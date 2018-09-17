Why Has Lowe's Been Such An Exceptional Investment?

This article reviews why the investment performed as it did and also allows for a cautionary note moving forward.

North Carolina-based home improvement chain Lowe's has put together a terrific investment history in the last decade. Over the past 10 years, the security has compounded at a rate of nearly 18% per annum. Just to give you some context, that means that you would multiply your starting investment by 5 to get to today's value - a $10,000 starting investment would now be worth ~$50,000.

Now, I bring this up for two reasons. First, I find it instructive. Here, you had a $30+ billion company sitting in plain sight. It wasn't like you had to get on the ground floor to see solid returns. (In this particular case, you could be decades "late to the party.") There's plenty of wealth to be generated with massively profitable and proven firms.

Second, this success provides a good case study. A history lesson on why some investments perform better than others.

Let's see how this played out with Lowe's using an illustration:

Note that this table uses fiscal year 2008 numbers to start and fiscal year 2018 estimates (with two quarters in the books) to end. The share price (as of September), dividends, and total return are based on what actually occurred.

The above illustration is what I like to call "five component investing." It gives you an overview of the important business and security metrics, allowing you to see how each component interacted to get your final result.

In the case of Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), all five factors worked in concert.

On the top line, you had revenues of $48 billion turn into the expectation for ~$72 billion this year. That's a nice improvement, but at ~4% yearly growth, it isn't earth-shattering. However, as each factor begins to stack, the results get better and better.

Lowe's company-wide earnings were able to grow by 6.8% per year because the net profit margin improved from 4.6% up to 5.9%. So, not only were sales improving, but so too were the quality of those sales.

That's on the business side. Lowe's turned in solid, albeit unspectacular results.

Where things really get interesting is on the shareholder side. If the share count were held steady, company-wide earnings would equate to earnings per share growth. With Lowe's, that wasn't even close to the case. The company was able to substantially reduce its share count - from 1.47 billion in 2008 down closer to 800 million this year. In turn, this allowed earnings per share to grow by over 13% on an annual basis.

And we're not done yet. Shares began the period trading hands around 16 times earnings. Today, the number is closer to 22 times earnings, meaning that ~13% annual EPS growth turned into over 16% yearly share price appreciation.

Finally, the dividend component was relatively small (starting with a 1.4% yield), but it did grow nicely over the years. The final tally of the Lowe's investment, moving from September of 2008 to today, was annualized gains approaching 18%.

The cool thing is that you can see this materialize before your eyes. Average revenue growth was aided by margin expansion for solid business gains. In turn, solid business gains were boosted tremendously by a greatly reduced share count, an expanded earnings multiple, and a few dividend payments along the way. Suddenly, you have an exceptional investment on your hands.

Moreover, you can see how the components interact. If the share count and valuation remained the same, I wouldn't be writing this article. Lowe's 6.8% business growth would have provided ~8% to ~9% total gains - solid, but nothing to text home about and, certainly, nowhere near the results that actually occurred.

Now, admittedly, you could argue that this is a "cherry-picked" example, starting near the last recession. However, I would like to indicate three points: 1) it doesn't take away from the lessons learned, 2) the starting price in this example, ~$24, was basically double the recession low and 3) I happen to work in decades. I did it years ago, and I'll likely do it in the years ahead, it just so happens that we're near the 10-year anniversary of a recession.

Still, keeping the theoretical criticism of "cherry-picking" in mind, there are additional takeaways that one can glean.

For instance, if you go back to the end of 2006, shareholders would still have seen long-term gains on the magnitude of 12.5% per annum. However, the path to success would not have been instantly obvious. You would see earnings of ~$2 per share turn into ~$1.90, ~$1.50, and ~$1.20 in the next three years to go along with a share price falling 20% one year and 30% the next, as the valuation and expectations were "re-based" before ultimately generated excellent returns. The point being it's not always a straight line up.

In that same vein, from 2007 to 2012, the share price basically "went nowhere" - starting in the $30s, touching the teens and twenties, and only "just" making it back to the $30s after half a decade. This is what the short-term speculators fear - years of negative or break-even results.

Yet, this is good news for the long-term owner. You get to buy additional shares at more and more compelling prices. As we noted above, the long-term gains of 12% or 13% per year to be had in 2006 turned into nearly 18% compound returns if you purchased shares later on.

And, you don't even need to add new capital to be satisfied with lower prices. The same concept applies via reinvestment. Just as important, the idea applies to share repurchases. Remember, Lowe's retired over 650 million shares in the last 10 years; which were driven by a profitable firm, a low payout ratio and willingness. However, the quantity retired is a function of price.

In this regard, it's lower rather than higher prices that benefit long-term owners. You would much prefer for the company to be buying out past partners at lower, rather than higher, prices. You want to reward the remaining shareholders, not the ones heading for the exits.

Finally, this illustration also offers a lesson in what I deem as the "carry-through effect." We all know that great performance in the past does not guarantee great performance in the future. Yet, I would take it one step further: excellent past results can have some "carry through" effects for future returns.

Lowe's has been a tremendous investment in the past due to solid business gains coupled with a substantial share repurchase program and a higher valuation. These two factors were great for past shareholders, but they might not be as impressive moving forward. As the saying goes, "trees don't grow to the sky."

In the case of share repurchases, in order for Lowe's to replicate the past decade, the company would need to retire something to the tune of ~350 million shares in the next 10 years. At the current share price, this would require an outlay of ~$40 billion, before thinking about any dilution. Keep in mind, the company is currently earning ~$4 billion on an annual basis and has dividends and balance sheet items to consider.

The same basic concept holds for valuation. In order for shareholders to see the same magnitude of improvement for valuation, the earnings multiple would need to approach 30 in the coming decade - something that hasn't really been seen consistently. (And just think of the expectations required for the shareholders of the decades to follow.)

The business results for Lowe's could be precisely the same, but shareholder returns could vary dramatically. And keep in mind, business results are not guaranteed either as the company comes off a higher revenue and margin base.

In short, Lowe's has been such an exceptional investment in the past decade for three basic reasons 1) solid, but not spectacular, business results coupled with 2) a significant share count reduction and 3) a much higher valuation.

This is instructive in a number of ways. In a "history lesson" sense, it gives you some clues for thinking about the investment process. It demonstrates the possibilities if you have all the factors working in your favor. Just as important, it provides you with a good reminder that the factors that provided so much enthusiasm in the past could be the same components to be more cautious with moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.