10% Return Potential From This REIT Arbitrage

Given RMR Group control, this deal should close quickly - Investors can currently lock in a 10% gain over 3-4 months, or around 33% annualized.

As part of the deal, Select Income REIT Shareholders will receive 1.04 shares of Government Properties Trust for each share of Select Income REIT.

I am going to keep this quick as the idea is timely. Select income REIT (SIR) has agreed to be acquired by Government Properties Trust (GOV). Shareholders will receive 1.04 shares of Government Properties Trust for Each share of Select Income REIT. They will also receive .502 shares of Industrial Logistics Partners (ILPT).

As many know, RMR Group (RMR) controls all three of these REITs. As such, I believe the deal will close within the estimated time frame specified - either Late 2018 or early 2019. In my view it is a simplification measure that makes a great deal of sense for all of the REIT's shareholders.

At current prices, investors can buy SIR for $22.67 per share, while shorting GOV at 13.57, and ILPT for $21.50. So for example, if an investor buys 100 shares of SIR, they would short 104 shares of GOV and 50 shares of ILPT, and lock in about $2.24 per Select Income Share. This works out to about a 10% return over an estimated 4 month holding period, or a 33% annualized return (assuming the deal closes within the specified time horizon). It seems like a reasonable bet to me.

Keep in mind, market prices are bouncing around and will continue to do so. Any investor interested in this trade will need to recompute the numbers based upon prices at that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SIR and short GOV and ILPT. N.A.S. Capital LLC is a specialized asset manager focused on underfollowed and undiscovered small cap stocks, special situations, and opportunistic investing strategies in quality companies. Our objective is to maximize return while minimizing risk, with a focus on absolute returns. N.A.S. Capital LLC reserves the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without further notification except where such notification is required by law.