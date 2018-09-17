Watch For Falling Daggers

The opportunity for the bulls to regain control of gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is stronger than it has been in weeks. As we’ll discuss in today’s comments, the bulls should quickly move to push the gold price higher early this week. Otherwise, the odds are high that we’ll end up witnessing another “falling dagger” event in which the gold price falls to another new low.

After a promising start last week, the December gold futures price finished Friday’s session on a weak note, shedding almost 1% in the last session. The gold price made an important test of the widely watched 50-day moving average on Sept. 13, but failed to overcome it. Instead, the gold price wilted after failing to close for the week above this psychologically significant trend line. The gold price also failed to close two days above its 15-day moving average, which would have technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my trading discipline. Gold, therefore, remains in limbo entering the week of Sept. 17-21, and its next immediate directional move is up for grabs.

Source: BigCharts

What makes gold’s failure to close above the 50-day moving average last week is that the U.S. dollar index (DXY) finished under its 50-day MA for the week. Shown below is the DXY daily chart, which shows that the dollar has finished the last two sessions under the 50-day MA. This serves as a technical violation of this dominant short-term trend line - an event which many institutional and retail traders alike have duly noted. While the dollar’s violation of the 50-day MA doesn’t automatically guarantee further weakness, the fact that DXY is under the 50-day MA could serve as a catalyst to additional weakness. Specifically, it may force investors to re-evaluate the wisdom of holding dollars when other currencies and precious metals are severely undervalued relative to the U.S. currency.

Source: BigCharts

As long as the dollar index remains under its 50-day MA, however, the gold bulls still have a fighting chance at pushing the metal’s price higher in the days ahead. Any time gold has spent several days hovering above its nearest low this year, a failure to rally has encouraged bear raids and has resulted in lower gold prices. For this reason, if the bulls are serious about regaining control over gold’s immediate trend, we should see a rally above gold’s 50-day MA within the next couple of days, otherwise gold’s inertia will make it easier for the bears to raid the yellow metal once again.

With the dollar index currently below its 50-day trend line, I’d feel much more confident about gold’s immediate-term prospects if the silver price were showing relative strength. Unfortunately, that’s not the case right now. The iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) is below its 15-day MA on a closing basis entering the latest week. Unlike gold, the silver ETF hasn’t even been able to close once above its 15-day MA all summer. This isn’t exactly a strong endorsement for buying the precious metals right now since rising gold demand is typically preceded by demand for silver. It’s not absolutely essential for silver to rally before gold does, but it definitely inspires greater confidence in gold’s near-term strength.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, my favorite gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), still hasn’t confirmed an immediate-term bottom and is now back under its 15-day MA as of Sept. 14. IAU is uncomfortably close to it August low, which makes it imperative the bulls put as much distance possible between the $11.25 level and its latest closing value. Otherwise, the sellers will be mighty tempted to try pushing IAU to a new low. This is my rationale for urging investors to remain cautiously optimistic, yet also watch for “falling daggers”, i.e., new lows, in the gold price this week.

Source: BigCharts

While a gold short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. To reiterate my assessment from last week, the iShares Gold Trust ETF also must close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before it can be safely purchased. For now, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.