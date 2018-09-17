Equinor ASA: Second-Quarter Results Analysis

Oil prices are stabilizing and weakening a little, which means that EQNR will probably find a strong resistance between $27-$28 at which point it is wise to take profit.

As of the second quarter 2018, Equinor ASA had completed 10 exploration wells with indicated four commercial discoveries. Production was 2,028 mboe/d.

The bottom line is that Equinor ASA is a very well managed oil supermajor which pays an attractive dividend of $0.92 per share or a yield of 3.68%.

Source: Saipem Castorone at the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Bo B. Randulff / Roar Lindefjeld / Equinor ASA)

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian Equinor ASA (EQNR), also called Statoil until recently, is one of the most active oil majors and should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term oil investment in your portfolio. The primary reason is the company's solid balance sheet supported by rapid growth. Equinor endorses a generous dividend policy with a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share in the second quarter, or a yield of 3.68%. Equinor ASA belongs to the Norwegian Dividend Aristocrats, with more than 25 years of a consecutive dividend.

However, technically the stock is now battling with strong resistance around $27, and it is perhaps safe to hold your position until EQNR consolidates a little before adding to your position again.

Selling part of your holding here and wait for a meaningful retracement to buy back again could be a good strategy, in my opinion.

Eldar Sætre, President and CEO of Equinor ASA. said:

We capture value from higher prices and deliver solid results and cash flow from operations. This quarter we deliver very strong results from our international operations,

Equinor ASA - Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2018: The Raw Numbers

Statoil SA 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 15.51 17.42 13.61 13.09 10.12 10.90 12.11 12.76 15.53 14.94 13.61 17.11 19.88 18.14 Net Income in $ Million -4,578 861 -348 -1,126 607 -307 -432 -2,790 1,062 1,436 -480 2,574 1,285 1,219 EBITDA $ Billion 4.447 6.036 3.515 3.745 3.979 3.252 3.374 1.809 6.344 5.557 4.191 7.792 6.712 5.600 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0% 4.94% 0% 0% 6.00% 0% 0% 0% 6.84% 9.59% 0 15.04% 6.50% 6.72% EPS diluted in $/share -1.44 0.27 -0.11 -0.35 0.19 -0.10 -0.14 -0.87 0.33 0.44 -0.15 0.77 0.39 0.37 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3.96 2.54 5.13 2.22 2.21 1.14 3.66 2.03 5.97 3.96 2.77 4.05 5.72 3.00 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 4.18 4.16 3.98 3.21 2.82 2.90 2.66 3.82 2.38 2.35 2.63 2.35 2.38 2.77 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -223 -1,625 1,154 -996 -616 -1,751 1,002 -1,792 3,593 1,614 140 1,705 3,342 228 Total cash $ Billion 20.77 20.63 20.73 18.44 17.83 15.98 17.25 13.30 17.25 18.58 17.92 12.40 14.94 12.10 Long term Debt in $ Billion 33.24 32.50 32.85 32.29 33.01 33.18 33.26 31.67 31.79 32.18 31.26 28.27 27.83 26.46 Dividend in $ (EQNR site) 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.2201 0.23 0.23 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.180 3.180 3.179 3.178 3.180 3.181 3.199 3.219 3.236 3.238 3.279 3.343 3.316 3.330 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,056 1,873 1,909 2,046 2,054 1,959 1,805 2,095 2,146 1,996 2,045 2,134 2,180 2,028 Average Brent oil price ($/b) 47.0 55.0 43.5 38.4 28.7 39.4 40.0 43.8 48.9 44.5 47.0 56.0 60.2 65.8

Courtesy: EQNR Filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion.

1 - Revenues and other. Two elements characterize Equinor versus most of its supermajor peers.

The first is that the company owns a sizeable upstream segment and thus, does not suffer any severe downstream setbacks such as lower refining margins.

Source: EQNR Presentation (extract)

The second element is that Equinor has a smaller presence in the US relative to its overall assets, which makes the company more immune against any impacts from changes in U.S. corporate tax rates.

Hans Jakob Hegge said in the conference call:

On the U.S. onshore, you're absolutely right, it's a strong production growth of 34% overall from the U.S. The onshore is accordingly growing in the gas between Utica and Marcellus, new wells on stream and a record high 370,000 barrels overall U.S. production.

In the Eagle Ford, the company encountered some problems, and Hans Jakob Hegge noted:

On the Eagle Ford, there is a small change in the longterm price but also our business plan updated some deferred production from Eagle Ford due to the change of the well spacing. We have, in the past, explained that we did 500 feet well spacing; along with other players in the industry and narrowed it down to the 200. We did a campaign on 80 wells at 200, and that didn't turn out to be successful so we are assessing it.

Most of the company's production comes from outside North America, so it has a higher exposure to international crude prices compared to "domestic" prices.

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $65.8 per barrel during the second quarter of 2018. As we can see below, the bulk of the adjusted earnings come from the E&P Norway and E&P International (record).

Source: Company presentation. (extract)

Equinor reported solid results with strong operating cash flow of $3 billion down from $5.72 billion the preceding quarter.

2018 Guidance

Equinor estimates organic capital expenditures for 2018 at around $11 billion. Equinor intends to continue to mature its broad portfolio of exploration assets. The company forecasts total exploration activity level of around $1.5 billion for 2018. Equinor's ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group. For the period 2017-2020, production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3-4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Production for 2018 is estimated to be 1-2% above the 2017 level. Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce quarterly production by about 35 Million Boe/d in 2018, and 80 Million Boe/d in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Presentation extract.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Equinor's Free Cash Flow was $228 million in the second quarter of 2018 or $5.415 billion on a yearly basis compared to an annual dividend payment of $3.06 billion.

EQNR is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt Total cash as of June 30, 2018, was $12.10 billion compared with $18.58 billion as of June 30, 2017. Total net debt is now $14.36 billion ($13.60 billion in 2017) with a net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") ratio of 0.59, which is high-grade.

According to the company's presentation, the Net debt ratio is now 27.2% impacted by acquisitions and working capital increase. Net debt ratio in the first quarter was 25.1%.

Hans Jakob Hegge, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Our net debt ratio grew by 2.1 percentage points to 27.2%. Without the above-mentioned transactions and the change in our working capital this quarter caused by liquid inventory growth, the net debt ratio would have been 3 percentage points lower. Year-to-date organic CapEx is $4.6 billion.

4 - Production Upstream



It was a solid operational performance with record production in the second quarter of 2018. M. Hagge noted:

Exploration and production International’s contribution is especially strong this quarter. Our after-tax result is very close to the record from the first quarter 2012, and the oil price was above $110 per barrel. Realized liquids price for the group in the second quarter was $65.08 per barrel, an increase of 48% compared to this same period last year. Realized European gas prices were up 28%, while U.S. gas prices were down 12%. The IFRS result was $3.8 billion in the quarter influenced by net impairment reversals and derivatives. Net reversals were $0.3 billion. In the quarter, we report impairments of around of $760 million for U.S. onshore, largely caused by a change in our long-term oil price assumption and a change in valuation methodology for Eagle Ford. Source: EQNR Presentation (extract).

Statoil delivered equity production of 2,028K Boe/day in the second quarter, an increase from 1,996K Boe/day in the same period in 2017 and down 7% sequentially.

The total NCS production at 1.220 million Boep/d was down from 1.253 million Boep/d. E&P international delivered a record high equity production of 0.809 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Notable acquisitions and divestitures in 2017-2018.

Note: Proved reserves at the end of 2017 were 5,367 mmboe, an increase compared to 5,013 mmboe at the end of 2016. In 2017, Statoil added a total of 1,096 mmboe through revisions, extensions, discoveries, and acquisitions.

Commentary

Equinor, like many other oil supermajors did particularly well in 2018. A quick look at the chart below is self-explaining. The company has redesigned and reshaped its oil portfolio to focus on its most lucrative oil & gas assets and curb costs methodically. The bottom line is that Equinor ASA is a very well managed oil supermajor which pays an attractive dividend of $0.92 per share.

However, nothing could have been possible without record oil prices. The caveat is that oil prices are now stabilizing and weakening a little which means that EQNR will probably find a strong resistance between $27-$28 at which point it is about time to take some profit off the table.

EQNR is forming a descending triangle pattern with line support at $25 (I recommend to add at this level) and a line resistance around $27 (I recommend selling part of your holding at this level). The descending triangle patterns are considered bearish formation, which means they will mostly end up with a decisive breakout on the downside. If it happens, the next support I see is about $23 (I recommend adding at that level).

