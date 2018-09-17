Why I Doubled Down Aggressively On Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a much leaner company compared to just 2, 3 years ago, and has repaid more than 50 percent of debt since 2012.

I doubled my position in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) this week as I believe the oil and natural gas driller will benefit from improved fundamentals in the industry. In addition, crude oil prices are still in a bullish recovery trend, supporting an investment in Chesapeake Energy Corp. Shares of the oil and natural gas driller are still dirt cheap and have an attractive risk-reward combination, in my view.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares slumped after the release of weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings that saw its EBITDA - a key earnings figure that stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - come in below consensus expectations. Further, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported higher-than-expected capital expenditures which also weighed on investor sentiment at the time. I have discussed Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s second quarter earnings in my article titled "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: What To Do Now?"

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares now appear to be building out a bottom. Year-to-date, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has risen 2.53 percent.

Directional Bet On Higher Energy Prices

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices. The higher energy prices climb, the bigger the impact on the oil and natural gas driller's earnings and cash flow.

The crude oil price recovery trend is still intact, and oil prices could rise even further over the short haul as new U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports will go into full effect in November.

The setup remains bullish.

Thanks to higher price realizations, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s free cash flow picture has improved considerably in the last two-and-a-half years. The energy company is now on track to become free cash flow positive in 2018.

In lockstep with rising energy prices, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s capital efficiency has also improved. As long as oil prices hold up, 2018 is going to be a good year for the oil and natural gas driller.

Accomplishments

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is selling assets to rationalize its portfolio, lower costs and reduce its debt. Earlier in the summer, for instance, the oil and natural gas driller sold off its Utica shale assets in Ohio to Encino Acquisition Partners, a private Houston-based oil and gas company, in a deal worth $2 billion. The closing proceeds of $1.9 billion were said to be used for debt repayment which in turn would save Chesapeake Energy Corp. up to $150 million in annual cash interest expenses going forward.

Other accomplishments include reducing leverage by about half since 2012, streamlining costs, and adjusting its capex budget.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. Is In The Bargain Bin

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares are dirt cheap, selling for less than six times next year's estimated profits. I think the risk of overpaying for Chesapeake Energy Corp. is quite low at this valuation point, and the risk-reward combination remains compelling.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Major risk factors include:

A U.S. recession.

A significant drop in crude oil price realizations coupled with a rising risk of impairments.

An energy bear market.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a promising U.S. upstream company and speculative play on higher price realizations going forward for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Chesapeake Energy Corp. has achieved major accomplishments in the last several years, including a significant reduction in its debt and has shown that it can pull off major asset sales. Thanks to higher price realizations, the company's free cash flow has considerably improved as well. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s valuation and risk-reward are appealing. Speculative Buy.

