Affiliated Managers Group Reaches Another China Milestone

Chinese hedge fund investors are typically HNWIs, who pay the highest fees. AMG needs to target these investors in order to give revenue a new growth driver.

This comes after last week's launch by Winton Capital. AMG's other affiliate in the market - Value Partners - is set to launch its fourth product next month.

Through its affiliates, AMG is directly generating revenue from four hedge fund products in China - more than any other overseas firm.

Late last week, British hedge fund Winton Capital formally launched its first hedge fund product in China, continuing a trend among overseas managers over the past few years. Its shareholder, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), is no stranger to the business, having a stake in regional powerhouse Value Partners (OTCPK:VPGLF) as well. In fact, with Value Partners’ three hedge fund products and Winton Capital’s one, AMG is directly generating revenue from four – the most of any overseas manager. Not bad for a firm with no physical presence at all in China.

Winton’s first hedge fund launch in China

Winton’s product – the China Diversified Hedge Fund – is a strategy the firm is familiar with. It launched a similar strategy back in 2010 before stricter regulations were enforced on the hedge fund industry as a whole. As such, it likely already has a multi-year track record and a client base, which are key to early success in China’s hedge fund industry. Of the managers that have launched products, this likely puts Winton among the more successful, alongside Value Partners.

Stability amid poor market conditions

It’s launching a product at an interesting time. The recent release of August’s private investment industry AUM figures shows that it has remained stable in Q3 after falling from record heights in Q2. This is particularly important for the hedge fund industry, which has seen AUM fall 15% since January, but remained essentially unchanged in August – RMB depreciation being a factor in a slight decline.

Private investment industry AUM in China. Units: $ billions. Source: Asset management association of China

The important question is how overseas managers’ hedge fund products are performing in China. The answer is, well, mixed. The Wall Street Journal reported last week how the likes of BlackRock (BLK) and Fidelity have seen demand for their equity hedge fund products struggle because of the broad decline in domestic equity indices. This is despite their products outperforming those of most domestic rivals. But Value Partners’ CEO has stated that all three of its products are already approaching the 200-investor limit – a clear indication of strong demand. As such, it’s already looking to launch another equity product by October. Marketing efforts among various firms have clearly made a difference, but given the strong progress that Value Partners is making in China, shareholder AMG is benefiting.

AMG is well-placed

For AMG, it is in the sweet spot of being able to capitalize on the aggressive China business push by Winton and, especially, Value Partners, without having to commit its own resources to do so.

Revenues and revenues relative to end-of-period AUM. Units: $ millions and basis points. Source: Affiliated Managers Group

As I’ve discussed before, AMG’s AUM has been focused more towards institutions and high-net-wealth investors. The latter is the main target of overseas managers launching hedge fund products in China.

AUM breakdown by investor type. Source: Affiliated Managers Group

The strong push into China by AMG’s affiliated firms should see HNWI AUM increase its proportion of total AUM. But most importantly, this is a client type that pays the highest fees; providing a much needed boost to revenues that have been lacking a growth driver over the past few years. And it's not just revenues; profits have been stagnating over the past few years.

Net income to AMG shareholders. Note the 4Q17 figure is due to a large additive tax value. Units: $ millions. Source: Affiliated Managers Group

It is my belief that the push into China by its affiliates will help to correct some of AMG's problems by providing a new growth driver. I will be looking for a tangible result within the next 12 months.

