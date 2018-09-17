Sell MORL, Buy MRRL

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) has a twin which is identical in all economic respects, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). They both pay very high dividends. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL and MRRL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indentures. The annualized dividend yield on a monthly compounded basis for MORL is 21.97% with MORL priced at $16.87. However, as the dividends are identical, annualized dividend yield on a monthly compounded basis for MRRL is an even larger 23.45% as MRRL is at $15.90.
As shown in Table I below, MRRL and MORL have historically traded very close to each other. That is logical since they are identical in all economic respects. Until September 6, 2018, both MORL and MRRL also traded very close to their net indicative (asset) value. Chart I below shows the net asset value, MRRL and MORL. If you look closely you can see the blue line representing the net asset value. It is hard to discern the blue since it is just about on top of MRRL and also until September 6, 2018, MORL. The table below shows the levels of MRRL, MORL and the net asset value since February 12, 2018, through to September 14, 2018. The reason that MORL and MRRL traded very close to net asset value was that professionals could, essentially buy from UBS new shares of MORL and MRRL and could also redeem MORL and MRRL at net asset value.
As described in the UBS AG (UBS) press release shown below, UBS created series B versions of some of its 2x Leveraged ETNs in 2015. On September 6, 2018, UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL has been increasing trading above MRRL (and net asset value). Thus, the spread between MORL and MRRL has widened out to $0.97 as can be seen in the Charts I and II, as well as the table below.
As long as UBS was issuing and selling MORL, it was essentially impossible for it to ever trade significantly above net asset value. Now, it is possible for it to trade significantly above net asset value. However, there is not any reason why an income-seeking investor would ever buy MORL at a significant price higher than MRRL. Until September 6, 2018, some investors favored MORL because of its perceived better liquidity resulting from MORL's much greater trading volume. I have found that, sometimes, limit orders in less liquid securities such as MRRL can actually allow one to transact at more favorable prices, such as when a turbulent market causes a less liquid security to hit an air pocket. A disadvantage when using limit order with a less liquid security is that your order may not be filled at all, as there may be no trading at all at the price you want to execute at. In my most recent article on MORL, prior to the September 6, 2018, UBS announcement, MORL Now Yields 23% And Has Had Total Returns In Excess Of 20% Annually For The Last 5 Years. What's Next? I said
... I'm still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added to them recently. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling...
As the table below indicates, in the last three trading days, volume in MRRL has picked up significantly and is now in the 100,000 shares per day area.
Summary and Conclusion
Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL.
Chart I - Net Asset Value, MRRL and MORL 2/12/2018 -9/14/2028
Chart II Spread MORL - MRRL 2/12/2018 -9/14/2028
UBS September 6th press release:
UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker: MORL). This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG.
As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as "Medium-Term Notes, Series A." As a result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice.
As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and prospectus supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value.
Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes' then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes with premium or discount characteristics.
This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement. Additionally, this announcement does not impact the right of UBS AG to call the notes at the prices and under the circumstances set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement.
The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSE Arca Ticker: MRRL) will not be impacted by this notice and sales will not be suspended for MRRL at this time.
Table I
|
Date
|
MRRL
|
MORL
|
NAV
|
MRRL Volume
|
MORL Volume
|
MORL-MRRL
|
2/12/2018
|
13.89
|
13.89
|
13.88
|
6400
|
491400
|
0
|
2/13/2018
|
14.14
|
14.13
|
14.12
|
35200
|
186900
|
-0.01
|
2/14/2018
|
14.25
|
14.19
|
14.23
|
4600
|
236600
|
-0.06
|
2/15/2018
|
14.68
|
14.65
|
14.69
|
6700
|
251100
|
-0.03
|
2/16/2018
|
14.872
|
14.95
|
14.91
|
20000
|
272200
|
0.078
|
2/20/2018
|
14.33
|
14.36
|
14.33
|
25000
|
282400
|
0.03
|
2/21/2018
|
14.25
|
14.2
|
14.12
|
14400
|
201500
|
-0.05
|
2/22/2018
|
14.03
|
13.97
|
13.96
|
6900
|
227300
|
-0.06
|
2/23/2018
|
14.36
|
14.36
|
14.36
|
11100
|
81200
|
0
|
2/26/2018
|
14.4
|
14.43
|
14.46
|
1800
|
161200
|
0.03
|
2/27/2018
|
13.89
|
13.92
|
13.84
|
200
|
314200
|
0.03
|
2/28/2018
|
13.47
|
13.48
|
13.42
|
9400
|
253100
|
0.01
|
3/1/2018
|
13.41
|
13.56
|
13.5
|
4700
|
268700
|
0.15
|
3/2/2018
|
13.59
|
13.81
|
13.77
|
2100
|
178900
|
0.22
|
3/5/2018
|
14.106
|
14.07
|
14.16
|
5700
|
182400
|
-0.036
|
3/6/2018
|
14.262
|
14.31
|
14.29
|
5700
|
264400
|
0.048
|
3/7/2018
|
14.262
|
14.23
|
14.26
|
3700
|
118500
|
-0.032
|
3/8/2018
|
14.37
|
14.38
|
14.38
|
2200
|
193000
|
0.01
|
3/9/2018
|
14.214
|
14.54
|
14.46
|
700
|
146200
|
0.326
|
3/12/2018
|
14.75
|
14.84
|
14.79
|
3700
|
354800
|
0.09
|
3/13/2018
|
14.791
|
14.88
|
14.83
|
6900
|
177800
|
0.089
|
3/14/2018
|
14.92
|
14.95
|
14.89
|
2500
|
124700
|
0.03
|
3/15/2018
|
14.6
|
14.66
|
14.69
|
5000
|
149500
|
0.06
|
3/16/2018
|
14.896
|
15.01
|
14.95
|
2200
|
141100
|
0.114
|
3/19/2018
|
14.61
|
14.83
|
14.73
|
5700
|
153800
|
0.22
|
3/20/2018
|
14.645
|
14.77
|
14.67
|
20200
|
116300
|
0.125
|
3/21/2018
|
14.74
|
14.82
|
14.68
|
4900
|
74400
|
0.08
|
3/22/2018
|
14.62
|
14.58
|
14.58
|
2400
|
205900
|
-0.04
|
3/23/2018
|
14.39
|
14.46
|
14.38
|
8900
|
152900
|
0.07
|
3/26/2018
|
14.66
|
14.75
|
14.67
|
3200
|
105500
|
0.09
|
3/27/2018
|
14.799
|
14.85
|
14.8
|
3900
|
152800
|
0.051
|
3/28/2018
|
14.884
|
14.92
|
14.91
|
6500
|
181300
|
0.036
|
3/29/2018
|
15.22
|
15.23
|
15.18
|
7300
|
207600
|
0.01
|
4/2/2018
|
14.8
|
14.98
|
14.9
|
43300
|
201300
|
0.18
|
4/3/2018
|
15.074
|
15.28
|
15.14
|
31900
|
86900
|
0.206
|
4/4/2018
|
15.26
|
15.3
|
15.21
|
12800
|
143800
|
0.04
|
4/5/2018
|
15.26
|
15.31
|
15.23
|
22500
|
222700
|
0.05
|
4/6/2018
|
15.26
|
15.33
|
15.24
|
20100
|
163800
|
0.07
|
4/9/2018
|
15.18
|
15.32
|
15.16
|
31500
|
255500
|
0.14
|
4/10/2018
|
15.22
|
15.21
|
15.16
|
20800
|
232400
|
-0.01
|
4/11/2018
|
15.17
|
15.16
|
15.16
|
14000
|
269800
|
-0.01
|
4/12/2018
|
14.4
|
14.4
|
14.35
|
13800
|
561900
|
0
|
4/13/2018
|
14.14
|
14.23
|
14.17
|
33500
|
254600
|
0.09
|
4/16/2018
|
14.384
|
14.3
|
14.34
|
6100
|
206300
|
-0.084
|
4/17/2018
|
14.375
|
14.43
|
14.34
|
4900
|
113200
|
0.055
|
4/18/2018
|
14.473
|
14.36
|
14.4
|
6900
|
101500
|
-0.113
|
4/19/2018
|
14.22
|
14.31
|
14.29
|
10900
|
101800
|
0.09
|
4/20/2018
|
14.211
|
14.31
|
14.25
|
4600
|
108900
|
0.099
|
4/23/2018
|
14.22
|
14.29
|
14.24
|
1400
|
238000
|
0.07
|
4/24/2018
|
14.34
|
14.33
|
14.33
|
8200
|
339200
|
-0.01
|
4/25/2018
|
14.409
|
14.4
|
14.36
|
4100
|
172400
|
-0.009
|
4/26/2018
|
14.65
|
14.6
|
14.64
|
22700
|
128200
|
-0.05
|
4/27/2018
|
14.72
|
14.7
|
14.74
|
2300
|
204700
|
-0.02
|
4/30/2018
|
14.717
|
14.65
|
14.71
|
8500
|
154000
|
-0.067
|
5/1/2018
|
14.53
|
14.67
|
14.62
|
8300
|
137100
|
0.14
|
5/2/2018
|
14.64
|
14.53
|
14.67
|
7600
|
220900
|
-0.11
|
5/3/2018
|
14.75
|
14.7
|
14.7
|
7500
|
317900
|
-0.05
|
5/4/2018
|
15.09
|
15.06
|
15.09
|
6000
|
433600
|
-0.03
|
5/7/2018
|
15.251
|
15.22
|
15.23
|
7100
|
354800
|
-0.031
|
5/8/2018
|
14.95
|
14.84
|
14.95
|
14300
|
292700
|
-0.11
|
5/9/2018
|
14.88
|
14.92
|
14.88
|
5700
|
343700
|
0.04
|
5/10/2018
|
15.06
|
15.06
|
15.1
|
2300
|
138200
|
0
|
5/11/2018
|
15.08
|
15.14
|
15.09
|
3100
|
84700
|
0.06
|
5/14/2018
|
15.07
|
15.1
|
15.09
|
6400
|
173400
|
0.03
|
5/15/2018
|
15.1
|
15.03
|
15.09
|
1600
|
163500
|
-0.07
|
5/16/2018
|
15.05
|
15.07
|
15.02
|
1000
|
81600
|
0.02
|
5/17/2018
|
14.97
|
15.01
|
15.01
|
4500
|
134600
|
0.04
|
5/18/2018
|
15.06
|
15.2
|
15.17
|
11300
|
59400
|
0.14
|
5/21/2018
|
15.373
|
15.35
|
15.38
|
3200
|
188500
|
-0.023
|
5/22/2018
|
15.371
|
15.37
|
15.37
|
3700
|
166800
|
-0.001
|
5/23/2018
|
15.4
|
15.49
|
15.45
|
3100
|
121900
|
0.09
|
5/24/2018
|
15.29
|
15.33
|
15.28
|
2200
|
129600
|
0.04
|
5/25/2018
|
15.3
|
15.34
|
15.31
|
2500
|
72200
|
0.04
|
5/29/2018
|
15.433
|
15.54
|
15.48
|
2200
|
154900
|
0.107
|
5/30/2018
|
15.68
|
15.61
|
15.68
|
1000
|
179000
|
-0.07
|
5/31/2018
|
15.38
|
15.31
|
15.35
|
13900
|
182600
|
-0.07
|
6/1/2018
|
15.32
|
15.38
|
15.32
|
3700
|
153200
|
0.06
|
6/4/2018
|
15.46
|
15.44
|
15.48
|
3000
|
212800
|
-0.02
|
6/5/2018
|
15.46
|
15.56
|
15.44
|
15700
|
169200
|
0.1
|
6/6/2018
|
15.43
|
15.47
|
15.42
|
5200
|
180200
|
0.04
|
6/7/2018
|
15.497
|
15.48
|
15.47
|
3000
|
133500
|
-0.017
|
6/8/2018
|
15.587
|
15.66
|
15.62
|
400
|
89100
|
0.073
|
6/11/2018
|
15.58
|
15.68
|
15.62
|
3900
|
136900
|
0.1
|
6/12/2018
|
15.474
|
15.56
|
15.53
|
5900
|
290200
|
0.086
|
6/13/2018
|
15.36
|
15.41
|
15.35
|
1900
|
411800
|
0.05
|
6/14/2018
|
15.612
|
15.58
|
15.62
|
1000
|
145600
|
-0.032
|
6/15/2018
|
15.52
|
15.65
|
15.53
|
9400
|
131900
|
0.13
|
6/18/2018
|
15.71
|
15.85
|
15.8
|
1900
|
259400
|
0.14
|
6/19/2018
|
15.85
|
15.95
|
15.93
|
3600
|
168400
|
0.1
|
6/20/2018
|
15.99
|
16.03
|
16
|
9000
|
220800
|
0.040001
|
6/21/2018
|
15.99
|
16.05
|
16.01
|
2100
|
239100
|
0.059999
|
6/22/2018
|
16
|
15.99
|
15.97
|
4000
|
263600
|
-0.01
|
6/25/2018
|
16
|
16.08
|
15.95
|
13100
|
210900
|
0.08
|
6/26/2018
|
15.89
|
15.92
|
15.87
|
3600
|
156200
|
0.03
|
6/27/2018
|
15.65
|
15.55
|
15.51
|
9900
|
302300
|
-0.1
|
6/28/2018
|
15.917
|
15.93
|
15.96
|
4900
|
97500
|
0.013
|
6/29/2018
|
15.84
|
15.86
|
15.8
|
14600
|
155100
|
0.02
|
7/2/2018
|
16
|
16.03
|
16.03
|
13000
|
222100
|
0.030001
|
7/3/2018
|
16.4
|
16.32
|
16.34
|
8500
|
264200
|
-0.08
|
7/5/2018
|
16.45
|
16.55
|
16.5
|
5100
|
350500
|
0.099998
|
7/6/2018
|
16.54
|
16.64
|
16.5
|
14000
|
439300
|
0.099998
|
7/9/2018
|
16.55
|
16.58
|
16.59
|
9700
|
350800
|
0.030001
|
7/10/2018
|
16.475
|
16.53
|
16.46
|
11600
|
234600
|
0.055001
|
7/11/2018
|
16.577
|
16.62
|
16.58
|
23300
|
272300
|
0.043001
|
7/12/2018
|
16.47
|
16.5
|
16.46
|
7600
|
304200
|
0.030001
|
7/13/2018
|
15.72
|
15.81
|
15.74
|
13700
|
475000
|
0.09
|
7/16/2018
|
15.66
|
15.81
|
15.72
|
8100
|
203500
|
0.15
|
7/17/2018
|
15.73
|
15.77
|
15.76
|
5100
|
235500
|
0.04
|
7/18/2018
|
15.69
|
15.78
|
15.69
|
4600
|
192000
|
0.09
|
7/19/2018
|
15.86
|
15.96
|
15.85
|
2000
|
227700
|
0.1
|
7/20/2018
|
15.916
|
15.98
|
15.93
|
9900
|
117500
|
0.064
|
7/23/2018
|
15.87
|
15.83
|
15.85
|
2800
|
241100
|
-0.04
|
7/24/2018
|
15.773
|
15.81
|
15.79
|
7900
|
246000
|
0.037
|
7/25/2018
|
15.81
|
16
|
15.84
|
21200
|
249400
|
0.19
|
7/26/2018
|
15.8
|
15.92
|
15.84
|
60900
|
168800
|
0.12
|
7/27/2018
|
15.76
|
15.86
|
15.83
|
3300
|
104600
|
0.1
|
7/30/2018
|
16.1
|
16.22
|
16.12
|
9300
|
313100
|
0.119999
|
7/31/2018
|
16.21
|
16.29
|
16.2
|
4100
|
289100
|
0.080002
|
8/1/2018
|
15.96
|
16.03
|
15.98
|
12400
|
383400
|
0.070001
|
8/2/2018
|
16.088
|
16.17
|
16.09
|
8900
|
200300
|
0.082001
|
8/3/2018
|
15.92
|
16
|
15.92
|
7500
|
204700
|
0.08
|
8/6/2018
|
15.82
|
15.89
|
15.82
|
14400
|
331600
|
0.07
|
8/7/2018
|
15.522
|
15.62
|
15.51
|
10600
|
408000
|
0.098
|
8/8/2018
|
15.528
|
15.66
|
15.54
|
8700
|
256000
|
0.132
|
8/9/2018
|
15.545
|
15.58
|
15.55
|
5800
|
126600
|
0.035
|
8/10/2018
|
15.48
|
15.53
|
15.55
|
7800
|
281000
|
0.05
|
8/13/2018
|
15.62
|
15.56
|
15.58
|
10300
|
111000
|
-0.06
|
8/14/2018
|
15.59
|
15.64
|
15.62
|
2400
|
89700
|
0.05
|
8/15/2018
|
15.75
|
15.82
|
15.72
|
6700
|
186600
|
0.07
|
8/16/2018
|
15.93
|
15.92
|
15.89
|
1400
|
106600
|
-0.01
|
8/17/2018
|
16.054
|
16.16
|
16.06
|
2700
|
157100
|
0.105999
|
8/20/2018
|
16.16
|
16.24
|
16.14
|
15100
|
229400
|
0.08
|
8/21/2018
|
16.31
|
16.33
|
16.26
|
11100
|
270000
|
0.020001
|
8/22/2018
|
16.11
|
16.21
|
16.13
|
2600
|
189700
|
0.099998
|
8/23/2018
|
16.1
|
16.18
|
16.08
|
4700
|
176600
|
0.08
|
8/24/2018
|
16.037
|
16.13
|
16.05
|
6800
|
268000
|
0.092998
|
8/27/2018
|
16.11
|
16.21
|
16.11
|
1800
|
412400
|
0.099998
|
8/28/2018
|
16.1
|
16.23
|
16.16
|
4700
|
315400
|
0.13
|
8/29/2018
|
16.25
|
16.3
|
16.22
|
10800
|
210800
|
0.049999
|
8/30/2018
|
16.25
|
16.35
|
16.28
|
2100
|
169900
|
0.1
|
8/31/2018
|
16.207
|
16.31
|
16.2
|
4600
|
194700
|
0.102998
|
9/4/2018
|
16.22
|
16.34
|
16.21
|
22000
|
743000
|
0.120001
|
9/5/2018
|
16.5
|
16.54
|
16.46
|
14300
|
356200
|
0.040001
|
9/6/2018
|
16.61
|
16.69
|
16.56
|
4000
|
424300
|
0.08
|
9/7/2018
|
16.41
|
16.69
|
16.38
|
20400
|
545100
|
0.280001
|
9/10/2018
|
16.43
|
16.74
|
16.45
|
18200
|
365300
|
0.31
|
9/11/2018
|
16.395
|
16.83
|
16.39
|
20800
|
280700
|
0.435
|
9/12/2018
|
15.98
|
16.6
|
15.98
|
112800
|
540200
|
0.62
|
9/13/2018
|
16
|
16.69
|
15.98
|
100700
|
190300
|
0.690001
|
9/14/2018
|
15.9
|
16.87
|
15.91
|
84100
|
393100
|
0.970001
Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.