Lloyds Banking Group And Brexit: Baby Out With The Bath Water

Lloyds Banking Group seeing no deterioration in loan book and has record deposits.

UK and the EU posturing to get the best Brexit deal.

Company grows EPS 45%, raises dividend and guidance but sells off 10% in August.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) is getting no respect from the street due to Brexit fears. The stock closed the week at $3.06, a level that the stock traded to in 2016, and 2013 when Lloyds was still government owned.

As a trader I am constantly on the lookout for opportunities to trade and invest in great companies that are significantly undervalued. Lloyds Banking Group fits that bill to perfection.

Why I invested $450K of my own money in Lloyds Banking Group.

Simply put, I think the stock has a 50% gain in store over the next year.

Management is doing a stellar job of growing capital and delivering strong profits in an uncertain situation.

Here is a clip from the 2nd quarter conference call (source for all slides):

The company reported another fantastic quarter with statutory profit after tax up 38% while earnings per share increased 45%.

CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio is continuing to cut cost and showing BAU costs down 4% (7% excluding MBNA) despite increased investment and inclusion of MBNA in their cost base.

Credit Quality remains strong

Antonio states in this video which starts at the 4 minute mark into the presentation that their market leading cost to income ratio increased to 47.7%.

Credit quality remains strong with an Asset Quality Ratio, AQR of only 20bps. He goes on to say that " we continue to see no deterioration in the portfolio, while we continue to judge the UK economy to remain resilient".

In my opinion Lloyds Banking Group PLC stock price is totally disconnected from reality due to Brexit fears.

Every day I read the UK news, I've come to realize their government is just as dysfunctional as we are here in the states.

Lloyds Banking Group has their pulse on the financial heart of the UK.

Lloyds is a pure play for the UK on banking, they have their finger on the pulse of the economy. The economy in the UK is doing pretty good, record low levels of unemployment and rising wages.

Consumer debt service ration is down 24% from pre-crisis levels.

The market is pricing the stock like the UK is entering another great recession; however the data is showing a different story.

Brexit Fear Mongering Over The Top

Constant negative Media around Brexit is creating a situation of hysteria between the labor and conservative political parties. Every four hours there is another misleading headline about running out of medicine or food. People losing their drivers licenses and so on.

People will go on with their lives like they always do. Brexit will not be the end of the world for the UK or the EU.

A message from across the pond:

FEAR= False Evidence Appearing Real

I gleaned that from an Anthony Robbins seminar long ago; in my view that holds true for the UK, the EU and Brexit.

Will Lloyds Banking Group outperform the market for 2019?

If you have not looked at Lloyds Banking Group Plc as a long term investment yet, I suggest that you do. In my view, this is the best bank to invest in the UK.

I see the stock rising 40% to 50% or more over the next 12 months, against 10% downside.

Lloyds is the number 1 digital bank in UK

Many people do not realize this but Lloyds Banking Group is the number one digital bank in the UK.

Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio is capitalizing on the company's digital platform and very happy that they have 16 customer interactions per month. They feel this gives them a distinct advantage in all phases of their business including insurance.

This recently allowed them the flexibility to announce the closure of 15 additional branches which will continue to drive bottom line profits.

Lloyds is growing their open book by over £9B pounds.

This bank has great management under CEO Antonio Horta-Osario, and CFO George Culmer. They are transparent, the communication to shareholders is excellent, in my view they are a top notch team that has transformed the company to a highly well oiled machine.

Brexit Fears are totally overblown in my view, in fact I believe Lloyds is the proxy for the country's finances. Once again management states Zero loan deterioration.

I am long and adding weakness at 5% increments.

The current price of Lloyds is not reflecting the company growth prospects, dividend raise, and capital build.

Downside Risk?

Every stock has downside risk, let's look at the negatives for the stock.

PPI claims continue through August 2019.

The UK government actually advertises to the public to go and file claims on any bank that sold you PPI insurance. The company reported on the call they are receiving between 11,000 and 13,000 claims a week.

You can view a commercial to see the new industry made out of filing PPI claims, many of them false. Click here to see how they are selling this to the public.

It seems totally unfair to the banks in my view. I am interested to see your comments.

The company allocated another £455M Pounds for potential payments on the last quarter. The good news is the worst is over; by this time next year the payouts will be complete.

The UK government has August 31st, 2019 as the final deadline to file claims. Going forward, that event will be another boost to earnings for the 2nd half of 2019.

Lloyds down 20% in 6 months and all on great earnings results.

Here is a YTD chart showing what I believe is the best opportunity to buy the stock in the last several years.

I believe that the current price of Lloyds is conservatively undervalued by 30% as this is written.

Here is a slide showing Tangible Net asset Value at £ 52.8 pence per share.

Here is a chart from Ycharts showing the current ratio to book value.

Source: YCharts

In my view, this is a high quality franchise that should have a much higher multiple. The stock was $4 in April, nothing has changed except Lloyds Banking Group raised their dividend, have more cash build and grew earnings 45%.

To this trader LYG is a no brainer: buy and forget about it for a year or two.

Lloyds Banking Group returned to private ownership in May of 2017. The company has posted three consecutive quarters of excellent results.

Recent share Buybacks

Lloyds buys back 1.57B shares of stock on the London Stock Exchange.

Lloyds has been actively buying back back 1.57 billion shares in the last several months. You can view the SEC filing here. They loaded up on the buybacks under $3.20 which in my view was very shrewd. I find it refreshing to see a solid company buy back shares at a two and three year low.

Larger share repurchases are likely to continue as the company rolls out its plans for next year. Management is delivering on all metrics, it is only a matter of time before market sentiment changes.

Conclusion

Lloyds, along with the other UK banks are taking it on the chin due to Brexit fears. Lloyds Banking Group plc has pulled back to an ideal buy zone that looks and feels like capitulation part 2.

In my view the stock price is disconnected from the reality of what is happening on the ground. Investor sentiment is so bad for the UK with the Brexit uncertainty that a real opportunity is front and center for those that have vision and conviction.

Traders or investors looking to take a stake in Lloyds banking Group should do so with cash as any stock that trades under $3 is not margin-able with most trading houses.

Lloyds Banking Group is making solid progress, growing earnings at a strong rate and raising their dividend which is yielding over 5.2%. I believe it is one to watch and buy if you agree with my thesis.

As always do your own research and always have an exit strategy in place before making any investment decisions.

I share my investment ideas first on Bargain Hunter . If you're looking for an earlier chance to get on some of these bargains, sign up today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.