumers and consumers are going to pay that price. Polk stated that he believes all his divisions will be able to land their pricing strategy - whatever that may need to be depending on the situation.

As a quick side note, I am not suggesting I am a fan of higher costs on consumers. I want consumers to have the highest quality at the lowest price. I am simply writing about what the consequences of higher costs are from the perspective of Newell and how it will not affect them dramatically because they can write it off (barring extremes of course). For a quick read on inflation, take a look at this piece I wrote.

Takeaway

Management has a lot of work cut out for Newell. The three biggest drags on the core business are the weaknesses in Baby, Writing, and Kitchen. The biggest drags on the business more holistically, are the prior conflicts between upper management and activist investors, high debt levels, and an overexpansion of operations. All these issues have created a lot of uncertainty about the company. Newell has implemented many responses such as paying down debt, buying back stock, divesting, and refocusing on improving core operational efficiency. I believe management can right this ship. That combined with the fact that they have strong brands makes me believe the only thing holding this company back from great gains is time. The bottom line is a bet on Newell is a bet on management.

Stay tuned for another couple articles on Newell where I take a look at the company from a more quantitative/growth perspective and then an official valuation report will follow - many of my readers have pointed out that is the highlight for them. I know this was a long article, but as always, at DocShah Economics it is our mission to bring you the highest quality work. Thanks for reading and hit that follow button if you so wish.

Disclaimer: Neither this article nor any comment associated with it is taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NWL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.