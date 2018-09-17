BHP Billiton: Quite Attractive Again After Recent Sell-Off

Its fundamentals are developing well although there is some impact from declining commodity prices.

Mid last year I wrote an initial recommendation for BHP Billiton (BHP) for subscribers of my research service. It was a good call until it recently experienced a sharp drawdown and is now back in line with S&P 500-like returns:

Not too lang ago BHP held its quarterly earnings call and reported earnings. On operations the company delivered great results. Meanwhile the stock fell anyway. In the past I've written:

The range of outcomes is quite wide as commodity prices are notoriously unpredictable. My take on expectations is they appear scared of a lot of CapEx. Because the last cycle of serious investment turned out very bad, this isn't viewed as a positive. I'm of the view that if BHP restrains itself and commodity prices do not pull back in a major way it will be an absolute cash machine for the next few years. Buying cash machines at 7x EV/EBITDA or 11x P/FCF is quite attractive.

Well, BHP management did restrain themselves. They are in fact selling their U.S. shale assets. Commodity prices did very well and the company IS a free cash flow machine.

Likely the recent drop happened as analyst estimates were cut further based on commodity prices which we'll get into later.

But free cash flow increased very nicely:

On an EBIT basis it also performed very well:

Market cap decreased a bit mostly on share price:

Enterprise value decreased quite a lot as the firm decreased its long term debt load:

Debt decreased from $36 billion two years ago to $26 billion this year.

Commodities have been trending down lately and there's good reason to expect free cash flow from operations to follow. Analysts are admittedly correctly calibrating forecasts downwards. But I suspect they are overdoing it. I'm far from certain BHP will beat on revenue or EPS on these one year forecasts but confident it can generate solid returns even if circumstances deteriorate a bit further from here.

Here's the relative importance of the different segments to BHP:

Oil actually picked back up again:

Iron ore is currently the most important commodity to BHP:

Coal's about 20% and its been good this year:

Copper's down quite a bit lately presumably because of China's slowdown:

BHP Billiton is still very interesting to me because

1) management is likely to remain disciplined on capital discipline, realizing free cash flow and returning money to shareholders. Slide from the most recent earnings call:

this sort of shareholder friendly language is used by multiple executives on the earnings call:

We remain absolutely focused on maximizing cash flow, maintaining capital discipline and increasing value and returns. In the 2018 financial year, we made great progress against each of these objectives. Strong operating performance and ongoing capital discipline supported free cash flow of over $12 billion. Our balance sheet is more or less where we wanted to be. Our return on capital continued to improve and is now over 14%. And we have just declared a record final dividend $0.63 per share.

So far actions match this shareholder friendly talk.

1) The company will receive about $11 billion from BP (BP) for selling its shale oil assets. It is likely spending that money on buybacks.

3) Competitors remain disciplined on CapEx as well. This can keep a floor under commodity prices even in case of a serious China slowdown.

4) The company's debt load is quite modest which means the threat of shareholders getting wiped out in a commodity slowdown isn't a major threat.

5) The stock didn't run up all that much from the time it was first put into the Special Situations Report.

If you look at the kind of cash the company generates whether it is operating income, EBITDA, EBIT or free cash flow and compare that to the modest Enterprise Value of $136 billion it starts to look like flat commodity prices would be enough to make this a solid investment.

The S&P 500 trades at 18x forward earnings against just 13x times BHP its low-balled estimates.

But if we put commodity prices in perspective the story becomes even easier to grasp:

^CRT data by YCharts

Despite the fact 2017 has been a good year for commodities they are still at very depressed levels. Oil is doing ok but copper, coal and iron ore are still at levels that are low from a historical perspective.

I like buying such a solid mining company at valuations where stable prices should result in a good outcome over the years. If commodities spike, and they often do late cycle, the outcome should be more than great. Finally I do like to include commodity producers in my portfolio to help deal with potential inflationary environments.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, M&A events, etc. But we also have a keen interest in the commodity space. Especially in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.