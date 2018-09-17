Turquoise Hill: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain.

Introduction:

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) is a Canadian copper and gold miner that is 51% owned by Rio Tinto (RIO). This company owns a 66% stake in the Mongolian Oyu Tolgoi project; that could prove to be the world's third largest copper asset and signifies the wealth associated with this large-scale project.

Investor Takeaway:

For one thing, the enormity of the OT project itself is enough to establish the long-term growth opportunity for TRQ. For another, I do not recommend this stock for short-term gains because I believe this stock will experience slow and gradual growth that will unfold as TRQ gets closer to its developmental goals and unlocks the copper/gold production potential from this mine. In this article, I have initially included a brief development and production profile of the OT project for the next decade or so (specifically for those investors new to this stock).

Later, I move my discussion to the weakened copper prices and the role of Mongolian authorities that resulted in a ~26% decline in share price during the past two months (about the same time when I wrote my last piece on the company). In that previous article, I suggested that the real gainer for this stock would be a buyout offer (if there's one) from RIO. Unfortunately, the current copper pricing and TRQ's power plant issue with the Mongolian authorities rule out this possibility for the short to medium term.

Nevertheless, the stock posted healthy Q2 results and currently trades near an all-time low, and a rebound in stock price would follow in case of improved copper prices. Based on these factors, I think the current prices provide a good entry/accumulation point for TRQ which is by all means a company poised to grow.

A brief overview of TRQ's development and production profile:

For those investors new to the company, the main resource in this project lies underground. TRQ plans to utilize five shafts to conduct underground mining. Out of these, three are already completed (Figure-1) and the remaining two shafts are expected to be completed in approximately three years.

Figure-1 (Source: TRQ)

The long-term development profile is elaborated in Figure-2 below.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

Moreover, as TRQ proceeds further into its sustaining and expansion CAPEX timeline, it will also witness production growth. The company expects the production growth profile to look something like this (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Mongolian authorities are a greater problem than depressed copper prices:

In my previous discussions on TRQ, I have always appreciated the pace of development in their OT project. Moreover, the ability of management to beat expected revenues and earnings is commendable. Simply put, TRQ management is doing their end of the job pretty well. However, the problem lies in the global commodity pricing that is beyond management's control.

The major underlying resource in the OT mine is copper, and the copper prices have dropped ~20% (Figure-4) since May 2018 from $3.3/lb to ~$2.65/lb.

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

The declining copper prices have been a major issue for the company and caused TRQ's share price to plummet near an all-time-low (Figure 5).

Figure-5 (Source: SA)

One thing to wonder at this point is "Could the share price go down any further?" I would say that looking at the technical chart in Figure-6; there's a fat chance of it. Nevertheless, the following discussion suggests that it could.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

Let's consider the second reason (and the more significant one) behind TRQ's recent decline: the untoward approach of Mongolian authorities towards this resource-rich project and its key stakeholders namely TRQ and RIO. I have previously discussed this issue at some length here. However, as discussed in the following section, presently, there's another dispute between TRQ management and the GoM (read: Government of Mongolia).

TRQ will eventually need to find out a domestic power source for the mine:

There seems to be an ongoing series of problems created by GoM for TRQ. Previously, it was the $155 MM tax demand imposed on TRQ by the Mongolian tax authorities (and the same was disputed by TRQ management). Now, they have found a new ground with the effect that TRQ stock has lost significantly in value.

In this context, the prevailing cause of trouble between TRQ and the GoM is an issue with building a domestic source of power for the OT project. Then again, the GoM wants RIO to help build that power plant. Looks fair enough to me, but when we consider the details, this looks like a mean demand from the GoM.

At this point, it should be noted that currently the power required for the OT project is imported from China at an annual cost of ~$100 MM. If TRQ goes to build a domestic power source, with assistance from RIO (with total project CAPEX estimated ~$1.5 B), then it would have to use coal from the Tavan Tolgoi mine in Mongolia. Reuters expressed its concerns on this issue in these words:

Complicating the power project has been the Mongolian government's desire to kickstart the nearby Tavan Tolgoi coal project, one of the world's biggest deposits with an estimated reserve of more than 6 billion tonnes, which lies just 150 km (93 miles) from Oyu Tolgoi.

The risk associated with this ongoing issue is to decide the eventual cost bearer for the power plant. In my opinion, if TRQ (eventually RIO) is required to bear the CAPEX, then it would affect the NPV of the OT project by delaying the expected returns further into the future (it should be noted that RIO expects to incur ~$5.5 B on the OT mine by 2020). This is so because industry experts believe that TRQ may not be able to complete underground expansion by 2023, as against the planned 2021 timeline (refer to Figure-3).

Figure-7 (Source: Mining.com)

Moreover, since the OT project is 66% owned by TRQ and 34% owned by GoM, the expected ~$1.5 B expenditure for the power plant would also be divided in the ratio of 2/3 (for TRQ) and 1/3 (for GoM). This would mean that RIO would actually have to pay ~$1B and require a contribution of ~$500 MM from the GoM.

To conclude this part of the discussion, I would say that RIO-controlled TRQ is currently facing two issues that hampers its share price growth. First one is the depressed copper prices. The second, a power plant issue with the GoM. Given that GoM's interest in this power plant is to kick-start a nearby large-scale coal project (whose coal will be utilized as fuel for the plant), it can be argued that in the short term, RIO may continue utilizing electric power imported from China. Going forward, an investment in a domestic and low-cost power source would become inevitable as TRQ progresses on underground development, as full-fledged underground operations would sharply spike power consumption.

A review of the TRQ investment case:

In my previous article on TRQ, I discussed the possibility that RIO could acquire TRQ's remaining 41% stake, and that could ignite the share price in a very short time. At that time, there were indications that RIO had sufficient cash flows for another big acquisition. However, the recent conflict between TRQ and GoM over the power plant will only delay any prospect of share acquisition by RIO. Hence, on that point, I think TRQ's share price does not offer a growth opportunity in the short term.

Nevertheless, the company posted a healthy Q2 2018 with 67.7% revenue growth Y/Y ($341.7 MM in Q2 2018 against $203.7 MM in Q2 2017) that beat expectations by ~$17.6 MM. Also, the earnings beat expectations by $0.07/share. As shown in Figure-8, the bottom line income for the six months ended 30th June 2018 rose ~8.7 times Y/Y primarily due to increased sales and reduction in Y/Y finance costs.

Figure-8 (Source: Q2 results announcement)

Conclusion:

The earlier discussion of strong production growth over the next decade, combined with healthy financial results during Q2 suggest that this stock is a good growth investment for the patient investor that could easily treble in the next five years.

However, the investment is risky in the short term due to the troubled relations between TRQ and GoM, and the investment risk is magnified by depressed copper prices. Nevertheless, the stock is trading near all-time lows and further decline in price would be a tough call. As such, it's a good entry/accumulation point to add this stock to your portfolio.

