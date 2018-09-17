BlackBerry: It's Now Or Never

One of the most disappointing names I've covered this year has been BlackBerry (BB). The stock soared last year thanks to a huge arbitration win against Qualcomm (QCOM) brought in nearly a billion in cash, and investors thought the turnaround was moving along nicely. Unfortunately, management has not followed through on some of its past promises, sending the stock lower despite markets continuing to rally. Next Friday, the company will announce its fiscal Q2 results, where management needs to step up and deliver.

Thanks to the continued bleeding off of legacy businesses and an accounting change, year over year revenues are expected to fall by 16% to $209 million. However, as you will see in the chart below, the street is hoping that this Q2 period will finally mark a revenue bottom for the company. Of course, we've been saying that for a number of years now, so we won't be able to confirm this probably for another couple of quarters.

It won't be a surprise if the company beats street estimates, given the company has beaten on the top line in 5 of the 6 most recent periods. Non-GAAP EPS have topped estimates 11 straight quarters, although this is often due to a large number of adjustments and GAAP numbers are usually much worse. In fact, revenue estimates for Q2 have come down by almost $6 million since the last report, making another beat even easier.

Last quarter's revenue beat was helped by some one time items like a hardware revenue adjustment and a smaller than expected decline in service access fee revenues. This quarter, those numbers shouldn't appear, meaning almost all of the company's revenues will come from software/services, the future of BlackBerry. This could be the first period where software/services top 95% of total company revenues.

BlackBerry's future is broken up into three segments. Enterprise software and services showed a large revenue decline in Q1, primarily thanks to an accounting change, so investors will be waiting to see if there is some bounce back. Technology solutions, which houses QNX and Radar, is expected to show another quarter of year over year double digit growth. Finally, Licensing and IP revenues nearly doubled in Q1 over the prior year period, but face a much harder base number for Q2 and can be volatile given the timing of deals. The breakdown of revenues for the past two years is seen below, in millions.

The main problem over the years is that management has talked about revenue growth, but done little to show for it. As detailed in the link provided in my opening, CEO John Chen talked a lot on the June 2017 call about using its strong balance sheet for acquisitions, capex, and capital returns. Unfortunately, almost nothing has been spent since, and the tiny buyback that did occur wasn't even enough to offset stock based compensation.

Some were concerned about business valuations a year ago as a reason for BlackBerry not pulling the trigger, but tech sector valuations have mostly soared since, making this another missed opportunity on this management team's watch. Even if it resulted in more losses in the short-term, investors across the tech space have been rewarding names with revenue growth in recent years, and thus BlackBerry shares have struggled recently. The lack of top line progress is likely a main reason why major holders of the stock have been selling in large quantities. 5 of the 10 top institutional holders from just before the Qualcomm news broke last year have slashed their positions by at least 45% each in the 5 quarters since.

Now that the revenue situation is finally starting to bottom out, I'll be curious to see what happens with the company's loss picture. In the most recent quarter, for example, there was an operating loss (excluding the debenture adjustment) of $37 million on just $213 million in GAAP revenues. We know that gross margins will be high, likely trending towards the high 70 percent area, but most of the expenses are on the operating side. How much more does the company have to spend to get things going? For example, does it take $2-$4 million to bring in $10 million of new revenues, or say $6-$8 million to do so? If it is the latter, GAAP profitability may not be seen anytime soon, other than periods when there is a huge debt adjustment or some big legal win like the Qualcomm one.

Next week we'll get earnings results from BlackBerry, and if management doesn't show some decent progress, when will it? The street is looking for a revenue bottom to finally happen, but we could have been there already if management had stuck to its word and put its large cash balance to use. As the chart below shows, shares have greatly trailed the NASDAQ since John Chen took over, and major investors are getting frustrated. A major shakeup is probably needed, and there likely will be larger calls for one to occur if BlackBerry fails to deliver moving forward.

