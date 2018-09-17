Apple Takeaways From Last Week

Last week I provided some initial thoughts right after the Apple (AAPL) hardware event ended, mainly discussing the new higher pricing of larger screen iPhones. While that's what stuck out to me most initially, I've had some time to go back through the event and gather some more information. Today, I'll provide some other key takeaways from last week.

Management looks to margins over market share:

Over the last couple of years, Apple has taken advantage of strong economies around the globe to push phone prices higher. The iPhone 7 started at $649, but this year the cheapest newly launched phone is the Xr at $749. Last year the company went big with the X at $999, and this year's Xs Max starts at $1,099. This surprised some analysts, who thought the Xr would go as low as $600 and the Xs would be $899.

Apple management has thus made it clear that it prefers to maintain its gross margins over looking at trying to grab a ton of market share. If the company wanted to sell tens of millions units more per quarter, it could easily lower prices, but what would the margin hit be? As seen in the graphic below, calendar Q2 shipments were up slightly over the prior year period, and Apple saw a small market share gain thanks to the overall industry declining a little.

(Source: IDC Q2 2018 smartphone report, seen here)

With the US economy booming thanks to individual and corporate tax cuts, I thought that Apple would test the consumer a bit this year, and that's what we've seen. It also made sense that pricing remained high given larger screen sizes and new functionality like FaceID going into all three models, as well as the usual hardware upgrades. Surprisingly though, Apple did get rid of its cheapest iPhone, the SE, although cheap is a relative term. That gets me to my next point.

Farewell to the small screen:

We know that Apple will generally discontinue older phones when it launches new ones, but I was definitely surprised that the company dumped the SE last week. I love the smaller form factor, and a number of people I talk to do as well, plus the low price point was a great entrance to the Apple ecosystem. I hope that Apple eventually brings a smaller phone back, because they have a place in the market. The graphic below shows how Apple has followed the industry trend recently of increasing screen size, where some may call the new X line phablets and not smartphones.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article via WSJ, seen here)

With iPhone screens going almost to tablet sizes, and the elimination of the SE last week, I'm wondering if this means the iPad mini is a goner in the near future. Many are expecting another Apple event in the next month or two to feature new iPad Pros, but those are likely to be larger screen tablets. The current mini available for sale is actually older than the discontinued iPhone SE. This would be another example of where Apple would look at maintaining margins over market share, because the company could certainly dominate tablet sales if it went below the $200 price point, for example.

Wireless charging not ready for prime time:

If there has been one knock against the iPhone over the years it probably is in terms of battery life, and thus charging can be a key item. Since unveiling its wireless charging pad AirPower last year, consumers are still waiting for it to come to market. There were hopes it would come last week, but it didn't, and now mentions of it on Apple's site have disappeared.

During the iPhone reveals last week, presenters put emphasis on the improvements in battery life over last year's models. The Xr, for example, is claimed to have an hour and a half more battery life than the 8 Plus, making it the best iPhone ever. There will be those who criticize Apple still, especially with the wireless charging mat delays, but improvements made to battery life over the years can help mitigate that.

Another good reason to focus on battery life right now is because the battery replacement plan for iPhones at $29 goes through the end of this year. Obviously, the company wants to drive more upgrades rather than having consumers with an older device just replace the battery. Of course, if you have say an iPhone 7 that's in good condition but just needs a new battery, you might just spend the $29 instead of nearly a grand and upgrade at a later time. It will be interesting to see if these high priced phones result in increased battery replacements thus hurting unit sales.

Final thoughts:

Last week Apple unveiled its newest iPhones, and the company made clear its premium strategy is not changing anytime soon. Thanks to larger screen sizes, management is hoping to generate higher average selling prices, an effort to protect margins more than grow market share. This likely has an impact on the next product launch event, where some are wondering if Apple will launch cheaper Macs, iPads, etc. One disappointment was the no show of the AirPower mat, so you can't call the event a home run for now. In the end, it was a solid performance, and that's why shares remain close to their all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.