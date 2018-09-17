Spirit AeroSystems: An Attractive Manufacturing Play

The fact that the economy is gaining steam in addition to an attractive stock valuation make this company an interesting buy.

The US economy is doing extremely well. The leading ISM manufacturing index just rose to its highest level since 2004, which means that the economy is expected to grow at above-average levels for at least 3-6 months. This means that there are interesting opportunities in the manufacturing industry as well as cyclical industries in general. One of the stocks that is poised to benefit from strong (global) growth is Spirit AeroSystems (SPR). Spirit AeroSystems produces parts for airplane manufacturers like Boeing (BA) and is therefore highly connected to one of the most cyclical industries on the market. Given the good outlook and the company's attractive valuation, I think we are in for a breakout on the mid-term and a move to and beyond the stock's previous all-time high.

Earnings Noise?

Before I go into any detail regarding the economy, it is important to mention that Spirit AeroSystems is mainly able to grow by constantly investing in technological capabilities to build the best aerospace parts on the market. The company does not sell any planes to customers but only produces bigger "parts" like fuselages for Airbus and Boeing (first picture of this article) and hulls for military aircraft and helicopters. The company's earnings display the number of deliveries quite well. Second quarter EPS came in at $1.63 versus expectations of $1.51. This pushes the year-on-year performance to 4%. Note that historical EPS growth has been very inconsistent given that many quarters had negative growth numbers.

Sales on the other hand came in short of expectations. The company generated sales worth $1.837 billion, which is roughly $20 million below consensus expectations. The sales growth rate came in at 1%.

The bigger trend shows that sales have entered a period of slowing growth before the start of 2016. Net income even declined until the most recent quarter displayed a strong rebound.

And just to clarify this trend, I made the overview below. The graph below shows both the sales trend of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems. Boeing is certainly not the company's only customer, but we see that sales of both companies have gone nowhere since 2016. The reason is that backlog has risen quite significantly since then which has not immediately resulted in higher deliveries (production takes time). Spirit's backlog is currently at $47 billion, which is 2.2% higher compared to one year ago.

That said, the most important drivers of second quarter sales were lower deliveries of Boeing 777 parts while demand of the smaller Boeing 737 increased. This caused the total sales of fuselages to increase 9.8% to slightly more than $1 billion. The propulsion segment saw a sales decline of 3.2% while the wing segment saw a 15.1% decline to $383 million. The wing segment also suffered from lower 777 deliveries while foreign currency changes impacted the sales from Airbus A320 wing sales.

Margins on the other hand saw significant increases across the board, both on a second quarter and a YTD level.

So far so good, but the company is also revealing some interesting things that confirm that it is a go-to supplier while we also get some good news about higher production rates.

What's Next?

In the second quarter, Spirit AeroSystems delivered the first two fuselages of the all-new Boeing 777X. At this point Boeing is still in the testing phase until the new model will finally be launched in Q1 of 2019. Spirit AeroSystems is in a very good position and will be a key supplier of the new model.

Additionally, the company expects to raise production numbers of the Boeing 737, 787 as well as the Arbus A320 and A350 models as soon as 2019. Demand is higher than expected which means that production will be ramped up in the new year.

Moreover, the company will increasingly focus on production efficiencies like cost reduction which should lead to a better cash position. The better cash position will be used to buy back shares as the company did in Q2 with a $725 ASR (accelerated share repurchase) program and to reduce overall debt. The company itself is not very specific about future debt targets other than the goal to push debt ratios to levels comparable to those of competitors. At this point, the total debt to equity ratio is at 2.0. However, the liquidity position (current ratio) is at 1.5 which does not indicate any imminent problems. Especially because the company used a lot of its debt to push debt maturities further into the future.

That said, one of the biggest tailwinds going forward is economic growth. The leading ISM manufacturing index just hit its highest level since 2004 as I discussed in this article. This means that capital expenses as well as general business activities are expected to continue their acceleration.

It is therefore no surprise that the ISM index (blue line) and the stock price of Spirit AeroSystems are both highly correlated, as you can see below.

I therefore expect the stock price to gain momentum, which will lead to a technical breakout. The graph below shows this even better.

I expect the stock price to break out, which will likely lead to a stock price of more than $100 over the next few months. It also helps that the company has an attractive valuation of just 12 times next year's earnings with a PE ratio of 17. The PEG ratio is at 1.16.

Takeaway

Spirit AeroSystems continues to be in a very good place. The company continues to benefit from strong economic growth and strong aircraft demand. The company will increase production rates in 2019 while margins will likely be improved by reducing overall costs in addition to higher sales.

That said, the stock price is currently coming close to levels that could support a breakout to at least $100. It also helps that the company has an interesting valuation that could get even cheaper as the company continues its growth streak in the quarters ahead.

I am very excited and will likely buy before the next breakout.

