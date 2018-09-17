Can Bank Of America Break Out Of Its Slump?

Even if Bank of America may not see the gains of 2017, it still seems well poised for some moderate gains, and with little downside, as positive economic conditions continue.

On the negative side, the bank's NII has lagged a bit, investment banking income is down significantly, and financial deregulation and the tax bill were one-time earnings boosts.

The company also seems to be cutting costs effectively to further expand net income.

The bank continues to post strong earnings results and growth, and seems well positioned to continue to gain from interest rate increases.

Bank of America has essentially been flat the past few months, as the banking sector in general has stagnated.

At this roughly 10-year anniversary of the Lehman Brothers collapse and the resulting ripples on the banking sector, Bank of America (BAC) is one of the few banking stocks that's back at the price levels, undiluted, in 2008 before the financial crisis really deepened. However it has held at this level for nearly all of 2018, with a few breakouts upwards and a few dips downward.

As I discussed earlier in the summer, despite the strong earnings and guidance that Bank of America is posting, it seems to have faced major headwinds in a decline in P/E ratios across nearly all banking stocks. This seems to have held true over the course of this summer, as despite a very strong Q2 2018 earnings report in July the stock has continued to hold relatively steady at around the $30 a share mark.

In the coming months I think the banking sector (XLF) overall, which has stagnated in comparison to many other S&P 500 sectors this year, still has some potential to push ahead. A combination of lower income taxes, continued economic spending and optimism fueling transactions and good loan performance, a robust market, and rising interest rates means that earnings for well-positioned banks such as Bank of America may continue to see steady expansion.

I doubt the P/E ratios of many banks, including Bank of America, will fall further than they already have. That means that as earnings continue to chug forward slowly but steadily that we may see still moderate gains, perhaps in the 10%-15% range, in Bank of America over the upcoming half year to year where the above-mentioned macro and business conditions are likely to still remain in place.

BAC data by YCharts

A Tough Year For Bank Of America After 2017's Rise

As shown below, the banking sector in 2018 has seen significant headwinds due to a mix of trade turbulence, a greater-than-expected lag on interest rates, and the lack of further regulatory reduction that pushed many banking stocks forward in 2017.

XLF data by YCharts

As shown, in 2017 the financial services sector performed relatively in line with the broader market's gains. However in 2018 the sector has lagged significantly, even as many other sectors and the market in general has continued to push forward.

XLF data by YCharts

Though slightly beating the XLF's 1.15% performance YTD with its 2.88% YTD gains, and despite it not facing the internal turbulence that banks such as Deutsche Bank have faced, Bank of America has not been able to escape this broader trend for financial services this year.

When looking at Bank of America's financials in particular we see positive trends. Potential dilutive common shares are down to 127.7 million shares as compared to 821.3 million a year ago. YTD EPS is up to $1.26 compared to $0.95 a year ago, a gain of over 32.6% despite the stock in that time having gained just 24.57%.

The company's raw dividend has continued to increase, keeping its elevated yield levels ever since the Federal Reserve began permitting said increases again. It has been able to consistently acquire Federal Reserve approval for the dividends, demonstrating regulatory belief in the bank's ability to issue such shareholder payments without institutional risk.

Not all is perfect with the bank however. Net interest income is up, YTD, to $23.562 billion, compared to $22.478 billion year-on-year. However non-interest income is down actually year-on-year YTD to $22.476 billion compared to $23.033 billion the year prior.

However the combination of a significant decline in expenses, from $28.075 billion YTD last year to $27.181 billion this year, combined with significantly lower income tax payments, down YTD from $5.432 billion last year to $3.494 billion this year, means net income is still going up.

(Source: Bank of America Q2 2018 10-Q)

Admittedly the one-time boost from the income tax reduction from the U.S. tax reform bill likely will not be replicated this upcoming year, but nonetheless it also means the earnings boost is likely to stick. Rising rates combined with cutting costs has pushed net income higher on its own and seems likely to continue.

As for the decline in non-interest income, in looking at segments that appears to come largely from a significant drop in investment banking income. Admittedly that may be tough to push back up, but it's clear the rise in other segments seems to be dampening its drop for now.

(Source: Bank of America Q2 2018 10-Q)

Conclusion

The banking sector is rocky still even a decade after the financial crisis. Indeed, Bank of America is one of the few banks to actually have fully recovered its price and market capitalization it had in the mid-2000s.

Among its bulge bracket peers, I believe the bank still remains particularly well positioned due to its lower risk profile, traditional banking base, lack of major regulatory concerns, and being positioned to grow from continued increases in interest rates.

It may not see the enormous gains it saw in 2017 and initially in early 2018 amid financial deregulation, economic spending booms, and the tax bill, but moderate gains as it captures growth from the above-mentioned factors seems likely.

At my premium Marketplace service Tech Investment Insights I explore companies poised to potentially gain and rally, with particular focus on the technology sector. Ranging from updated risk-reward ratings of dozens of companies to portfolio balancing strategies, as well as other corporate and industry insights, I aim to deliver you the best ideas for different investing styles and goals. I encourage you to give it a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.