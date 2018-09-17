GUSH Is At Buy Levels Of A Lifetime

Shares are up over 100% from the lows, but still have plenty of upside left before reaching recent highs, let alone all-time highs.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH) is a handful of a title to type out. But, don't worry about that, worry about what it does, which is mimic the performance of the recovering S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index.

The investment seeks daily investment results- of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The fund- under normal circumstances- invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index- exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of a sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards ("GICS"). The fund is non-diversified.

The fund's top holdings include California Resources (CRC), Cimarex Energy (XEC), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), and Apache Corp (APA), who each have about a 2% weighting in the fund (give or take, depending on the stock's performance that day), which is ideal for optimal diversification and risk management. The ETF also has an expense ratio of 1.15%, which is considered on the low side of managed funds.

Back in 2014, investors would have thought that investing in a triple leveraged oil & gas ETF meant you were psychotic; and they would have been right, then. However, a collection of the top E&P companies with leverage on a recovery can't be ignored for too long, especially with all of the innovations taking place to drive breakevens down and profits up.

Now, even though shares are up 100% from flash-crash lows in the $20s, GUSH is still basically coming off of the bottom here in the low $30s, considering that former highs were in the triple digits. Consequently, the time may be now to take an aggressive long position in GUSH, and I am putting my money where my mouth is.

Fundamental Case For GUSH

I have covered the top companies in the E&P sector and found a few consistent themes throughout, which is that they are blowing out production guidance for the year based on new efficiencies gained from enhanced drilling and completions techniques.

This is due to new trends emerging in the fracking industry that are changing the energy equation of the world, such as the ability to drill longer laterals on larger pads, and employing the use of enhanced completion techniques to frack those wells, both of which, can lead to significant increases in production.

Some of the other efficiencies gained are coming from the use of zipper fracs, which, essentially, is the process of fracking two wells simultaneously at alternating stages. As if doubling stage counts wasn't enough with zipper fracs, now some companies are finding ways to go up to four rigs per completion crew, vs. the previous two rigs per one completion crew, which is sure to drive another round of efficiencies for E&Ps, and will lead the entire oil & gas industry to a sustained recovery.

E&Ps are also finding ways to debundle various services and eliminate their reliance on costlier third-party vendors by sourcing their own diesel, water, and precious frac sand supplies. On top of this, Continental Resources (CLR) clarified that there were at least 45,000 premium wells left to be drilled in the Bakken, and this bodes well for other basins in North America. EOG Resources (EOG), for example, found better wells to develop in the Powder River Basin and the Delaware, recently, due to improvements in drilling and completion technology.

So, for these reasons, I want leverage on E&Ps, and I am currently building a position in GUSH in order to diversify my risk throughout the exploration and production space.

Technicals

GUSH got a retest of the 200 day moving average (black line) in August and September, and has plenty of room to run now on its RSI indicator before becoming overbought. So, the low $30s here could mark the reversal point of the recent decline from $47.

The triple leveraged ETF is now also catching traction on the 9 day moving average, as the MACD begins to cross to the upside. If GUSH fulfills its cross of up on the MACD indicator, then the nine day moving average should be able to cross up through the 20 day moving average, as well, which would achieve a golden cross. This is where traders and long investors, alike, usually initiate long positions.

Risks

Inflation is starting to creep into the industry, especially with respect to employee headcounts and pressure pumping equipment pricing. Steel tubular pricing is also on the rise by about 25%, which is being caused by tariffs imposed on China.

The real issue plaguing E&Ps, right now, are the delays in completions currently being experienced by some operators due to the lack of takeaway capacity that exists in certain overcrowded basins. Not only do delays hurt earnings for obvious reasons, but the lack of takeaway capacity available is actually causing differentials to widen, sometimes by as much as $15 dollars in Texas, which drastically hurts margins.

But, research in the field from my investing partners and I has come up with some pretty interesting findings. For one, while there is noticeable idled equipment on the sides of roads, and less activity at certain frac sand mines, activity is still robust. Sand trucks seem to be found on every road in Kermit, and this could not happen if delays in completions were truly widespread.

Plus, from the coverage done of the E&P stocks themselves, particularly as it relates to bellwether names like Pioneer Drilling (PXD), EOG Resources (EOG), Continental Resources (CLR), and Devon Energy (DVN), none have said that they are slowing down or delaying completions.

Sure, they are adding more takeaway capacity to meet the coming production wave in 2019 and 2020. But, as it stands currently, these E&Ps are operating restraint-free.

Conclusion

GUSH is comprised of the top E&P companies in the world who are all outperforming expectations, seemingly on a quarterly basis. The efficiencies gained by these companies, which is due to savvy cost reduction methods and technology found during the downturn, is truly remarkable and has permanently transformed the global energy landscape.

Inflation, lack of takeaway capacity, and delays in completions don’t seem to impacting the top bellwethers in the sector. If anything, E&Ps are forging ahead. They are increasing production, buybacks, and dividends, which is not the sign of an industry slowing down. E&Ps today can also operate through most commodity cycles, irrespective of where oil prices are, since breakevens are now below $50 oil.

So, as a result of the bullish mega trends underpinning E&P stocks, I am getting aggressive in GUSH, and will continue building my position on dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.