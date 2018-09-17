ABM Industries Can Still Grind Higher

ABM Industries (ABM) stock went from $44 in December to $28 by late May - due almost solely to concerns about the impact of rising labor costs on the company's thin margins. A five-year plan, named Vision 2020, was supposed to organically move the services provider's EBITDA margins from 4% to 5%. Last year's acquisition of GCA Services added to those efforts. But starting with disappointing guidance following fiscal Q4 results back in December, investors clearly have been worried that a tight labor market will offset most, if not all, of the benefits of the organic and inorganic improvements.

The concerns admittedly are reasonable. ABM had to cut full-year EPS guidance after Q2, and has cited ~60 bps of incremental EBITDA margin pressure from higher labor costs. But with the stock at $30 in June, I argued the sell-off had gone too far, and saw a path for a nice bounce to $35. With some help from Q3 results this month, that story has played out:

source: finviz.com

The question now is whether the rally can continue - and if (or when) ABM can retake 2017 levels. A 7% gain after Q3 earnings has helped the stock of late - but the report itself looked rather mixed from my perspective. (I actually thought the Q2 report was stronger, but investors quickly faded that post-earnings bounce.) Margin pressures are real, and investors are going to be keenly focused on FY19 guidance when the company delivers Q4 results in December.

Still, I do think there's a case for ABM to continue to rise here, even in the face of short-term pressure. The company has some levers to pull to offset some of the increased labor costs, both in terms of internal improvements and in contract renegotiations down the line. Organic revenue growth has been a bright spot this year, at 4%+ YTD. An 18x multiple to the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance doesn't seem all that cheap, particularly given that the Street is below the low end of ABM's range of $1.85-$1.95. But FCF numbers are much more impressive, and there's a nice deleveraging story to play out going forward.

ABM perhaps isn't a compelling play, particularly after the recent bounce - but this isn't ever, really, a compelling stock. It's a grind-it-out compounder, a Dividend King that has provided double-digit annual returns for decades now. And that long-term story still looks intact, with a still-cheaper price enough to offset legitimate near-term concerns.

Were Q3 Earnings Actually Good?

ABM's Q3 report no doubt benefited from lower expectations. The 7% gain on the day of the report only moved the stock back to mid-August levels - from which the stock fell 8% after a downgrade from Baird citing those very same labor pressures.

Still, there was enough here to at least get ABM to Friday's close near $35, just shy of its highest levels in the last six months. The best news in the quarter was on revenue (despite a modest miss relative to consensus). Per the Q3 release, organic revenue growth was 4.5% - matching the level reached in Q2. Both quarters represent a nice acceleration from recent levels (3% in FY16, 2% in FY17, and 3% in Q1). ABM showed broad-based strength across end markets, with only Aviation declining due to the loss of an unprofitable contract operated the year before. The acquired GCA businesses appear to be running reasonably on track, with management saying on the Q3 conference call that top-line performance was in line with expectations.

That's the good news. But there are some concerns on both the top line and, more importantly, relative to margins. 14% growth in the Technical Solutions segment - a lumpier, more project-based business that provides mechanical and electrical services - contributed over one point of consolidated growth. While the business no doubt had a strong quarter (and is the highest-margin segment), there appears to be a bit of a timing benefit relative to that strength, given y/y declines in both Q1 and Q2. CFO Anthony Scaglione admitted on the Q3 call that the company was "slightly disappointed" in the number of awards in the K-12 business. (Education generated about 13% of YTD revenue.) ABM has paid up for some of its growth by investing in its salesforce, with another 90+ "sales rookies" moving through training at the moment.

Meanwhile, the impact of higher labor costs not only persists - but continues to rise. Full-year EBIT margin guidance was pulled down both in Aviation (despite a strong quarter aided by the absence of the aforementioned contract) and Education, while being raised slightly in Technical Solutions. Scaglione admitted in the Q&A of the Q3 call that labor cost in the quarter was "about 15 basis points" higher than expected. Given that ABM already had baked in reasonably substantial pressure into guidance (and, again, pulled that guidance down three months earlier), the raised expectations suggest both that the pressure may not be ending, and that ABM may not be entirely in front of it from a forecasting and perhaps strategic standpoint.

The Labor Question

It seems highly likely that ABM stock over the next ~15 months will move in line with how its labor situation plays out - and how well the company can adapt. There, too, the news looks somewhat mixed.

Of the 60 bps in increased pressure this year, ABM has said it can offset roughly 40 bps with internal efforts. Synergies from the GCA deal have helped, and there should be another ~$20 million in FY19 (only about 3 bps of help). And CEO Scott Salmirs, in his prepared remarks, highlighted a number of ongoing efforts to protect margins. A new labor management platform will be rolled out in the first half of FY19, along with an HCM system. ABM already has gone to clients to discuss renegotiating existing contracts, with "mixed response" so far, as Salmirs put it.

But there is a certain point where ABM simply can't fight the pressure any more. And that raises some risks heading into FY19. Baird analyst Andrew Wittman, in his downgrade, argued that next year's consensus EPS expectations looked too high. Wittman cited the incremental sales spend and a potential slowing of organic growth as additional risks to next year's growth.

That said, from a long-term standpoint, there is an argument that "this, too, shall pass". Contracts will be renegotiated, and it's not as if competitive bid rivals are going to find some low-cost labor pool that ABM can't. It's possible, as an analyst posited on the Q3 call, that labor pressures will lead some companies to move to outsourcing - and create demand for ABM offerings.

There's real risk here ahead of Q4 earnings. One more quarter where ABM says, again, that labor costs have risen faster than it projected likely leads to disappointing guidance against consensus (which projects 18% growth next year). More broadly, combine 5%+ EBITDA margins with a 10.5x EV/EBITDA multiple and a 3.65x leverage ratio (all pro forma for GCA, which is lapped one month into Q4), and it doesn't take much in the way of incremental labor pressure to materially change fair value here. There's a reason shorts have started to take aim at the stock:

Valuation

Admittedly, ABM isn't as attractive near $35 as it was near $30. There is some risk ahead of the Q4 report. The story simply hasn't changed that much over the past three months. There is a case for some patience here, or to take a look at January options (the 35 put is bid at $2.20, a 6.7% return or 20%+ annualized; the 30 put at $0.60 looks a touch too cheap but presents another chance at a more attractive entry point).

But even near $35, the long-term case for ABM seems reasonably intact - and much as it's been for years now. This generally is a sleepy stock, current volatility aside, but it's one that's returned 11.8% annually including dividends over the past quarter-century - even down 22% from 52-week highs. The tax rate should drop modestly next year from a guided 28-30% this year, and strong free cash flow creates a deleveraging story as well, plus room for renewed tuck-in M&A as debt is paid down.

18x+ FY18 EPS and 10x+ pro forma EBITDA don't necessarily seem like cheap multiples for modest growth. But P/FCF figures look much more attractive - in part because ABM doesn't back out amortization from adjusted EPS. P/FCF is closer to 13x, based both on actual FY18 guidance and normalized pro forma EBITDA.

Peer multiples are difficult here, because most competitors are private. But 13x free cash flow suggests that growth is going to essentially stall out - even with some help next year from a full year of tax reform and incremental contributions from GCA. Beyond FY19, even sustained labor cost pressure can be offset, at least somewhat, by renegotiated contracts and other efforts to adapt to a 'new normal'.

It's not the most compelling story in the market - or the sexiest stock. And I can see why investors might look to step to the sidelines until after Q4 results. But it's tough to find reasonably valued defensive stocks in the market. ABM has been one for a long time - and it will be again, at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.