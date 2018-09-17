PagSeguro The South American Square, Selling For Way Cheaper

I view PagSeguro as an early stage Square; the company has an enormous runway and is already profitable. If it can scale effectively this can become a 10 bagger stock.

PagSeguro trades at a massive discount anything in the stock market. Some of this is due to the risk with investing in Brazil.

I comprehensively analyse PagSeguro looking at how the business started and what the company has done to establish a competitive advantage.

PagSeguro

PagSeguro launched in Brazil in 2006 as an online payment platform. It has since become the largest online payment company in terms of TPV in the country. In 2016, the company became the first payments provider to receive accreditation as an acquirer with MasterCard and Visa. Since its launch, the company has been a massive success. The company has more than doubled its annual income every year for four years despite having penetrated only 3% of the addressable market. The numbers speak for themselves:

Figure 1: Pagseguro’s operating margin and net revenue have risen immensely over the last four years (Source form 20f)

Recent quarterly trends show that the company shows no signs of slowing down and the company is ramping up marketing efforts to increase penetration and drive further payment volume growth. Given how scalable the business model is, there has been massive margin expansion and a huge rise in the company’s net income.

Figure 2: PagSeguro’s expansion efforts are clearly working and the company has massively grown its total payment volume (Source, Quarterly Report)

I believe that PagSeguro has an in-depth understanding of their clients and markets in which it operates compared to international competitors. There are many country-specific services which the company offers that foreign competitors do not provide. For example, the company offers instalment payments on credit cards, early payment of investment receivables, payments via boletos (payment slip documents) which are central to Brazilian financial culture. The company has built its digital ecosystem around these local specifics. This would make it very difficult for an international player to take away their market leading position. A customisable service gives them a competitive moat which I believe is a sustainable competitive advantage.

Being personally familiar with Brazil, I can personally attest to the benefits of using PagSeguro versus local incumbents such as Bank Itau and Banco do Brasil. Most of these banks charge monthly fees which can be as high as 25 Reais ($6.50) a month. Merchants, who wish to avoid paying this, can simply use their free PagSeguro digital wallets to access their cash immediately. Even better, for small business owners who have cash flow issues, PagSeguro offers early payment of receivables for a fee. For international investors, they make look at PagSeguro’s take rate of 5% and feel that the company charges extremely commissions. Overall, the company is a cheaper option than local players. As the business scales, even if they were to lower the take rate, there would still be massive free-cash flow generation.

Figure 3: The PagSeguro Ecosystem (Quarterly Fillings)

While I do believe that competitors do pose a small threat and that there may be pricing pressure, PagSeguro still has immense pricing flexibility and user stickiness. Merchants are unlikely to switch to a competitor unless the offering is far superior as it inconveniences business. This seems unlikely to happen as the company has responded aggressively to competition. PagSeguro’s low charge back rates and fraud protection, also provides a tremendous competitive advantage for the company. Management seems well aware of the importance of maintaining their leadership position.

“Last April we decided to adopt a pricing strategy to respond to competition. We have decided to reduce the price of our POS terminals and promote the seasonal campaign by offering zero credit and debit MGRs limited to new merchants and only valid during the first three months are up to 1500 of total payment volume per new merchants.”

The PagSeguro Business Model

It is important to understand PagSeguro’s exact business model and why such a profitable firm needed to IPO on the stock market to raise funds. PagSeguro makes money in three ways:

The sale of their point of sale device, the Minizinha.

PagSeguro sells this device at break-even or takes a minor loss on sales. The company aims simply to get as many sellers on board as possible. That is why buyers are also able to purchase the machine over 12 months, paying monthly instalments.

2.Transaction fees from payment processing.

This is the core of their business and brings in around half of revenues currently. As the company leverages and more machines are available in the marketplace, transaction fees should grow as a percentage of revenue. PagSeguro charges between 3 and 5 percent on all transactions.

3. Factoring: This is when PagSeguro advances merchants money on their receivables.

PagSeguro is able to charge merchants 42% on instalment receivables. This is an extremely profitable segment for the firm. For those unfamiliar with developing markets, this might seem like an extremely high rate. It is in fact, significantly lower than the competition. Take a look at this extract from PagSeguro’s form F1.

Micro-Merchants and SMEs have historically faced difficulties accessing early payment of installment receivables from the incumbent payment processing providers in Brazil. In addition, when they provide the feature, the incumbents often require customers to request early payment on a transaction-by-transaction basis. Furthermore, conventional funds generally involve high interest rates in Brazil. According to the Central Bank, at September 30, 2017, when the SELIC, the Central Bank’s overnight rate, rate was 8.15%, financial costs were 127% per annum for a personal loan, 321% per annum for overdraft credit for a private individual, 339% per annum for overdraft credit for a business, 332% for revolving credit for a private individual and 264% per annum for revolving credit for a business. In comparison, we offer our early payment of installment receivables feature for merchants at a rate equivalent to 42% per annum. Given these comparatively low interest rates, we believe there is a large market opportunity for our early payment of installment receivables feature.

The company IPOed simply to raise funds to continue the factoring business. Previously, it had funded this segment of the business largely through debt.

Now it consistently earns 42% on receivables and yet is 8x cheaper than competitors. Crucial to the business is also the fact that the counter-party (i.e. sellers) are not the merchants, but the big Brazilian banks. Transactions have been verified by Visa and MasterCard so PagSeguro does not directly bear the credit risk. The reason for the massive increase in note receivables is simply because business is going so well.

Figure 4: Note receivables are rising so quickly because business is booming (Quarterly fillings)

Long Term Vision & Management

Most encouraging to me as an investor is the company’s long-term orientation. Here is what the management had to say:

“Our unique strengths includes, a strong brand, applicable online reach through UOL, simple, affordable and transparent pricing, low cost of merchant acquisition being 100% online and not relying on banking channels or proprietary service force to distribute our product. PagSeguro proves that operating and winning the long tail requires an online and mobile first approach that is totally different from the traditional acquirer and business model. We are convinced that following this strategy we will deliver long-term shareholder values through an increasingly attractive and growing ecosystem. We believe that our market is just being created and to have a long way to go.

For me as a long-term investor, this is encouraging. The opportunity ahead for PagSeguro is massive and there is no need to be focused on boosting short-term profits given how lucrative business has been. The focus which the company has in staying ahead of the competion and preserving their leadership position in the marketplace is exactly what I look for when investing in a company.

Speaking of leadership, the management of PagSeguro is more than competent enough to grow this company. CEO Ricardo Dutra da Silva earned an MBA from the Darden School of management in 2007 and had previously worked at Bain & Company in their Sao Paulo office. Having learnt business in America, with work experience and cultural knowledge of Brazil, I believe someone of this background is perfect. Alongside him, Eduardo Alcoro the Chief Accounting Officer was financial Vice-President of Wal-Mart in Brazil, prior to working with Universo Online. Again, investors can therefore be confident that the company is led by experienced professionals who understand how to take the firm forward.

Risks of Investing in Brazil

When evaluating investments outside of the United States there is inevitably a greater degree of risk. There is significant influence exerted by the government economically and a degree of political uncertainty at present. A downgrade in Brazil’s credit rating or a worsening perception of the country internationally may hurt shareholders. Moreover, inflation or a further weakening of the Real would also hurt investors who are indirectly participating in Brazil’s economic future. Particular to PagSeguro is also the fact that Universal Online controls 94% of the corporate voting power, meaning that shareholders will not be able to influence in the corporate structure.

While these risks should not be ignored, it seems that over the long run they will be unlikely to affect the performance of PagSeguro. Brazil is currently experiencing difficult economic conditions and if the economy is able to recover, the Real would rebound and investors would reap the rewards. PagSeguro’s growth has also been so rapid, that even a sizeable devaluation would not be enough to torpedo the share price.

Incredibly a company that is growing net income 100% year over year trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of just 23. I believe that there is a massive margin of safety accumulating shares at this price level. Once the company demonstrates its earning power, shares will rise accordingly. For the aggressive investor I recommend purchasing a full position, while conservative investors or retirees should invest only 1-3% of their portfolios.

Conclusion

PagSeguro is a great company. It clearly operates in a very favorable sector that will experience secular growth for many years. With such a solid ecosystem, low credit risk and competent management I believe the firm offers a massive margin of safety for the investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAGS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.