Why Are Homebuilders Struggling?

The U.S. housing market continues to advance strongly. And yet, U.S. homebuilding stocks are trading as if a major crunch is about to hit the sector. What's going on here, and is there a trade or investment opportunity to be found in the disparity?

WLH data by YCharts

William Lyon Homes (WLH), Taylor Morrison (TMHC), and Beazer Homes (BZH) all hit new 52-week lows last week, with other industry leaders shown above trading near their 2018 troughs as well. Back up a little further, and stocks across the homebuilding sector are down as much as 50% since late last year.

Some of this is with good reason. The rise in interest rates is certainly going to put a dent in demand for new homes over time. Rising mortgage rates directly affect the amount of mortgage that prospective home-buyers can afford after all. I backed off my former bullishness on property title insurers such as First American Financial (FAF) due to these concerns. There was reason to think 2018 wouldn't be quite as strong as previous years of the housing recovery due to interest rates.

Additionally, in theory, the reduced tax breaks for state and local income taxes and sharp drop in the number of people itemizing deductions will hit the housing market as well. There was a great deal of concern about this when the tax reform package passed. The latest data I saw (from Zillow, quoted here) showed a statistically significant effect on house prices in high tax states due to the policy change. But, the effect was to reduce home prices by less than 1% overall so far, a trivial impact.

My own assumption is that it will take a few years for average home buyers to start making major changes to their behavior as a result of the tax changes. The average home buyer is not a financial wizard or perfectly rational economic being, and will struggle to translate arcane changes in tax policy into their average decision-making. The impact of tax law is likely to be felt little by little as one home owner complains to another about rising tax levels and knowledge slowly filters through via word of mouth. But I'm not at all surprised that both rising interest rates and tax changes haven't killed the housing recovery yet. Those of us who watch financial markets closely overestimate the impact of changes on average consumers - these things take time.

We're starting to see some signs of a slowdown in the U.S. market nationally, but it's far from a bust. One recent headline noted that housing price increases were slowing down in almost half of major American markets, which - by definition - means that pricing gains are continuing at a steady rate or are even accelerating in the other half. Always read between the headlines on that sort of thing, the media gets more clicks playing up the fear-driven angle of any story. "Housing Market Continues to Hum Along, More Than Half of American Cities Show Stable Growth" is less exciting of a story than the alternative.

Overall, the U.S. new home market is still recovering from a massive once-in-a-generation, if not lifetime, bust.

As you can see, despite a much larger population now than decades ago, U.S. home sales haven't even reached 1970s or 1980s level peaks yet during this recovery. Sure, the housing market overheated from the late 1990s on, drawing forward some demand, but far fewer than normal numbers of new houses sold from 2008 until 2014, and sales even since then have been pretty tame. There's still quite a backlog of potential demand out there.

My belief is that the housing market is still relatively under-supplied, and that once millennials get around to having kids (yes, they're delaying family formation, but they aren't going to pass up children altogether), you'll see a lot of pent up demand emerge.

And while interest rates going up is certainly an issue, mortgage rates - in an absolute sense - are still really low compared to the historical median. With a booming economy and near record-low unemployment, somewhat higher but hardly exorbitant interest rates aren't going to snuff out the housing recovery entirely.

I found this tweet/graphic fascinating. We can see, dating back to 1979, the number of Americans that think this is an opportune time to buy a house because the economy as booming. As the chart shows, over the past 40 years, Americans have never been this optimistic on the economy, as far as it relates to buying a house.

This is a far better base for a prolonged housing market expansion than something like 2005, where people were buying because they expected prices to keep going up/greater fool theory despite their own misgivings about the strength of the economy. Now you have a market where both income growth and housing purchases have been below trend for many years. Finally, incomes are accelerating, unemployment is hitting historic lows, and people that were long out of the housing market are excited to buy since they finally feel on their feet again. These are conditions that should lead to a multi-year strong spell for the industry, even if mortgage rates tick up another 100 basis points.

Homebuilding Stocks: A Good Trade

As for the homebuilding stocks themselves, they look pretty oversold here. But the sector is highly boom-bust oriented. And they don't tend to pay much in the way of dividends either. So absent a much bigger bust, I'm unlikely to stock up on these as major long-term buy and hold plays.

That said, this selling looks pretty overdone. I can give a thumbs up to people buying the correction in these stocks as a short- to intermediate-term trade. If you like a trade in an oversold sector, homebuilders look good here. The developments in 2018 do not justify large drops in these stocks.

A William Lyon home, Denver metro area, Colorado. Source: Company's website.

William Lyon, for example, is selling at 7x trailing earnings and 5x forward earnings if analyst estimates are correct. It's also at 0.8x book value. Admittedly, book value is a hairy measure for homebuilders given all the land and house construction in progress that is hard to put an exact valuation on until the work-in-progress finds a buyer. That said, unless you're quite bearish on the outlook for the U.S. economy or expect mortgage rates to start going straight up, it's hard not to find the current correction quite interesting as a rebound trade.

This is an excerpt of an Ian's Insider Corner report published Sept. 10th.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.