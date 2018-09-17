Dividend Ideas

Sell MORL, Buy MRRL

by: Lance Brofman

Summary

The spread between MORL and MRRL is at an historic high. New buyers seeking the very high current yields should buy MRRL rather than MORL.

Current holders of MORL may want to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL and pick up yield.

On an annualized  monthly compounded basis, the yield on MRRL is now 23.45% as compared to 21.97% for MORL.

The announcement that UBS will no longer issue and sell MORL precipitated the price movement of MORL that caused it to now trade above MRRL and their net asset value.

There may be a short-squeeze in MORL. This can be a dangerous thing to be involved in but could be an opportunity for some.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) has a twin which is identical in all economic respects, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). They both pay very high dividends. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL and MRRL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs, pursuant to the terms of the indentures. The annualized dividend yield on a monthly compounded basis for MORL is 21.97% with MORL priced at $16.87. However, as the dividends are identical, annualized dividend yield on a monthly compounded basis for MRRL is an even larger 23.45% as MRRL is at $15.90.

As shown in Table I below, MRRL and MORL have historically traded very close to each other. That is logical since they are identical in all economic respects. Until September 6, 2018, both MORL and MRRL also traded very close to their net indicative (asset) value. Chart I below shows the net asset value, MRRL and MORL. If you look closely you can see the blue line representing the net asset value. It is hard to discern the blue since it is just about on top of MRRL and also until September 6, 2018, MORL. The table below shows the levels of MRRL, MORL and the net asset value since February 12, 2018, through to September 14, 2018. The reason that MORL and MRRL traded very close to net asset value was that professionals could, essentially buy from UBS new shares of MORL and MRRL and could also redeem MORL and MRRL at net asset value.

As described in the UBS AG (UBS) press release shown below, UBS created series B versions of some of its 2x Leveraged ETNs in 2015. On September 6, 2018, UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL has been increasing trading above MRRL (and net asset value). Thus, the spread between MORL and MRRL has widened out to $0.97 as can be seen in the Charts I and II, as well as the table below.

As long as UBS was issuing and selling MORL, it was essentially impossible for it to ever trade significantly above net asset value. Now, it is possible for it to trade significantly above net asset value. However, there is not any reason why an income-seeking investor would ever buy MORL at a significant price higher than MRRL. Until September 6, 2018, some investors favored MORL because of its perceived better liquidity resulting from MORL's much greater trading volume. I have found that, sometimes, limit orders in less liquid securities such as MRRL can actually allow one to transact at more favorable prices, such as when a turbulent market causes a less liquid security to hit an air pocket. A disadvantage when using limit order with a less liquid security is that your order may not be filled at all, as there may be no trading at all at the price you want to execute at. In my most recent article on MORL, prior to the September 6, 2018, UBS announcement, MORL Now Yields 23% And Has Had Total Returns In Excess Of 20% Annually For The Last 5 Years. What's Next? I said

... I'm still a cautious buyer of MORL and MRRL and have added to them recently. Sometimes, one of those can be bought slightly lower than the other one. The yields are still compelling...

As the table below indicates, in the last three trading days, volume in MRRL has picked up significantly and is now in the 100,000 shares per day area.

Summary and Conclusion

Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL.

Chart I - Net Asset Value, MRRL and MORL 2/12/2018 -9/14/2028

Chart II Spread MORL - MRRL 2/12/2018 -9/14/2028

UBS September 6th press release:

UBS AG today announced that it has suspended further sales from inventory of its outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSE Arca Ticker: MORL). This suspension will remain in effect until further notice from UBS AG.

As previously announced on October 8, 2015, UBS AG does not intend to issue any new notes of this ETN, which is part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as "Medium-Term Notes, Series A." As a result, following this announcement, UBS does not intend to make further sales of previously issued but unsold notes of this ETN or notes of this ETN that UBS Securities LLC may acquire in the future. This ETN will continue to trade on the NYSE Arca, subject to further notice.

As disclosed in more detail in the applicable pricing and prospectus supplements, the market value of the notes may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the notes. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of these notes by UBS AG, as described above, may influence the market value of the notes and the liquidity of the market for the notes, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the notes to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to sellers who paid this premium when they acquired their notes. In addition, if investors elect to redeem their ETNs, any redemption will be at the redemption value set forth in the applicable product supplement and will not include any premium above that value.

Investors should always consult their financial advisors and compare the intraday indicative value of the notes with the notes' then-prevailing market price before purchasing or selling these notes, especially notes with premium or discount characteristics.

This announcement does not affect the terms of the outstanding ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms and at the redemption price set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement. Additionally, this announcement does not impact the right of UBS AG to call the notes at the prices and under the circumstances set forth in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSE Arca Ticker: MRRL) will not be impacted by this notice and sales will not be suspended for MRRL at this time.

Table I

Date

MRRL

MORL

NAV

MRRL Volume

MORL Volume

MORL-MRRL

2/12/2018

13.89

13.89

13.88

6400

491400

0

2/13/2018

14.14

14.13

14.12

35200

186900

-0.01

2/14/2018

14.25

14.19

14.23

4600

236600

-0.06

2/15/2018

14.68

14.65

14.69

6700

251100

-0.03

2/16/2018

14.872

14.95

14.91

20000

272200

0.078

2/20/2018

14.33

14.36

14.33

25000

282400

0.03

2/21/2018

14.25

14.2

14.12

14400

201500

-0.05

2/22/2018

14.03

13.97

13.96

6900

227300

-0.06

2/23/2018

14.36

14.36

14.36

11100

81200

0

2/26/2018

14.4

14.43

14.46

1800

161200

0.03

2/27/2018

13.89

13.92

13.84

200

314200

0.03

2/28/2018

13.47

13.48

13.42

9400

253100

0.01

3/1/2018

13.41

13.56

13.5

4700

268700

0.15

3/2/2018

13.59

13.81

13.77

2100

178900

0.22

3/5/2018

14.106

14.07

14.16

5700

182400

-0.036

3/6/2018

14.262

14.31

14.29

5700

264400

0.048

3/7/2018

14.262

14.23

14.26

3700

118500

-0.032

3/8/2018

14.37

14.38

14.38

2200

193000

0.01

3/9/2018

14.214

14.54

14.46

700

146200

0.326

3/12/2018

14.75

14.84

14.79

3700

354800

0.09

3/13/2018

14.791

14.88

14.83

6900

177800

0.089

3/14/2018

14.92

14.95

14.89

2500

124700

0.03

3/15/2018

14.6

14.66

14.69

5000

149500

0.06

3/16/2018

14.896

15.01

14.95

2200

141100

0.114

3/19/2018

14.61

14.83

14.73

5700

153800

0.22

3/20/2018

14.645

14.77

14.67

20200

116300

0.125

3/21/2018

14.74

14.82

14.68

4900

74400

0.08

3/22/2018

14.62

14.58

14.58

2400

205900

-0.04

3/23/2018

14.39

14.46

14.38

8900

152900

0.07

3/26/2018

14.66

14.75

14.67

3200

105500

0.09

3/27/2018

14.799

14.85

14.8

3900

152800

0.051

3/28/2018

14.884

14.92

14.91

6500

181300

0.036

3/29/2018

15.22

15.23

15.18

7300

207600

0.01

4/2/2018

14.8

14.98

14.9

43300

201300

0.18

4/3/2018

15.074

15.28

15.14

31900

86900

0.206

4/4/2018

15.26

15.3

15.21

12800

143800

0.04

4/5/2018

15.26

15.31

15.23

22500

222700

0.05

4/6/2018

15.26

15.33

15.24

20100

163800

0.07

4/9/2018

15.18

15.32

15.16

31500

255500

0.14

4/10/2018

15.22

15.21

15.16

20800

232400

-0.01

4/11/2018

15.17

15.16

15.16

14000

269800

-0.01

4/12/2018

14.4

14.4

14.35

13800

561900

0

4/13/2018

14.14

14.23

14.17

33500

254600

0.09

4/16/2018

14.384

14.3

14.34

6100

206300

-0.084

4/17/2018

14.375

14.43

14.34

4900

113200

0.055

4/18/2018

14.473

14.36

14.4

6900

101500

-0.113

4/19/2018

14.22

14.31

14.29

10900

101800

0.09

4/20/2018

14.211

14.31

14.25

4600

108900

0.099

4/23/2018

14.22

14.29

14.24

1400

238000

0.07

4/24/2018

14.34

14.33

14.33

8200

339200

-0.01

4/25/2018

14.409

14.4

14.36

4100

172400

-0.009

4/26/2018

14.65

14.6

14.64

22700

128200

-0.05

4/27/2018

14.72

14.7

14.74

2300

204700

-0.02

4/30/2018

14.717

14.65

14.71

8500

154000

-0.067

5/1/2018

14.53

14.67

14.62

8300

137100

0.14

5/2/2018

14.64

14.53

14.67

7600

220900

-0.11

5/3/2018

14.75

14.7

14.7

7500

317900

-0.05

5/4/2018

15.09

15.06

15.09

6000

433600

-0.03

5/7/2018

15.251

15.22

15.23

7100

354800

-0.031

5/8/2018

14.95

14.84

14.95

14300

292700

-0.11

5/9/2018

14.88

14.92

14.88

5700

343700

0.04

5/10/2018

15.06

15.06

15.1

2300

138200

0

5/11/2018

15.08

15.14

15.09

3100

84700

0.06

5/14/2018

15.07

15.1

15.09

6400

173400

0.03

5/15/2018

15.1

15.03

15.09

1600

163500

-0.07

5/16/2018

15.05

15.07

15.02

1000

81600

0.02

5/17/2018

14.97

15.01

15.01

4500

134600

0.04

5/18/2018

15.06

15.2

15.17

11300

59400

0.14

5/21/2018

15.373

15.35

15.38

3200

188500

-0.023

5/22/2018

15.371

15.37

15.37

3700

166800

-0.001

5/23/2018

15.4

15.49

15.45

3100

121900

0.09

5/24/2018

15.29

15.33

15.28

2200

129600

0.04

5/25/2018

15.3

15.34

15.31

2500

72200

0.04

5/29/2018

15.433

15.54

15.48

2200

154900

0.107

5/30/2018

15.68

15.61

15.68

1000

179000

-0.07

5/31/2018

15.38

15.31

15.35

13900

182600

-0.07

6/1/2018

15.32

15.38

15.32

3700

153200

0.06

6/4/2018

15.46

15.44

15.48

3000

212800

-0.02

6/5/2018

15.46

15.56

15.44

15700

169200

0.1

6/6/2018

15.43

15.47

15.42

5200

180200

0.04

6/7/2018

15.497

15.48

15.47

3000

133500

-0.017

6/8/2018

15.587

15.66

15.62

400

89100

0.073

6/11/2018

15.58

15.68

15.62

3900

136900

0.1

6/12/2018

15.474

15.56

15.53

5900

290200

0.086

6/13/2018

15.36

15.41

15.35

1900

411800

0.05

6/14/2018

15.612

15.58

15.62

1000

145600

-0.032

6/15/2018

15.52

15.65

15.53

9400

131900

0.13

6/18/2018

15.71

15.85

15.8

1900

259400

0.14

6/19/2018

15.85

15.95

15.93

3600

168400

0.1

6/20/2018

15.99

16.03

16

9000

220800

0.040001

6/21/2018

15.99

16.05

16.01

2100

239100

0.059999

6/22/2018

16

15.99

15.97

4000

263600

-0.01

6/25/2018

16

16.08

15.95

13100

210900

0.08

6/26/2018

15.89

15.92

15.87

3600

156200

0.03

6/27/2018

15.65

15.55

15.51

9900

302300

-0.1

6/28/2018

15.917

15.93

15.96

4900

97500

0.013

6/29/2018

15.84

15.86

15.8

14600

155100

0.02

7/2/2018

16

16.03

16.03

13000

222100

0.030001

7/3/2018

16.4

16.32

16.34

8500

264200

-0.08

7/5/2018

16.45

16.55

16.5

5100

350500

0.099998

7/6/2018

16.54

16.64

16.5

14000

439300

0.099998

7/9/2018

16.55

16.58

16.59

9700

350800

0.030001

7/10/2018

16.475

16.53

16.46

11600

234600

0.055001

7/11/2018

16.577

16.62

16.58

23300

272300

0.043001

7/12/2018

16.47

16.5

16.46

7600

304200

0.030001

7/13/2018

15.72

15.81

15.74

13700

475000

0.09

7/16/2018

15.66

15.81

15.72

8100

203500

0.15

7/17/2018

15.73

15.77

15.76

5100

235500

0.04

7/18/2018

15.69

15.78

15.69

4600

192000

0.09

7/19/2018

15.86

15.96

15.85

2000

227700

0.1

7/20/2018

15.916

15.98

15.93

9900

117500

0.064

7/23/2018

15.87

15.83

15.85

2800

241100

-0.04

7/24/2018

15.773

15.81

15.79

7900

246000

0.037

7/25/2018

15.81

16

15.84

21200

249400

0.19

7/26/2018

15.8

15.92

15.84

60900

168800

0.12

7/27/2018

15.76

15.86

15.83

3300

104600

0.1

7/30/2018

16.1

16.22

16.12

9300

313100

0.119999

7/31/2018

16.21

16.29

16.2

4100

289100

0.080002

8/1/2018

15.96

16.03

15.98

12400

383400

0.070001

8/2/2018

16.088

16.17

16.09

8900

200300

0.082001

8/3/2018

15.92

16

15.92

7500

204700

0.08

8/6/2018

15.82

15.89

15.82

14400

331600

0.07

8/7/2018

15.522

15.62

15.51

10600

408000

0.098

8/8/2018

15.528

15.66

15.54

8700

256000

0.132

8/9/2018

15.545

15.58

15.55

5800

126600

0.035

8/10/2018

15.48

15.53

15.55

7800

281000

0.05

8/13/2018

15.62

15.56

15.58

10300

111000

-0.06

8/14/2018

15.59

15.64

15.62

2400

89700

0.05

8/15/2018

15.75

15.82

15.72

6700

186600

0.07

8/16/2018

15.93

15.92

15.89

1400

106600

-0.01

8/17/2018

16.054

16.16

16.06

2700

157100

0.105999

8/20/2018

16.16

16.24

16.14

15100

229400

0.08

8/21/2018

16.31

16.33

16.26

11100

270000

0.020001

8/22/2018

16.11

16.21

16.13

2600

189700

0.099998

8/23/2018

16.1

16.18

16.08

4700

176600

0.08

8/24/2018

16.037

16.13

16.05

6800

268000

0.092998

8/27/2018

16.11

16.21

16.11

1800

412400

0.099998

8/28/2018

16.1

16.23

16.16

4700

315400

0.13

8/29/2018

16.25

16.3

16.22

10800

210800

0.049999

8/30/2018

16.25

16.35

16.28

2100

169900

0.1

8/31/2018

16.207

16.31

16.2

4600

194700

0.102998

9/4/2018

16.22

16.34

16.21

22000

743000

0.120001

9/5/2018

16.5

16.54

16.46

14300

356200

0.040001

9/6/2018

16.61

16.69

16.56

4000

424300

0.08

9/7/2018

16.41

16.69

16.38

20400

545100

0.280001

9/10/2018

16.43

16.74

16.45

18200

365300

0.31

9/11/2018

16.395

16.83

16.39

20800

280700

0.435

9/12/2018

15.98

16.6

15.98

112800

540200

0.62

9/13/2018

16

16.69

15.98

100700

190300

0.690001

9/14/2018

15.9

16.87

15.91

84100

393100

0.970001

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.