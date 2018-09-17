Oracle: Earnings Could Be Partly Cloudy

Stagnant top line growth and a lack of visibility over cloud services revenue likely mean ORCL is no longer a growth stock.

Oracle (ORCL) reports quarterly earnings Monday after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $9.31 billion and EPS of 0.69. The revenue estimate implies 1% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Is Cloud Revenue Slowing?

Oracle provides services that address various aspects of a company's information technology environment - application, platform, and infrastructure. Its cloud offerings provide a fully integrated suite of applications, platform, compute, storage and networking services via the cloud, including Software as a Service ("SaaS"), Platform as a Service ("PaaS") and Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS"). In the past, revenue from its cloud offerings demonstrated annual growth in the high double digits. Meanwhile, On-Premise Software revenue grew in the low-single digits.

I viewed On-Premise Software as a cash cow to fuel acquisitions and other growth opportunities. I also assumed Oracle's cloud services revenue growth would slow. Just when I was about to prove (or disprove) my thesis the company changed how it reported cloud services and on-premise revenue:

As a result, our new license revenue is now a combination of new Cloud licenses and new on-premise licenses. Our support revenue is now a combination of Cloud license support revenue and on-premise license support revenue. To reflect these changes in our business, we have now labeled new software licenses as Cloud license and on-premise license, and we’ve combined Cloud SaaS plus Cloud PaaS and IaaS plus software license updates and product support into Cloud services and license support.

Management intimated some of its prior revenue from database licenses used in the cloud was recognized as on-premise revenue. The current revenue categories better reflect which areas the revenue is being generated in. However, it makes it difficult to bifurcate pure cloud revenue growth and compare it to competitors like Amazon (AMZN) or IBM (IBM).

In its most recent quarter Oracle's revenue was up 3% Y/Y. Revenue from Cloud Services, License Support grew in the high single-digits, while Cloud And On-Premise License revenue fell 5%. Management believes that as revenue from the cloud becomes a larger percentage of total revenue it should spur Oracle's total revenue growth. However, that still does not mean ORCL should be considered a growth stock. Analyst estimates suggest 1% revenue growth Y/Y, which implies revenue growth from the cloud is likely slowing.

Cost Containment Efforts Will Be Important

Despite low revenue growth Oracle's operating income was up 8% Y/Y. Of note is that expenses related to cloud services and license support grew 15%, outstripping total revenue growth. However, it was only 14% of Oracle's operating expenses so its impact was not that pronounced. Sales and marketing and R&D costs were a combined $3.9 billion, representing 56% of total operating expenses. Management was able to cut these costs by 1% Y/Y. Total operating expenses grew by 1% Y/Y, less than revenue growth. This is what helped spur operating income by 8%.

I expect management to make major cuts to sales and marketing and R&D costs again this quarter. I believe the cuts are justified given stagnant top-line growth. Such cost containment efforts could be necessary if Oracle wants to convince financial markets it's still a growth company.

Strong Cash Flow

For FY2018 Oracle generated operating cash flow of $15 billion, up from $14 billion in the year-earlier period. The company has cash and marketable securities of about $66 billion. This war chest puts Oracle in a strong position to make acquisitions in the future. I expect financial markets to remain levitated for the rest of 2018 due to low interest rates. However, I think the economy is in dire straits regardless what its vital signs suggest. By the first half of 2019 the economy could show signs of cracking and cause volatility for financial markets. This could make potential acquisition targets in the tech space less expensive and give Oracle a chance to put its cash hoard to work.

Conclusion

In my opinion, ORCL is not longer a growth stock. Its dividend yield of less than 2% is not rich enough to buy ORCL for the dividend. Avoid ORCL into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.