GSK's 2-Drug Combo For HIV Could Threaten Gilead

GSK's long-acting injection given once a month has proven it can control the AIDS virus as effectively as standard daily pills.

Gilead's (GILD) vaunted HCV franchise grew quarterly revenue by double digits in Q2 2018. HCV was less than 20% of total revenue, down from over 40% in the year earlier period. Its HIV franchise will likely drive the narrative from here. That could be problematic as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), (OTCPK:GLAXF), (OTC:GLXKY), (OTC:GLXQY) continues to seek innovations in the HIV space. Reports suggest Glaxo's long-acting injection given once a month has proven it can control the AIDS virus as effectively as standard daily pills:

GSK's majority-owned ViiV Healthcare unit said on Wednesday the experimental two-drug injection of cabotegravir and rilpivirine maintained similar rates of viral suppression compared with a standard three-drug oral regimen, after 48 weeks of a clinical trial. The result from the big Phase III study is a boost for GSK's goal of developing dual therapies that are easier to tolerate than conventional triple ones, and shares in GSK rose 1.5 percent. It follows recent positive data from combining two oral drugs.

Glaxo hopes the new approach will allow it to compete against Gilead which controls the lion's share of the $26 billion HIV market.

GSK Focused On Minimizing Need For Cumulative Drug Exposure

Glaxo is the second-largest HIV company with run rate revenue of about $6 billion; Gilead's revenue in the space is more than twice that. HIV infecteds have to endure long-life antiretroviral therapy; this could create a need to minimize cumulative drug exposure. Glaxo believes a shift to a two-drug regimen rather than three or four could offer similar efficacy vis-a-vis competitors, yet have fewer side effects and be less invasive to patients.

In Q4 2017, Glaxo received FDA approval for Juluca - a two-drug combo that married the potency and safety of dolutegravir with the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) rilpivirine. At the time, it was the first complete treatment regimen containing only two drugs. I thought it had the potential to threaten Gilead's HIV franchise, which at the time was based on three and four-drug combos.

In Q1 2018, Gilead received FDA approval for Bitkarvy, a single-tablet HIV regimen combining Gilead's Descovy with the integrase inhibitor bictegravir. It was also indicated to treat a larger pool of infecteds vis-a-vis Juluca. In its patent infringement suit against Gilead, Glaxo claimed it copied a novel chemical scaffolding structure in developing bictegravir.

In Q2 2018, Glaxo reported flat revenue growth. Revenue from Pharmaceuticals (57% of total revenue) fell 3%. HIV accounted for 40% of Pharmaceutical sales, and it reported revenue growth of 7% Y/Y. Protecting one of its key revenue drivers is of paramount importance to Glaxo. For now, the two-drug injection of cabotegravir and rilpivirine could be Glaxo's best hope of beating back encroachment from Bitkarvy. Results from the second trial of the two-drug combo are expected later this year.

Biktarvy Is A Shot In The Arm For Gilead

Biktarvy has provided a shot in the arm for Gilead at a critical time for the company. Gilead's top-line growth had been falling for several quarters. In Q2 2018, its revenue was up 11% Q/Q, as the free-fall in HCV sales was not as pronounced as in previous quarters.

Now that HCV is less than 20% of total revenue, HIV has become Gilead's key driver again. Sales of HIV drugs Truvada and Genvoya were up 17% and 7%, respectively. Truvada was aided by its pre-exposure prophylaxis to help reduce the risk of getting HIV through sex. Genvoya, one of the company's largest drugs at nearly $1.2 billion in revenue, grew in the high single digits despite cannibalization from Biktarvy. Not only did Biktarvy beat back a potential threat from Juluca, it generated Q2 revenue of $185 million, up from $35 million in Q1.

Over 85% of its prescriptions came from patients switching from Genvoya and Glaxo's dolutegravir. Leerink Partners' analyst George Porges previously estimated Biktarvy could generate peak sales of up to $10 billion, with $1 billion coming in 2018. That could portend more growth in HIV for Gilead at Glaxo's expense. Yescarta, Gilead's novel immunotherapy treatment to fight cancer, generated $68 million in revenue during the quarter. It currently has a $270 million annual run-rate, which could make $300 million in revenue achievable for 2019. I expect Truvada, Yescarta, and Biktarvy to demonstrate robust revenue growth in Q3 as well.

Conclusion

Growth in HIV could alleviate pressure for Gilead to put its $32 billion cash hoard to work via an acquisition. GILD is down about 12% Y/Y. I rate the stock a hold, but things could change depending on trial results for Glaxo's two-drug combo for HIV.

