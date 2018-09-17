Sell MORL, Buy MRRL

There may be a short-squeeze in MORL. This can be a dangerous thing to be involved in but could be an opportunity for some.

The announcement that UBS will no longer issue and sell MORL precipitated the price movement of MORL that caused it to now trade above MRRL and their net asset value.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) has a twin which is identical in all economic respects, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). They both pay very high dividends. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL and MRRL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indentures. The annualized dividend yield on a monthly compounded basis for MORL is 21.97% with MORL priced at $16.87. However, as the dividends are identical, annualized dividend yield on a monthly compounded basis for MRRL is an even larger 23.45% as MRRL is at $15.90.

As shown in Table I below, MRRL and MORL have historically traded very close to each other. That is logical since they are identical in all economic respects. Until September 6, 2018, both MORL and MRRL also traded very close to their net indicative (asset) value. Chart I below shows the net asset value, MRRL and MORL. If you look closely you can see the blue line representing the net asset value. It is hard to discern the blue since it is just about on top of MRRL and also until September 6, 2018, MORL. The table below shows the levels of MRRL, MORL and the net asset value since February 12, 2018, through to September 14, 2018. The reason that MORL and MRRL traded very close to net asset value was that professionals could, essentially buy from UBS new shares of MORL and MRRL and could also redeem MORL and MRRL at net asset value.

As described in the UBS AG (UBS) press release shown below, UBS created series B versions of some of its 2x Leveraged ETNs in 2015. On September 6, 2018, UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL has been increasing trading above MRRL (and net asset value). Thus, the spread between MORL and MRRL has widened out to $0.97 as can be seen in the Charts I and II, as well as the table below.

As long as UBS was issuing and selling MORL, it was essentially impossible for it to ever trade significantly above net asset value. Now, it is possible for it to trade significantly above net asset value. However, there is not any reason why an income-seeking investor would ever buy MORL at a significant price higher than MRRL. Until September 6, 2018, some investors favored MORL because of its perceived better liquidity resulting from MORL's much greater trading volume. I have found that, sometimes, limit orders in less liquid securities such as MRRL can actually allow one to transact at more favorable prices, such as when a turbulent market causes a less liquid security to hit an air pocket. A disadvantage when using limit order with a less liquid security is that your order may not be filled at all, as there may be no trading at all at the price you want to execute at. In my most recent article on MORL, prior to the September 6, 2018, UBS announcement, MORL Now Yields 23% And Has Had Total Returns In Excess Of 20% Annually For The Last 5 Years. What's Next? I said

... I'm still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added to them recently. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling...

As the table below indicates, in the last three trading days, volume in MRRL has picked up significantly and is now in the 100,000 shares per day area.

Summary and Conclusion

Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL.

Chart I - Net Asset Value, MRRL and MORL 2/12/2018 -9/14/2028

Chart II Spread MORL - MRRL 2/12/2018 -9/14/2028

UBS September 6th press release:

UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker: MORL). This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG. As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as "Medium-Term Notes, Series A." As a result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice. As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and prospectus supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value. Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes' then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes with premium or discount characteristics. This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement. Additionally, this announcement does not impact the right of UBS AG to call the notes at the prices and under the circumstances set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement. The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSE Arca Ticker: MRRL) will not be impacted by this notice and sales will not be suspended for MRRL at this time.

Table I

Date MRRL MORL NAV MRRL Volume MORL Volume MORL-MRRL 2/12/2018 13.89 13.89 13.88 6400 491400 0 2/13/2018 14.14 14.13 14.12 35200 186900 -0.01 2/14/2018 14.25 14.19 14.23 4600 236600 -0.06 2/15/2018 14.68 14.65 14.69 6700 251100 -0.03 2/16/2018 14.872 14.95 14.91 20000 272200 0.078 2/20/2018 14.33 14.36 14.33 25000 282400 0.03 2/21/2018 14.25 14.2 14.12 14400 201500 -0.05 2/22/2018 14.03 13.97 13.96 6900 227300 -0.06 2/23/2018 14.36 14.36 14.36 11100 81200 0 2/26/2018 14.4 14.43 14.46 1800 161200 0.03 2/27/2018 13.89 13.92 13.84 200 314200 0.03 2/28/2018 13.47 13.48 13.42 9400 253100 0.01 3/1/2018 13.41 13.56 13.5 4700 268700 0.15 3/2/2018 13.59 13.81 13.77 2100 178900 0.22 3/5/2018 14.106 14.07 14.16 5700 182400 -0.036 3/6/2018 14.262 14.31 14.29 5700 264400 0.048 3/7/2018 14.262 14.23 14.26 3700 118500 -0.032 3/8/2018 14.37 14.38 14.38 2200 193000 0.01 3/9/2018 14.214 14.54 14.46 700 146200 0.326 3/12/2018 14.75 14.84 14.79 3700 354800 0.09 3/13/2018 14.791 14.88 14.83 6900 177800 0.089 3/14/2018 14.92 14.95 14.89 2500 124700 0.03 3/15/2018 14.6 14.66 14.69 5000 149500 0.06 3/16/2018 14.896 15.01 14.95 2200 141100 0.114 3/19/2018 14.61 14.83 14.73 5700 153800 0.22 3/20/2018 14.645 14.77 14.67 20200 116300 0.125 3/21/2018 14.74 14.82 14.68 4900 74400 0.08 3/22/2018 14.62 14.58 14.58 2400 205900 -0.04 3/23/2018 14.39 14.46 14.38 8900 152900 0.07 3/26/2018 14.66 14.75 14.67 3200 105500 0.09 3/27/2018 14.799 14.85 14.8 3900 152800 0.051 3/28/2018 14.884 14.92 14.91 6500 181300 0.036 3/29/2018 15.22 15.23 15.18 7300 207600 0.01 4/2/2018 14.8 14.98 14.9 43300 201300 0.18 4/3/2018 15.074 15.28 15.14 31900 86900 0.206 4/4/2018 15.26 15.3 15.21 12800 143800 0.04 4/5/2018 15.26 15.31 15.23 22500 222700 0.05 4/6/2018 15.26 15.33 15.24 20100 163800 0.07 4/9/2018 15.18 15.32 15.16 31500 255500 0.14 4/10/2018 15.22 15.21 15.16 20800 232400 -0.01 4/11/2018 15.17 15.16 15.16 14000 269800 -0.01 4/12/2018 14.4 14.4 14.35 13800 561900 0 4/13/2018 14.14 14.23 14.17 33500 254600 0.09 4/16/2018 14.384 14.3 14.34 6100 206300 -0.084 4/17/2018 14.375 14.43 14.34 4900 113200 0.055 4/18/2018 14.473 14.36 14.4 6900 101500 -0.113 4/19/2018 14.22 14.31 14.29 10900 101800 0.09 4/20/2018 14.211 14.31 14.25 4600 108900 0.099 4/23/2018 14.22 14.29 14.24 1400 238000 0.07 4/24/2018 14.34 14.33 14.33 8200 339200 -0.01 4/25/2018 14.409 14.4 14.36 4100 172400 -0.009 4/26/2018 14.65 14.6 14.64 22700 128200 -0.05 4/27/2018 14.72 14.7 14.74 2300 204700 -0.02 4/30/2018 14.717 14.65 14.71 8500 154000 -0.067 5/1/2018 14.53 14.67 14.62 8300 137100 0.14 5/2/2018 14.64 14.53 14.67 7600 220900 -0.11 5/3/2018 14.75 14.7 14.7 7500 317900 -0.05 5/4/2018 15.09 15.06 15.09 6000 433600 -0.03 5/7/2018 15.251 15.22 15.23 7100 354800 -0.031 5/8/2018 14.95 14.84 14.95 14300 292700 -0.11 5/9/2018 14.88 14.92 14.88 5700 343700 0.04 5/10/2018 15.06 15.06 15.1 2300 138200 0 5/11/2018 15.08 15.14 15.09 3100 84700 0.06 5/14/2018 15.07 15.1 15.09 6400 173400 0.03 5/15/2018 15.1 15.03 15.09 1600 163500 -0.07 5/16/2018 15.05 15.07 15.02 1000 81600 0.02 5/17/2018 14.97 15.01 15.01 4500 134600 0.04 5/18/2018 15.06 15.2 15.17 11300 59400 0.14 5/21/2018 15.373 15.35 15.38 3200 188500 -0.023 5/22/2018 15.371 15.37 15.37 3700 166800 -0.001 5/23/2018 15.4 15.49 15.45 3100 121900 0.09 5/24/2018 15.29 15.33 15.28 2200 129600 0.04 5/25/2018 15.3 15.34 15.31 2500 72200 0.04 5/29/2018 15.433 15.54 15.48 2200 154900 0.107 5/30/2018 15.68 15.61 15.68 1000 179000 -0.07 5/31/2018 15.38 15.31 15.35 13900 182600 -0.07 6/1/2018 15.32 15.38 15.32 3700 153200 0.06 6/4/2018 15.46 15.44 15.48 3000 212800 -0.02 6/5/2018 15.46 15.56 15.44 15700 169200 0.1 6/6/2018 15.43 15.47 15.42 5200 180200 0.04 6/7/2018 15.497 15.48 15.47 3000 133500 -0.017 6/8/2018 15.587 15.66 15.62 400 89100 0.073 6/11/2018 15.58 15.68 15.62 3900 136900 0.1 6/12/2018 15.474 15.56 15.53 5900 290200 0.086 6/13/2018 15.36 15.41 15.35 1900 411800 0.05 6/14/2018 15.612 15.58 15.62 1000 145600 -0.032 6/15/2018 15.52 15.65 15.53 9400 131900 0.13 6/18/2018 15.71 15.85 15.8 1900 259400 0.14 6/19/2018 15.85 15.95 15.93 3600 168400 0.1 6/20/2018 15.99 16.03 16 9000 220800 0.040001 6/21/2018 15.99 16.05 16.01 2100 239100 0.059999 6/22/2018 16 15.99 15.97 4000 263600 -0.01 6/25/2018 16 16.08 15.95 13100 210900 0.08 6/26/2018 15.89 15.92 15.87 3600 156200 0.03 6/27/2018 15.65 15.55 15.51 9900 302300 -0.1 6/28/2018 15.917 15.93 15.96 4900 97500 0.013 6/29/2018 15.84 15.86 15.8 14600 155100 0.02 7/2/2018 16 16.03 16.03 13000 222100 0.030001 7/3/2018 16.4 16.32 16.34 8500 264200 -0.08 7/5/2018 16.45 16.55 16.5 5100 350500 0.099998 7/6/2018 16.54 16.64 16.5 14000 439300 0.099998 7/9/2018 16.55 16.58 16.59 9700 350800 0.030001 7/10/2018 16.475 16.53 16.46 11600 234600 0.055001 7/11/2018 16.577 16.62 16.58 23300 272300 0.043001 7/12/2018 16.47 16.5 16.46 7600 304200 0.030001 7/13/2018 15.72 15.81 15.74 13700 475000 0.09 7/16/2018 15.66 15.81 15.72 8100 203500 0.15 7/17/2018 15.73 15.77 15.76 5100 235500 0.04 7/18/2018 15.69 15.78 15.69 4600 192000 0.09 7/19/2018 15.86 15.96 15.85 2000 227700 0.1 7/20/2018 15.916 15.98 15.93 9900 117500 0.064 7/23/2018 15.87 15.83 15.85 2800 241100 -0.04 7/24/2018 15.773 15.81 15.79 7900 246000 0.037 7/25/2018 15.81 16 15.84 21200 249400 0.19 7/26/2018 15.8 15.92 15.84 60900 168800 0.12 7/27/2018 15.76 15.86 15.83 3300 104600 0.1 7/30/2018 16.1 16.22 16.12 9300 313100 0.119999 7/31/2018 16.21 16.29 16.2 4100 289100 0.080002 8/1/2018 15.96 16.03 15.98 12400 383400 0.070001 8/2/2018 16.088 16.17 16.09 8900 200300 0.082001 8/3/2018 15.92 16 15.92 7500 204700 0.08 8/6/2018 15.82 15.89 15.82 14400 331600 0.07 8/7/2018 15.522 15.62 15.51 10600 408000 0.098 8/8/2018 15.528 15.66 15.54 8700 256000 0.132 8/9/2018 15.545 15.58 15.55 5800 126600 0.035 8/10/2018 15.48 15.53 15.55 7800 281000 0.05 8/13/2018 15.62 15.56 15.58 10300 111000 -0.06 8/14/2018 15.59 15.64 15.62 2400 89700 0.05 8/15/2018 15.75 15.82 15.72 6700 186600 0.07 8/16/2018 15.93 15.92 15.89 1400 106600 -0.01 8/17/2018 16.054 16.16 16.06 2700 157100 0.105999 8/20/2018 16.16 16.24 16.14 15100 229400 0.08 8/21/2018 16.31 16.33 16.26 11100 270000 0.020001 8/22/2018 16.11 16.21 16.13 2600 189700 0.099998 8/23/2018 16.1 16.18 16.08 4700 176600 0.08 8/24/2018 16.037 16.13 16.05 6800 268000 0.092998 8/27/2018 16.11 16.21 16.11 1800 412400 0.099998 8/28/2018 16.1 16.23 16.16 4700 315400 0.13 8/29/2018 16.25 16.3 16.22 10800 210800 0.049999 8/30/2018 16.25 16.35 16.28 2100 169900 0.1 8/31/2018 16.207 16.31 16.2 4600 194700 0.102998 9/4/2018 16.22 16.34 16.21 22000 743000 0.120001 9/5/2018 16.5 16.54 16.46 14300 356200 0.040001 9/6/2018 16.61 16.69 16.56 4000 424300 0.08 9/7/2018 16.41 16.69 16.38 20400 545100 0.280001 9/10/2018 16.43 16.74 16.45 18200 365300 0.31 9/11/2018 16.395 16.83 16.39 20800 280700 0.435 9/12/2018 15.98 16.6 15.98 112800 540200 0.62 9/13/2018 16 16.69 15.98 100700 190300 0.690001 9/14/2018 15.9 16.87 15.91 84100 393100 0.970001

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.