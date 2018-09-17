NXP Semi: Gushing Cash

The CFO forecasts aggressive stock buybacks with the stock trading in the $90s after already repurchasing 12% of the company.

Last week, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) slumped to yearly lows around $85 following weakness in the semiconductor segment, fears over China and possibly some disappointment surrounding the Analyst Day on September 11. The solid bounce again confirms my investment thesis of owning this semiconductor on these dips to $90 as the company itself snaps up billions worth of shares.

Analyst Day

The company held a lengthy Analyst Day meeting to update the investment community on the business after the long period of limited discussions due to the failed merger with Qualcomm (QCOM). My biggest fear with NXP Semi was whether the company had maintained research and development efforts with management focused on the difficult merger.

The good news is that NXP Semi still projects revenues growing at an annual clip in the 6% range. The main growth comes from the automotive end market with the potential for that business to maintain the 10% growth rate.

Source: NXP Semi. '18 Analyst Day presentation

The growth exceeds the analyst forecasts for the 2% rate in 2018 and 5% in 2019. Hard to understand the selloff based on these estimates considering where analysts were with estimates.

The biggest issue with the NXP Semi story over the Qualcomm time period were the margin hits. The company actually spent more on research and development during this period due to support from Qualcomm. The upside potential here is that NXP Semi gets operating margins into the mid-30% range from the recent level of only 27% in Q2.

Source: NXP Semi. '18 Analyst Day presentation

Besides the hits from higher operating expenses, the semiconductor company apparently lost focus on gross margins by allowing some deterioration during the period. Investors should expect a higher focus over the next year to resolve this problem.

Gushing Cash On Shareholders

Along with the Analyst Day, NXP Semi provided an update to the capital return plans. The company initiated a dividend and updated investors on the substantial progress made in the $5 billion share buyback plan approved following the termination of the Qualcomm deal.

NXP Semi initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.25 for a $1.00 annual rate. The dividend yield will start at 1.1% with the first payment on October 5.

As of September 10, the company had repurchased 39.9 million shares for ~$3.76 billion. The average purchase price was ~$94. NXP Semi actually expects the $5 billion plan announced only back on July 26 to incredibly be substantially completed by the end of 2018.

In essence, the company has generated what should amount to a roughly 12% reduction in the share count in an a matter of months. This provides an incredible boost to EPS estimates for 2019 by starting with a much lower share count. NXP Semi reported a diluted share count of 347 million along with the Q2 report. The share could should start Q4 approaching only 300 million shares outstanding.

Along with the presentation, the CFO discussed the ability of NXP Semi to both generate free cash flow and lever up the balance sheet to provide additional funds for capital returns. The forecasted net cash position allows the company to add roughly $3 billion in additional debt. When adding up to $8 billion in cash flows over the next three years, NXP Semi will have the equivalent of returning one-third of the company to shareholders by 2021.

Source: NXP Semi. '18 Analyst Day presentation

The CFO made it very clear on at the Analyst Day that NXP Semi was very favorable on stock buybacks at prices up at $95. When one assumes the company starts 2019 with only 300 million shares, the company would generate an EPS of roughly $8.06 in 2019 based solely on reducing the share count from 347 million shares by the end of the year.

NXPI EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NXP Semi has a solid future due to growth in connected cars and the ability to raise margins depressed from the recent low levels. The big buyback provides further juice to EPS numbers that are far too low for 2019 and probably account for only a small fraction of the boost from a substantially lower share count.

The semiconductor stock remains a solid addition to any portfolio on this and any future dip into the low $90s and below.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NXPI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long QCOM