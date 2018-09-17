International Game Technology Vs. Scientific Games: The Race Is On To Commercialize Sports Betting

Supreme Court Ruling Unleashes Opportunity

To break down the Murphy v. NCAA landmark Supreme Court ruling into Layman's terms, the federal government did not immediately legalize sports betting nationwide with the overturn of PASPA. It does, however, allow states to take matters into their own hands and begin independent legislative processes to outline provisions for sports books as they see fit. States that have already taken an initiative aside from grandfathered Nevada include Delaware, Mississippi, Rhode Island, New Jersey and now West Virginia which came online in the first weekend of September. The second wave of states that are currently hashing out independent legalization proceedings include Connecticut, Iowa, New York and Pennsylvania.

The two companies poised to initially dominate the United States sports book applications, IGT and Scientific Games; now present long term investors with a low risk/reward buy in opportunity as both trade at historically low valuation multiples and have retreated >40% from 52 week highs, despite promising fundamental prospects and a booming economy. While both stocks will likely witness excellent returns from present pricing levels; International Game Technology provides for a superior return potential relative to Scientific Games with a 4% dividend yield and 12-month price target reflecting 62% upside.

Economic Impact

According to a research report by the American Gaming Association, ~$150 billion was wagered on sports by Americans in 2015, of which ~58% was bet on NFL and college football alone. Similarly, big four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) conducted an online consumer survey in 2015 that revealed nearly 28% of adults in the US currently bet on sports with about $1550 wagered per adult annually. AGA mentioned that "EY estimated the current (mostly) illegal handle of $107bn (implies approximately $5.7 billion of GGR at a 6% hold) could increase to $148 billion in a legalized scenario (implies approximately $8.9 billion of GGR at the same 6% hold)" (EY, 2016). This falls at the lower end of the spectrum as Oxford/AGA places estimates at $4.2-19.6 billion for total GGR, the wide spread stemming from uncertainty surrounding states' independent legislation. AGA estimates that sports betting will contribute $22.4 billion annually to U.S. GDP, providing for direct employment impact in sports betting operations to total upwards of 86,000 jobs. While reports and surveys reflect slightly different figures overall, one can reasonably conclude that the U.S. sports betting market is undoubtedly clearing $100 billion+ in gross wagers per year, of which <2% is (and was) deemed legal. Based on low range GGR contribution figures and assuming a reasonable 15% market share per firm; either firm should be poised to realize potential gross hold of $850mm as it pertains to the sports betting market, a sizable increase to current revenues of $4.9 billion (IGT) and $3.0 billion (SGMS) per annum.

Price Performance

In what was indisputably a sell-the-news scenario, both SGMS and IGT reached 52 week highs the same week that the Supreme Court PASPA decision was announced, yet have not stopped dropping in value since. The Vaneck Casino and Gaming ETF (BJK) also hit 52 week highs on 5/21 (as did SGMS) and has since shed over 20% of its value. Vaneck's BJK contains 44 equity holdings associated with casino operators and gaming providers, with IGT and SGMS representing weights of 1.32%; 0.63% respectively.

The casino and gaming selloff has certainly been exacerbated by mediocre 2Q18 earnings results and poor guidance for 3Q18 out of a few notable Las Vegas names. On their August 1st conference call, Caesar's Entertainment (CZR) started a precipitous selloff that rippled throughout the entire casino and gaming industry. Caesar's management warned of a pessimistic outlook for the third quarter, citing less LV Strip conventions and events, temporary rate pressures and subsequently weaker bookings for July through August. Within only two trading sessions of the CZR warning, SGMS and IGT had each shed over 10% of their value on abnormally high relative volume. This is not the first time the market has had a knee-jerk reaction to fleeting 'issues' on The Strip, unnecessarily punishing operators and gaming supplier stocks alike in the short term despite overall outlooks remaining excellent. IGT and SGMS have experienced net additions to institutional positions of +5.91% and +7.92% respectively within the past two week period as share prices continue to deteriorate.

International Game Technology

International Game Tech is a global provider of both hardware and software solutions in lottery along with various gambling and gaming applications. IGT is split approximately 50/50 in terms of its geographic revenues between North America and Europe with slightly more emphasis on the NA market. In the European market, IGT is heavily concentrated in Italy, which provided for 37% of gross revenues last quarter. The interactive gaming segment contributes approximately 47% of top line sales while lottery contributes about 45%, the remaining minority portion stemming from assorted service revenue.

In IGT's most recent earnings report, they reported earnings per share of $0.79 on revenues of $1.202 billion, citing strong lottery performance in both North America and Italy. IGT took a $33 million hit on switching to ASC-606 classification which classified jackpot expenses as a contra revenue item vs previously on record as cost of service. North American gaming service revenue declined to $169 million vs $208 million in the prior year period, management cites the cause for decline as a result of changes in revenue recognition and jackpot expense account. North American product sales of $85 million represents a 17% decline YoY and overall operating income deemed stable YoY at constant scope. North American lottery revenues were up 5% YoY to $309 million in the quarter. Internationally, Italy remains a significant revenue source for IGT with quarterly revenues up 9% $441 million, or 3% net of currency adjustments. Major sources of top line growth from Italy include total sports betting wagers (+8.4%) as well as Italian lottery service revenues (+7.5%). Non-Italian international revenues were down 6% to $199 million for the quarter due to weak gaming product sales, lower shipments to LatAm customers.

During the 2Q18 conference call, management addressed the highly anticipated legal sports betting topic for the first time since the May PASPA strike down. Management expressed that IGT's Nevada sports books have been online for over a year and have come online in WV, NJ (via MGM, Paddy Power, BetFIRST, Dual partnerships) and now Mississippi. For a glimpse of what potential sales splits could look like going forward, sports books in Rhode Island (where IGT's bid went unchallenged) are expected to generate $23 million in revenues for FY'19, of which RI will keep 51%, IGT 32% and Casinos 17%. Rhode Island represents an extremely small piece of the potential pie, yet is expected to contribute over $7.3 million to IGT's top line for FY'19. Rapid sports book rollout in these recently legalized jurisdictions shows that the firm is equipped to quickly deliver the necessary technology as further states push legalization measures through. When prodded for material guidance by analysts on the call, management quickly shut down the effort in saying that it is far too early at this point in time "to make any evaluation regarding the contribution that sports betting will provide to our P&L." State by state legislative measures could considerable take time to trickle their way through the bureaucracy and into fruition, a fact that may deter some impatient investors.

Scientific Games Corp

Scientific Games Corporation supplies gambling and lottery related products internationally with a product mix consisting of physical machinery as well as online platforms providing for engaging gaming content. SGMS is predominantly focused on the North American market, which contributes to roughly 69% of top line sales, the rest stemming from operations in Europe, especially the United Kingdom. Lottery systems accounted for 25% of revenues, gaming operations provided for 56% and the remaining 19% was derived from the interactive services division during the most recent quarter.

During their most recent earnings report 2Q18, SGMS reported a GAAP loss per share of (0.06) on sales of $844mm, missing top line estimates but marginally beating earnings consensus. SGMS is not expected to reach a consistent state of profitability until 2019, with FY'18, FY'19 estimates pegged at (2.25), 0.73 respectively. Total gaming revenues increased $13.5 million YoY despite an undesirable $6.5 million impact from change in revenue recognition that went into effect early 2018. All gaming subsets experienced gross YoY aside from gaming ops, which took the bulk of the reclassification hit. Total lottery revenue increased $4.8 million to $207.1 million, representing a 2% YoY change. Social and digital application sales continue to drive growth, as NYX inclusion represents a $50.6 billon YoY increase bringing total digital inflows to $67.2mm, while social applications grew 9% to $99.7mm. Net cash from operations took a $66.2mm hit from accrued interest pertaining to the February 2018 debt refinancing, as SGMS' leadership remains committed to shoring up balance sheet debt.

Scientific Games' management did not beat around the bush in addressing the opportunities of sports betting during their most recent earnings call citing "pent up demand in the marketplace". SGMS secured a sports betting contract with Caesar's (CZR) providing the service through their OpenBet platform to rollout content in New Jersey and Mississippi locations. Their New Jersey mobile betting platform went live September 6th, with Mississippi locations previously online since August 24th. Management reiterated their excellent positioning in the sports book landscape due to their 2017 strategic acquisition of Canada based NYX Gaming Group, which dramatically expanded their B2C digital gaming and online betting portfolio. This transaction was projected to be accretive to both earnings and cash flows within the first year of merger completion. As with IGT, Scientific Games' management declined to comment on material guidance from sports betting at this time in consideration of estimate accuracy.

Scientific Games' short interest appears to have bottomed out, down to 8% but previously over 40% of outstanding. Insiders recently acquired 200,000 shares, with 175,000 acquired by majority owner Ronald Perelman in a bid to restore market confidence and stop the bleeding. These four purchases represent the first open market buys executed by officers since 2015, adding further conviction to the current bull case.

Potential Concerns

To address the elephant in the room, both SGMS and IGT carry significant LT debt loads on their balance sheets. Scientific Games currently has almost $9 billion dollars in long term debt compared to total assets of $7.6 billion, versus Intl Game's $8 billion in LT debt; $14.3 billion in total assets. It is also worth noting that goodwill accounts for a whopping 40% of IGT's total assets versus 43% for SGMS.

Nearly all of the above can be explained by the two firm's equally gung-ho acquisitive strategies. European based International Game Technology was previously acquired by Gtech for a whopping $6.4bn ($4.7bn cash + $1.7bn in debt), wherein Gtech then assumed the IGT namesake after merger completion in 1H2015. Scientific Games began its acquisition streak in 2013 by shelling out $1.5bn for slot machine manufacturer WMS Industries. Only one year later SGMS announced it would also be acquiring gaming peer Bally Technologies at an enterprise value of roughly $5.1 billion. Yet again, in 2017 SGMS announced it would be acquiring digital content provider NYX Gaming Group in a transaction valued at $631 million, this time to better position itself for sports betting delivery. In hindsight, the latter appears to have been a well placed bet as the high court did rule in their favor. Nevertheless, acquisitions executed in such a frequent manner tend to raise red flags, leading investors to question whether management is simply planning to amass a high debt load in hopes of potentially unsustainable inorganic growth.

After considering the EBITDA to interest expense multiples of the two firms, it appears IGT emerges as a less risky investment opportunity. With an EBITDA to Interest Expense ratio of 3.4x, IGT is able to safely cover its interest payments and then some, while Scientific Games appears inferior in terms of interest coverage at a lesser 1.7x. In addition, IGT has a favorable Total Debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x versus that of SGMS currently sporting an 8.8x multiple. In addition to aforementioned leverage concerns, both companies are heavily exposed to international markets, predominantly Europe and therefore incur elevated foreign exchange risk (IGT guides for a $26 million negative currency translation hit for FY'18).

Potential future competitors in the budding U.S. sports betting landscape include Australian headquartered Aristocrat Leisure (ASX: ALL) and Toronto based The Stars Group (TSG), owner of various online platforms including the infamous PokerStars. Aristocrat derives 31% of overall revenues from North America, up from 17% the year before. Aristocrat in particular remains a formidable opponent to IGT, SGMS; especially as it targets the resilient U.S. gambling market for further growth opportunities. The Stars Group remains primarily focused on overseas opportunities with over 80% of consolidated revenues coming from Australia and Europe. Both Aristocrat and The Stars Group are fond of acquisitions, each acquiring more than three separate entities within the last 4 years, on par with recent expansion strategies employed by SGMS and IGT.

Valuation

With both SGMS and IGT nearly 40% off highs from early 2018, now is an excellent time for prospective investors to begin positioning themselves for a long term entry in the two names. Both companies present attractive buying opportunities as both are set to experience new growth as the sports book market will be limited to few initial players, with SGMS and IGT each positioned to garner a noteworthy portion of market share.

With casino and gaming peers trading at a mean forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.8x, both SGMS and IGT appear considerably undervalued, currently trading at 8.3x; 6.5x respectively. When adjusting for an aggregate peer multiple of 10.8x, I assign price targets of $32 for IGT and $35 for SGMS. Return potential stands at 62% for IGT and 30% for SGMS based on quoted prices at previous market close.

Conclusion

After taking into account debt servicing ability, profitability, as well as forward valuation and leverage multiples; International Game Tech emerges as a top pick for the investor seeking to capitalize on the commercialization of sports betting in light of current valuations. International Game Tech's greater overall lottery exposure (45% vs SGMS' 25%) also reduces perceived downside risk relative to a Scientific Games investment, as previous studies show that lottery segment performance is less affected, perhaps even more profitable in times of an economic downturn when compared to gaming unit sales. Scientific Games may very well possess a superior B2C engagement platform as of now, however IGT has excellent bargaining power due to existing state contractual agreements and will continue to secure additional sports book contracts as more states come online. Both stocks have been battered without warrant in the past few weeks to months despite improving fundamentals, the making of a great entry point for investors with an elevated risk profile.

