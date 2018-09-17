Traders Beware: Potential Buying Opportunity In A Leveraged Bet On High Yield

The fundamentals have been flailing as of late but there is some potential here for those that are brave enough to try.

Main Thesis

Between an expensive financing arrangement and a steadily declining distribution, there are a lot of fundamental issues with this closed-end fund. Considering the potentially maturing business cycle and the risky proposition of junk bonds, I cannot recommend this fund in a buy and hold strategy. Due to the widening discount to NAV, however, there may be a short-term trading opportunity if you’d like to bet on a recovery in the market price. Notwithstanding the inefficiencies of the CEF market, this is a risky strategy that will result in a negative total return if the trade goes against you.

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategy (NHS)

Seeks a positive total return by investing in short duration high yield bonds

Enhances returns using leverage

Diversified holdings with exposure to various industries

Assessing the Distribution

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Because bond yields are still quite low, investors have been mostly forced to look elsewhere for income. Because of intraday trading and their ability to borrow at short-term rates, closed-end funds have been a popular pick to deliver income. With the benefit of leverage, this fund has offered a very good trailing 12-month yield of 7.23%. While most income investors would like to see more consistent distributions if they’re relying on their portfolios for income, yields over 7% are sure to pique your interest if you’re unsatisfied with what a core bond strategy (LQD) has been able to do for you.

Analysis of Holdings

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

If material exposure to fixed income securities rated BB and below scares you, NHS isn’t the fund for you. With a potentially maturing business cycle, it is a valid concern to want to avoid substantial default risk. However, with still painfully low investment yields, it seems that that is the trade-off you must make to get your desired rate of return with an income vehicle. Furthermore, with such a minute difference between short and long-term rates, it doesn’t make sense to stretch out bond duration and expose yourself to interest sensitivity. This is especially so if you believe that the U.S. economy is healthy for the foreseeable future.

Notwithstanding the credit risk implied by the low credit ratings, NHS’ portfolio managers have done their part to mitigate default risk as much as possible. They have kept the overall portfolio duration very short and have well diversified holdings. Granted there is some exposure to aggressive industries such as Energy and Technology, they have allocated their assets to mostly defensive sectors like Healthcare and Telecom.

To enhance overall returns, the fund does use leverage. According to fund documents they have borrowed funds with a variable rate bank loan. Funding will indeed become more expensive as time goes on and that will put more pressure on the fund to increase its yield by either taking on more default risk with lower credit ratings or stretching out the duration.

To round out this section, I wanted to call attention to the holdings of the fund. Although they’ve done a good job in terms of sector diversification, the investment results of the high-yield strategy are not pretty. Frontier Communications (FTR) is the fund’s top holding and they have been flailing over the past few years in terms of covering their debt obligations. While they can reposition their portfolio if they feel that certain holdings are too risky to hold, keep this in mind as NHS is essentially a leveraged bet on high-yield bonds. Furthermore, a flattening yield curve is a classic predictor of a recession.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest quarterly report)

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

Perhaps accounting for the risky strategy and low fixed income yields, this fund has historically traded at a discount to NAV. You can see from the graph, however, that the discount has been widening as of late. For those willing to bet on a recovery in the market price, this can be a good short-term opportunity to pick up a high yield.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

While good distribution coverage is a key indicator of closed-end fund income sustainability, that is just one metric that should be considered. Looking at the whole picture, you can see that Net Investment Income, distributions paid, and coverage have all steadily decreased over the past several years. Furthermore, there is a small negative balance in Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII) that shows that they have overpaid common shareholders in spite of coverage falling between 91-106%. While it’s not the end of the world, it does show you what trajectory the fund is heading. This is especially considering that NHS is projected to yield a little over 7% in the coming year assuming no further cuts. With unlevered high-yield options that have similar asset allocations (VWEHX) offering a 5% yield, some might question whether the marginally higher yield is worth the extra volatility and downside risk.

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

For those still not fazed by the potential for defaults and can be patient to earn a positive total return, there is a way to hedge your bets and (potentially) profit. With the market price trading at historic lows, it can be an opportunity to pick up shares cheaply. To create a diversified portfolio, consider adding exposure to treasuries and convertible securities. This will protect from drawdowns due to defaults and offer some growth potential.

Conclusion

In summation, I cannot recommend using NHS in a buy and hold strategy due to the deteriorating fundamentals. Granted it presents the risk of negative total return, aggressive investors may consider a short-term bet on the recovery of the market price. A widening discount to NAV may have presented an opportunity to buy or quite possibly a falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.