KEG's Price Has Outrun Its Short-Term Fundamental Strength

Key Energy Services: An Overview

Key Energy Services (KEG) is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. In 2018 so far, KEG’s stock price has increased by 12%, and strongly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 9% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. KEG piggybacks on the U.S. crude oil production growth and hydraulic fracturing revolution, even though the specter of the 2014-16 crude oil price crash haunts it. Before we get into whether KEG’s fundamental drivers justify its stock price rally, let us understand the business first.

KEG’s has four operating segments. Its Rig Services segment provides completion of newly drilled wells, workover, and re-completion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells. The Fluid Management Services segment provides transportation and well-site storage services in connection with drilling, completions, workover and maintenance activities. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers applications like wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations utilizing acid and chemical treatments. KEG’s Fishing and Rental Services segment involves recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore and providing drill pipe, tubular, handling tools, and pressure-control related equipment.

KEG’s weak rig fleet mix

The advent of hydraulic fracturing coupled with the horizontal drilling techniques in the U.S. led to thousands of new horizontal oil wells being added, particularly during 2012 to 2014. That was before the crude oil price crash in 2014, which continued until mid-2016. Now, one of the features of these newer wells producing tight oil is these have steep decline rate, meaning the initial production from these wells declines over their first several years of production. So, these wells are placed on artificial lift systems to maintain production. That is why these wells will require periodic maintenance. Due to the depth and long lateral sections of these wells, a larger well service rig with a higher derrick capacity is more useful to do this maintenance.

Source: KEG's 2017 10-K

Despite the crude oil price recovery and improvement in the upstream E&P capex spend, KEG’s rig fleet mix has not improved over the past two years. Its active and warm stacked rigs for taller derricks are lower than shorter-length derricks. In FY2017, it had 281 active and warm stacked rigs with derrick height of fewer than 102 feet, compared to 250 such rigs with derrick height of greater than 102 feet. Higher derrick lifting capacity rigs are typically utilized to service the deeper wells and longer laterals as they require a higher pull weight and taller derrick. The lower derrick lifting capacity rigs are generally used on shallower, less complex wells. In comparison, in FY2016, KEG had 267 active and warm rigs with lower derrick capacity, while it had 289 such rigs with higher capacity.

Not just that, KEG’s cold stacked rigs increased to 348 as of December 30, 2017, versus 322 in the prior year. Cold-stacked rigs are typically old and involves a more expensive redeployment process, refurbishment and checks. Usually, a cold-stacked rig, brought out to life after a considerable period, can cost dearly. The U.S. Rig Service segment accounted for 56% of KEG’s Q2 2018 revenues.

Long-term industry growth: In the medium-to-long-term, horizontal wells will continue to provide substantial business opportunities to the OFS companies. According to DrillingInfo’s estimates, incremental rig demand could require approximately 692 service rigs for the existing installed base of horizontal wells by the end of FY2020. This is because a delay between completion of a new horizontal well and the beginning of the regular maintenance interval presents a well service backlog. More rigs into service mean a broader market for KEG in the long-term. Also, frac water demand can go up by 60% between FY2017 and FY2020, per Wells Fargo Securities, as we note in KEG’s September presentation. This augurs well for KEG’s Fluid Management Services segment business.

What’s the impact in 2018?

In Q1 2018 and Q2 2018, KEG’s rig hours have moved up. Compared to Q4 2017, KEG’s rig hours increased by 14% in Q2. Higher rig hours indicate higher exploration & production activity. Revenues from the U.S. Rig Service segment increased 23% in Q2 2018 compared to Q4 2017. In Q1 and Q2 of 2018, it recorded operating profit from the segment, as opposed to operating loss in the previous eight quarters before Q1. So, what changed in 2018? Let’s see what.

As I discussed in my article on MRC Global (MRC) MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact we need to see what the indicators are saying about the OFS sector. The WTI (or West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price, which reflects the U.S. producers’ price, increased 31% from the first six months of 2017 to the first six months of 2018. The recovery of crude oil price and the resulting 10% rise in rig count in 2018 over the first half of 2017 indicate a rebound in the exploration & production investment by the upstream companies. Recent EIA report shows a continued increase in well completions in the second quarter over the first quarter as well as a rise in drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells. Compared to 6M17, 32% more wells were completed in 2018 until June.

So, despite KEG’s rig fleet still not showing pricing improvement in the immediate future, the higher activity can translate into revenue growth in the next quarter, as KEG’s management estimates. It does not expect any significant impact on pricing until Q4. Despite a top-line growth, KEG’s management expects its margin in Q3 2018 will be impacted by some transitory costs that can reduce the margin by approximately 1%. These charges include workers' compensation costs stemming from a vehicular incident recently, and lower profit due to customer transition. The pressure on margin should ease by Q4, once these charges are accounted for in Q3.

Mixed-signal, again, from Fluid Management Services

KEG’s Fluid Management Services segment throws numbers which indicate the company is repositioning its business despite industry weakness. The segment accounted for 17% of KEG’s Q2 2018 revenues. Trucking hours, which is a key business volume indicator, shows a 10% decline in Q2 compared to Q4 2017. Revenues, however, remained steady in the past four quarters, while it was able to cut operating loss in the segment. The bottom line also benefited from reposition trucks to the economically attractive markets. In the past few quarters, KEG has been moving assets to areas where E&P activities are healthy and exiting the unprofitable markets. Plus, the segment also benefited from non-trucking operations like disposed water volumes. Frac tank rental activity and pricing have also improved, particularly in the Permian where KEG’s revenues increased quarter-on-quarter in Q2.

From these mixed signals, I think the segment will continue to wade through murky water in Q3 as well. KEG’s management expects weakness in the truck hours to continue to pull down revenues, which will be offset by improved pricing in the non-truck business. Those combined effects will translate to a revenue increase and an operating margin growth in Q3.

Coiled Tubing segment is on the go

Coiled tubing has various horizontal well applications such as milling temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones and various other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. KEG’s number of active and warm stacked coiled tubing fleet increased from 28 in FY2016 to 35 in FY2017. Also, the number of cold-stacked coils declined during this period. Upstream producers continue to refine their well designs and lateral lengths to optimize production as the least costs. In recent times, KEG’s management noticed a change in customer preference. In the Q2 earnings call, KEG discussed that its customers are gradually shifting from coil tubing to stiff pipe using well service rig. KEG believes its large diameter coiled tubing and a full complement of rental equipment can meet the changing requirements. The Coiled Tubing segment accounted for 17% of KEG’s Q2 revenues. KEG has been generating positive operating margin in this segment for the past four quarters.

Despite the improved outlook, the inclement June weather negatively affected the revenue growth and operating margin in this segment, which can have a lasting effect until August. KEG’s management expects revenue growth in Q3 over Q2, while its operating margin can also improve significantly.

KEG is positioned well to tackle the Permian issue

The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has led to reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. Some E&P companies have indicated that they plan to reduce their drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin as a result of the lower realized prices. Plus, the shortage of qualified personnel for those positions has driven significant labor inflation. I have discussed how other oilfield equipment & services companies will get affected by the Permian capacity constraint issue in MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact.

However, KEG seems to be geared up to take the challenge. It has been able to offset the labor-inflation part with margin enhancing price increases. In the Q2 earnings call, its management commented, “The takeaway problem does not seem to be impacting our production-related work today. And at this time, we don't expect to see much of an impact over the back half of the year. If we do, we'll shift assets to stronger markets as we do routinely. This is one of the benefits of our strong national footprint.”

KEG’s debt and re-emergence from bankruptcy: In October 2016, KEG filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a pre-packaged reorganization plan. Following KEG’s re-emergence from the bankruptcy, $694 million of the company’s long-term debt was eliminated from KEG’s books, leaving it with $250 million in debt. Also, more than $45.6 million of annual interest expense was removed. KEG has insignificant debt repayment obligations for the next three years until 2020, while in 2021 its scheduled repayment obligation is $240 million. However, in the Q2 2018 10-Q, KEG disclosed, “although such maturity date may, at the Company’s request, be extended by one or more of the Term Loan Lenders pursuant to the terms of the Term Loan Facility.”

Basic Energy Services (BAS) is another OFS company which survived the bankruptcy scare in 2016. Read here to learn where BAS is headed now.

Cash flow worries: KEG’s cash flows from operations were a negative $39 million in the past four quarters. KEG’s free cash flows were a negative $65 million in the past four quarters. While free cash flow is not unusual for a relatively small company like KEG, not being able to generate positive operating cash flow consistently is a worrying sign.

A sudden change in the CEO position: On May 14, KEG disclosed that the then CEO Robert Drummond resigned effective May 11. The departure appears abrupt, and the company appointed its CFO Marshall Dodson as the interim CEO. On August 20, KEG’s board appointed Rob Saltiel as the new CEO. Mr. Saltiel served as Atwood Oceanics’ CEO before joining KEG.

Management guidance

I have already discussed the drivers in KEG’s segments that are likely to guide its revenue and operating margin growth/decline. KEG’s management expects Rig Services segment revenue to grow sequentially in Q3 while operating margin can decline. In all of its other segments, KEG’s management expects revenues and operating margin to increase or improve from the Q2 level.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect KEG’s revenue growth rate to decline compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference, as discussed in this article. I estimate growth to improve again in Q4, but slow down in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play. Historically, inclement weather negatively impacts KEG’s business during the winter months. Also, during the winter, days become shorter, which reduces the number of time KEG’s assets are in operation and therefore has a negative impact on total hours worked. Plus, holidays in Q4 affect energy activities negatively. I expect revenue growth to pick in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to decline in Q1 2019, and then improve in Q2 as activities pick up. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including share-based compensation, Severance costs, restructuring items and gain/loss on sales of assets.

What does KEG’s relative valuation say?

KEY Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 30.3x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, KEG’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.8x. Between 2013 and 2017, KEG’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.9x. So, KEG is currently trading at a premium to its past five-year average.

KEG’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect KEG’s EBITDA to improve more steeply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. KEG’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (SPN, CJ, and PES) average of 8.0x. For SPN, CJ, and PES, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

What’s the take on KEG?

KEG’s margin can improve handsomely in the next four quarters, especially compared to some its peers. But this is also because its current operating margin is low. So, starting with the smaller base, the positive effects look magnified. Fundamentally, KEG is critically dependent on the U.S. crude oil production surge, especially after getting rid of most of its international businesses in 2015 and 2016. While the U.S. crude oil production is not slowing down (the capacity constraints issues notwithstanding), the geographic concentration issue does bring a risk factor into the equation. Operation-wise, KEG is making adjustments in utilizing its assets to maximize profit. Its relative valuation multiples are significantly higher than the past average. I would avoid the stock till the price comes down to a reasonable level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.