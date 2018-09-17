MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 17, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

Michael Jamieson - President and CEO

Brian Callahan - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Sarkis Sherbetchyan - B. Riley FBR

John Rolfe - Argand Capital

Walter Ramsley - Walrus Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the MAM Software Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to James Carbonara. Please go ahead, sir.

James Carbonara

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MAM Software's fiscal year 2018 fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2018 earnings call. With me on the call are Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Callahan, MAM Software's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. All statements made on this call, with the exception of historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can make no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ considerably from the company's expectations due to changes in operating performance and other technical and economic factors.

During the course of this meeting and any question and answer period afterwards, representatives of the company may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including statements about future events based on current expectations, potential product development efforts, near and long-term objectives, potential new business strategies, organization changes, changing markets, future business performance, and outlook. Such statements are predictions only and actual events and results may differ materially from those made in any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements, depending on a variety of factors.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Risk Factors in the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Now, I will turn the call over to Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAM Software Group. Mike, please proceed.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, James. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this earnings call. During fiscal year 2018, we continue to focus both our efforts and our investments in product research and development to help create the foundation for future growth, increasing profitability, and a service offering that is best in class in the industry. These investments have been leveraged for the benefit of our existing customers, and are driving increased interest in the market and an increase in our pipeline of identified new business opportunities. While fiscal year 2018 was a year of significant investment, it places us in a strong position to harvest tangible benefits from those investments as we move into fiscal 2019.

Our financial results for fiscal 2018 include a revenue of $35.8 million, an increase of more than 13% as reported, and 9% on a constant currency basis compared to the last fiscal year, net income of more than $3.2 million or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of just over $6 million at the high-end of our guidance. Our U.K. business grew a healthy 9% on a constant currency basis, and our U.S. business delivered growth of 9%. Our balance sheet remains healthy, and was further strengthened by strong free cash flow, an increase in cash balance, and lower debt outstanding, all while investing over $6 million in research and development, including capitalizable projects.

Our Software as a Service, or SaaS, business grew again in the fourth quarter as customers continue to transition to our cloud-based solutions. The revenue in this portion of our business increased 25% for the fourth quarter, and 29% for the full-year. Our Data as a Service, or DaaS, business also increased for the quarter and the full-year. When combined, Software as a Service and Data as a Service revenue now represents 59% of total revenues, compared to 56% in fiscal 2017.

Our Autopart Online customer numbers increased again during the fourth quarter, and now total 467, up 2% from last quarter. In total, we had 5,270 users subscribing to the service at year-end, up 1% from last year. At the same time, our Autowork Online customer base grew to 2,985 subscribers as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 2% year-over-year.

We made progress towards starting the rollout of our VAST Online product with a major retail customer. VAST Online, the cloud-based version of our current VAST platform, was deployed at a small number of beta sites in fiscal 2018, and we are working closely with Goodyear to move into the pilot phase of the project. The completion of the pilot will allow Goodyear to start the rollout across its network of approximately 600 locations.

Turning back to the independent dealers for a moment, to date we have four locations live with the product, and the feedback from our customers has been very helpful. The positive feedback is always welcome, and helps us to reaffirm that we are heading in the right direction, but we are incorporating valuable lessons learned and feedback to make enhancements and changes to the product for the next group of dealers, who will be going live in the last quarter of this calendar year, starting in October.

Once we have sign-up from this group of new customers, we expect to accelerate deployment to the dealer network starting at the beginning of calendar year 2019. We had hoped to make more progress in rolling out VAST online to a greater number of locations in fiscal 2018. Whilst this represents a disappointment for our team, our highest priority with this deployment is to deliver a quality product that provides value and a clear return on investment. We are focused and committed to making this a success, and starting the rollout as soon as we possibly can. We are getting closer to reaching this significant milestone.

We are also encouraged by the interest in VAST Online that we continue to receive from new prospects, which is all the more reason for prioritizing a smooth implementation. The Goodyear account is high profile, drawing attention from across the industry, and we remain engaged with a number of organizations that have participated in live demonstrations, and are closely watching the rollout phase of the Goodyear project. Their reactions have been positive, and we are optimistic our discussions will lead to a number of viable new business opportunities for VAST Online.

In the fourth quarter, our strategic partnership with ALLDATA continue to move in the right direction, and once again contributed to growth in our Software as a Service business in North America, as we saw the number of customers and revenue rise. For the full-year, the total number of customers increased 14%, and recurring revenue grew 38%.

Our corporate objectives remain the same. In the near-term, we remain focused on expanding our SaaS revenues derived from cloud-based delivery, and increasing brand awareness to expand our presence in existing markets, especially in North America. Development of our DaaS solution for the North America market also continues to be a top priority for the business.

In North America, MAM has primarily resold third-party catalogue solutions to our customers in the past, but our intention is to increase the choices on offer by adding our own Autocat product to the list of options going forward. For North America, we have developed a new version of Autocat and integrated it with our Autopart and VAST business management software solutions, as we see our existing customer base as well as our prospects as being ideal opportunities.

Autocat will also be integrated with VAST Online in the future. This approach to integration will help us to replicate the success that we've seen in the U.K., where Autocat is well established as a market leading product and represents between 10% and 15% of total revenues for the U.K. business.

As previously discussed, we do see opportunities to expand the breadth of our customer base into other vertical markets. Businesses involved in the distribution of construction materials are seen as viable prospects for our Trader software. During the third quarter earnings call, I spoke about the various activities that we had undertaken to stimulate interest in Trader. That is, we released a new version of the software, and at the NMBS trade event, in April, and came away with a small number of quality sales leads that we are now progressing.

In addition to the new version of Trader software, we previewed a new catalogue solution at the show that complements Trader. Both generated some positive feedback. As a reminder, our Trader software is a re-branded version of our successful automotive solutions called Autopart, and the new catalogue offering is based on MAM's existing automotive technology. We have also have identified these markets with potential future growth for our software. Our top priority remains automotive projects.

Additionally, we are looking at opportunities to leverage the massive amounts of rich data that resides within our platforms. MAM in the U.K. recently launched a new service targeting the hundreds of parts suppliers who provide us with catalog data for inclusion in our Autocat solution. The recent Automechanika tradeshow in Frankfurt, Germany, provided us with the opportunity to showcase this new suite of catalog data services. This service provides U.K. parts suppliers with a simple and effective way to publish their data to MAM's market-leading Autocat parts catalog. The data services cover data manipulation, mapping and maintenance as well as a variety of reports that provide site analysis to improve data quality.

We have been working with suppliers for a number of months now, including brands like Bosch, who shared with us that they have achieved significant improvements in the accuracy of their data and increased their coverage by working with MAM to identify gaps in their range. Quality catalog data helps their customers find and order the parts that they are looking for, increasing confidence that it will be right part, thus reducing product returns. They claimed that as a direct result of using MAM's data services. Users now have a higher chance of finding a Bosch part published in Autocat today compared to this time last year. The initial focus of our data services will be in the U.K. However, we expect that there will be viable opportunities to apply data analytics for the benefit of all of our customers that could help in reduce costs and provide for smarter decision-making. By leveraging data and asset, we believe that there is a broad opportunity for new business development and potentially a new revenue stream in the future.

Looking forward to fiscal 2019, we expect to see continued revenue growth both from our company in the U.S. and from MAM in the U.K. Continuing improvements profitability due to increase in revenue, which we expect will partially be offset by continued investment in growth initiatives including research and developments. Our growth plan for the U.K. market includes expanding our presence in the automotive aftermarket and expanding into new vertical markets, which I just mentioned.

Our growth plans in North America is focused on expanding our presence in the automotive aftermarket with our new VAST online and Autocat products and growing our established products including Autopart. We are issuing guidance for adjusted EBITDA of between $6.2 million and $6.7 million for the fiscal year 2019 on a constant currency basis. Brian will discuss our fiscal year 2019 outlook in more detail shortly.

I will now turn the call over to Brian Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer for detailed review of our financial results for the fourth quarter and the full-year. Brian?

Brian Callahan

Thank you, Mike. I'll now review the financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. Additional details could be found in our press release and 10-K that was filed on Friday.

Starting with the results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, consolidated revenues were $9.5 million, an increase of 15.1% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact on the fourth quarter as the exchange rate was 1.36 as compared to 1.28 in the same quarter last year. Revenue growth was 10% for the quarter excluding the impact from foreign currency fluctuations.

MAM UK's revenue increased 70% year-over-year for the fourth quarter of fiscal year '18 or 10% on a constant currency basis as we continue transitioning existing customers to SaaS and the addition of new customers.

MAM North America revenues increased 11% for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 primarily due to overall growth per SaaS and DaaS services as well as the time with certain perpetual license deals. Recurring revenues for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 were 81% of total revenues compared to 83% in the same quarter of last year.

The total SaaS revenues for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 were $3.0 million, an increase of 25% as compared to the prior year. SaaS revenue included Autowork online revenue for the fourth quarter at $1.7 million, a 13% increase year-over-year and Autopart online revenue of $1.3 million, a 45% increase year-over-year.

Data as a service or DaaS revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $2.6 million, a 14% increase year-over-year. At the end of the fourth quarter fiscal year 2018, our implementation backlog included $1 million in annualized revenue not including ALLDATA or Goodyear and approximately $1.4 million of licensed professional service revenues from perpetual deals.

First profit was $5.4 million or 56.5% of total revenues in the fourth quarter as compared to $4.5 million or 53.9% of total revenues in the same quarter last year. We expect to continue to see near-term pressure on gross margins as we invest in people and infrastructure to support our growth initiatives. Margins are also impacted quarter to quarter by timely and perpetual sales and the amortization of capitalized software.

In fiscal year 2019, we'll start to see increases in amortization expense impact the gross margins as we begin to amortize more of the capitalized store for development costs for VAST Online and Autocat. The costs of goods sold for the fourth quarter of 2018 include $72,000 of amortization expenses compared to $107,000 for the fourth quarter of last year.

For the quarter, total operating expenses of $4.1 million were up year-over-year primarily as a result of the increased R&D and general administrative expenses. R&D increased due to low capitalization, additional resources to support new client developments enhancements and unfavorable movements in the foreign exchange rates. G&A increased primarily due to $334,000 of taxes related to divesting of equity compensation and also changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

The interest expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $103,000 as compared to $119,000 the prior year due to lower outstanding debt balances. The provision for income taxes was $260,000 or an effective tax rate of 21.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. This compares to a tax benefit of $968,000 for the same period last year. The tax benefit during the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily related to a partial release of evaluation allowance in the U.S.

In December 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or the Tax Act. The Tax Act significantly revised the future ongoing U.S. corporate income tax by among other things lowering the U.S. corporate income tax rate and an imposition of a territorial tax system with a onetime repatriation tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries.

Since we have a June 30 fiscal year end, the lower corporate income tax rate was phased in resulting in a lower U.S. statutory federal rate from the previously 34% rate to a blended rate of approximately 28% for our fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 and a 21% rate for subsequent fiscal years.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $958,000 or $0.08 per basic and diluted share as compared to $2.4 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted share at the same quarter last year. The decrease was driven in large part by the favorable tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017, which I just discussed.

Adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation amortization adjusted to exclude non-cash stock based compensation or adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million or 17% of revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 as compared to $1.9 million or 22% of revenues for the fourth quarter of last year. The lower adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the lower capitalization of R&D expenses and the tax and equity compensation I just discussed.

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA could be found at the end of the fourth quarter earnings release. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management investors as an indicator of operating performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

I'll now review the results for the full-year of fiscal year 2018. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, we reported revenues of $35.8 million, an increase of 13% as reported as compared to $31.6 million last year. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact this year as the exchange rate was 1.35 for the fiscal year '18 as compared to 1.27 last year.

On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 9%. Recurring revenues for fiscal year 2018 were $29.8 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 14% and represented 83% of total revenues as compared to $26 million or 82% of total revenues for last year.

The total SaaS revenues increased by $2.5 million or 29%, to $11.2 million for fiscal year 2018, and total DaaS revenues increased $943,000 or 11%, to $9.8 million for fiscal year 2018.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2018 was $19.7 million or 55% of total revenues, an increase of $3.2 million as compared to $17.4 million or 55.1% of total revenues reported last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to higher revenues in fiscal year 2018. The cost of goods sold for fiscal year '18 included $317,000 of amortization expense for capitalized software development cost, as compared to $306,000 for last year. The total operating expenses were up 12.2% in fiscal year 2018 as a result of increased R&D due to lower capitalization and additional resources to support new client development enhancements, and also increased G&A, including $334,000 of tax related to divesting and equity compensation and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

The interest expense for fiscal year 2018 was $411,000 as compared to $559,000 for fiscal year 2017, primarily due to lower outstanding debt balances. The income tax expense increased $2.2 million for fiscal year 2018, to $1.3 million, as compared to an income tax benefit of $920,000 for fiscal year 2017. The increase was primarily due to the revaluation of our net deferred tax assets at the lower U.S. federal statutory rate and the one-time repatriation tax on deemed repatriation of historical earnings in our foreign subsidiaries as per the Tax Act in the current year, as well as a partial release of the valuation allowance in the U.S. in the prior year. The overall effective tax rate was 28% for fiscal year 2018, as compared to a negative 25% for fiscal year 2017.

The net income for fiscal year 2018 was $3.2 million or $0.27 per basic and diluted share as compared to $4.6 million or $0.39 per basic and diluted share for fiscal year 2017. As a reminder, net income for fiscal year 2017 included a nonrecurring income tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million for fiscal year 2018, at the high-end of our guidance of $5.5 million to $6 million, and compares to $5.1 million for fiscal year 2017. We ended fiscal year 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million, as compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2017. As of June 30, 2018, we had outstanding debt of $6.4 million under our term loan, a reduction of $1.8 million, as compared to $8.2 million at the end of fiscal year 2017. We do not have any borrowings outstanding under the $2.7 million revolver.

Our financial position continues to improve with increasing cash on hand and lower debt driven by higher cash from operations and diligent management of capital expenditures and expenses. For fiscal year 2018, operating activities generated cash flows of $6.5 million as compared to $5.5 million last year. The capital expenditures, including capitalized software development costs, were $1.7 million for fiscal year 2018, as compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. The capital expenditures primarily relates to the capitalized software cost directly attributed to our VAST Online development project. We continue to self-fund our ongoing investment in capitalized software with funds provided by operating cash flows.

As Mike discussed, we expect to continue to see growth of approximately 10% on a constant currency basis. And we also expect to see continuing improvement in profitability due to an increase in revenue partially offset by our continued investment in growth initiatives, including R&D, which we believe will help us capture and accelerate new opportunities. Therefore, we have issued guidance of adjusted EBITDA between $6.2 million and $6.7 million on a constant currency basis for fiscal year 2019. The company also expects to invest approximately $7 million in research and development, including capitalized software development costs. It is important to note that although the overall level of R&D investment will not increase materially from fiscal year 2018, most of this investment will reduce adjusted EBITDA since it will not be capitalized at the same levels as we saw in prior years.

Our projections are based on executing key project initiatives, including rolling out VAST Online, continued deployment of Autocat in North America, and continued growth in our SaaS business, including our relationship with ALLDATA. Our business is subject to quarter-to-quarter fluctuations due to timing of certain deals and changes in foreign currency rates.

I will now turn the call back over to you, Mike.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Brian. In summary, fiscal 2018 was a year of investment and steady progress in all areas of our business that led to double-digit growth, increasing profitability, and an overall strengthening of our business.

Our cloud-based solutions continue to gain momentum and are a much larger portion of our overall business. We made progress with our large enterprise project with Goodyear, and are on track to hit major milestones in fiscal 2019. We are also working on a number of opportunities, and the outlook for our business is robust. We're using the latest technologies to develop and deploy leading edge solutions for the automotive industry that can be adapted for other industries. I look forward to providing you with additional updates on our continued progress and success.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. Brian and I will now take any questions you may have. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B. Riley FBR.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Good morning, and thanks for taking my question here.

Michael Jamieson

Good morning.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

So, first on the fiscal '19 guidance, obviously you laid out 10% year-on-year your revenue growth, also adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million to $6.7 million. It sounds like there is some expectation of improvement in profitability, yet in your prepared remarks you did note the near-term pressure on margins because of investing in people and infrastructure. Can you help reconcile those statements?

Brian Callahan

Sure. We do expect, and we've been talking about margins a lot where we think we can get, and as we continue to roll out these new initiatives we think they will get better, but we are continuing to make those investments. We think we we'll get a little better in fiscal year '19 and continue, but once we really start ramping up these projects we expect to see additional improvement. So we do think it's going to improve. We just don't -- until we completely start rolling out these revenue streams and really get them fully baked into the numbers we expect to just see some slight continue improvement. We expect to see some accelerated improvement once we really start rolling out those projects, and we get the full impact from them.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Got it, and I think with regards to Goodyear specifically, if you move through the pilot phase of the project, there's the 600 location network that they can tap into. Is there kind of like a timetable on when that kind of gets deployed and comes into your P&L?

Michael Jamieson

There is, Sarkis, I think that we've seen a number of delays in the project over a number of years. So we're pretty confident that we're going to see some progress in the relative near-term now. The rates at which Goodyear rolls out to the network of 600 is really -- is going to be controlled by them. But we know that when we successfully complete the pilot that they want to be pretty aggressive with that rollout. So we're not in a position to share the timeframes, but we're getting very close now to some significant milestones, but yes, everybody is focused on -- or will be focused on that rollout once we complete the pilot.

On the dealer side, again, 600 locations are just the corporate-owned stores. The dealers, there are a number of dealers who are waiting in the queue. We have this next batch of dealers that we're going to bring live before the end of this calendar year. And then we can start to approach those dealers separately. So there's going to be a lot happening over the next few months, as I mentioned. We've been disappointed overall with the progress that we made in fiscal '18 with regards to dealers, but we know we've done things for the right reasons, and we expect things to pick up in fiscal '19.

Brian Callahan

And that's obviously reflected in our guidance, not only the EBITDA, but the revenue because obviously -- and this is multi-recurring revenue, obviously we don't get the full impact for those this year, and there's not upfront revenues per say for [technical difficulty] these are going to be SaaS revenues, so that's fully reflected in the guidance that expected time.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood, and then if we think about just kind of the other players who are perhaps keeping their eyes and just kind of understanding the pulse on how this rollout goes, any perhaps letters of intent or any other kind of details that you can share with us today, or too soon?

Michael Jamieson

I would say it's still too soon. We're engaged with a number of businesses right now who've expressed an interest in VAST Online, and we're hopeful that we'll be successful with some of those, but as soon as we have something we'll share it. I think we're encouraged by the type of interest that's being shown and the level of fit once we get in to the details of analyzing the requirements against what we actually have. So some encouraging conversations, and, yes, I assure that I'll share whatever I can as soon as I can.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Got it. One more for me, and then I'll hop back in the queue. So it sounds like you're trying to expand into some of the other vertical markets. I know you've mentioned this in prior calls. It looks like going into the construction materials markets with the Trader software with some updates in that software. Can you maybe walk through the near-term opportunity and why you're making that move currently given the full plate you have with the other piece of the business?

Michael Jamieson

Yes, I think we've been pretty consistent in our message with regards to Trader and the opportunities in the U.K. It is still very much seen as a lower priority than the major automotive opportunities, but we have managed to steadily grow the customer base, not by diverting valuable R&D resources to the Trader project, but just an ongoing and steady increase in new features. So this just really came about as a result of the recent show, in April that we did see a nice increase in the number of leads that we came away with. We also leveraged our existing catalogue technology to come up with a prototype of a solution that could be applied to some of these other industries. So again, this is using an existing technology, existing infrastructure, and trying to take that into other markets.

And the response has been fairly positive. So, yes, the pipeline is looking healthier than it has done over recent times. I don't think that the focus in terms of our priorities is shifting. It's just I wanted to provide a bit of an update on the other markets and Trader.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Great, thank you.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from John Rolfe with Argand Capital.

John Rolfe

Hey, good morning guys. A couple of questions for you, what level of capitalized R&D are you expecting for fiscal 2019?

Brian Callahan

It's hard to give exact numbers just because it depends on the timing of the rollout of certain phases of the project as obviously dictates when it starts being capitalizable. And I would say a reasonable estimate is probably not more than 10% of it.

John Rolfe

Not more than 10% of $7 million total.

Brian Callahan

Of the $7 million, yes, that's probably not a -- so that's what I meant, it's down quite a bit from the prior capitalization levels. It obviously has a lot to do, like Mike said, the timing of the rollouts of the VAST Online and different versions of it, but, yes, that's why you see that the R&D expense which impacts EBITDA is expected to go up this year because a lot of stuff was capitalized before is now rolling into the P&L.

John Rolfe

Okay. But if you were at a similar level, since you did about, well I think, $1.5 million in capitalized last year, if you had been at a similar level in 2019 you'd be looking at about $700,000 or $800,000 boost to your EBITDA projection. Is that fair?

Brian Callahan

On a constant…

John Rolfe

Well, I guess some of it will be offset through increased D&A, but you would be looking at some order of magnitude, let's say, $500,000 increase in your EBITDA projection for the year?

Brian Callahan

Yes, right, correct. It's hard to say exactly, because you're right, depending on the timeline and amortization starts coming in through COGS. But just on the R&D side, yes. But, yes, and then you'll start seeing the amortization coming through in the cost of goods sold. Yes, so we're seeing a little bit of increase in R&D this year compared to '18, just the timing and making sure we have the resources to get the VAST Online rolled out, and as well as some of the additional enhancements and versions we see that we think will help the market, as Mike talked to our -- talking to a lot of different parties. So understanding what they would need for it to work best in their environment is some of things we're going to be focusing on.

As well as is enhancements in our other products that we're hearing from the market that will help us capture some other opportunities. So it's really making sure that we're capturing these opportunities that are being presented with us. And we've included in the budget enough resources, we think, to try to help accelerate those. So that's really what it's coming down to.

John Rolfe

And so going back to the prior caller's question, I mean you guys laid out a number of years ago, I don't know three or four now, sort of a target model at various revenue run rates. It sounds like certainly you're doing some increased spending in the near-term. But as you look out towards, let's say, that $50 million revenue number a couple of years out do you still think an EBITDA margin in excess of 30% is achievable when and if you get to that point?

Brian Callahan

Well, yes, that scenario you're talking about, obviously, we've always said very subjective depending on what's going on the business at that time. When we're talking -- because you mentioned the key thing in R&D spend. The levels we're spending in R&D right now are not what we would consider maintenance-level R&D; we're definitely investing because there's some opportunities that we're seeing in front of us. And obviously if those opportunities aren't there and we're for VAST Online we're normal maintenance mode we're obviously at a higher level than we would expect you know, exactly because we're using outside parties to supplement, et cetera.

So barring -- and our hope is we have more and more new opportunities coming in, and we have to be at this level or increase it as long as the return on investment is there and the opportunities are there. But certainly we would expect this not to be the ongoing R&D levels if we aren't focusing on additional new opportunities once we get through the main rollout of VAST Online. But like Mike mentioned, we're seeing more and more opportunities, and there's other areas we're investing to upgrade our other products based on the technology platform we built for VAST Online. So definitely fiscal year '19, that's why we put additional R&D in, probably a higher level than we would've thought last year into '19 because these opportunities are coming up.

John Rolfe

Okay. And what's the -- yes, sorry.

Brian Callahan

No, I'm saying -- but to your point, yes. I mean normalize R&D level and the growing of revenue we definitely do expect to be able to leverage the EBITDA, and that what I talked about earlier, and better leverage, not only the gross margin, but the EBITDA margins.

John Rolfe

Yes, okay. And what's the reasonable expectation for sort of a consolidated tax rate going forward?

Brian Callahan

It's going to be close to the 20%. Like we said, the blended rate for U.S. going forward is close to about 21%, and that's about what the U.K. is, around that 20% level. It might be a little bit lower, just depends on timing and ability to capture any R&D credits, that stuff kind of changes quarter-to-quarter, year-to-year depending on U.S, U.K., somewhere in that 20% range is a pretty reasonable place to be right now.

John Rolfe

Okay, great. Thanks very much, guys.

Brian Callahan

Sure.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Walter Ramsley with Walrus Partners.

Walter Ramsley

Thank you. Congratulations on another good quarter. I've got a couple of questions. Can you give us an update on ALLDATA part of the business?

Michael Jamieson

Yes, good morning, Walter. We, as I mentioned, that the relationship with ALLDATA continues to move in the right direction, that the right numbers are increase quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. So, yes, we're pretty pleased with where we are with ALLDATA and continue to look for mutual opportunities.

Walter Ramsley

Okay. And just kind of side-by-side comparing the MAM software with the existing software that Goodyear is using, can you just take a minute and explain what sort of advantages your product will have compared to what they currently are doing and also is Goodyear still investing in their old product at all, or have they kind of given up on that?

Michael Jamieson

Well, they continue to support the product until we're in a position to roll out VAST Online, then yes, they will be investing -- that is an additional charge that they are carrying just maintaining the product. The real focus is on getting VAST Online to a point where we can start rolling it out throughout the Goodyear network.

In terms of a comparison with our existing VAST product, then the current VAST product has many years of developments and a nice rich customer base contributing ideas. So it will take a number of years before we reach parity with the existing VAST product, but we have better technology, we're introducing a number of new integrations as well that really make VAST Online appealing to people at Goodyear and some of the other people that we're talking to right now. And the same applies when you compare it to the existing Goodyear product, GBMS. I think that is seen as the oldest technology, the benefits of a cloud solution from a maintenance and a security standpoint are significant. And so yes, we've taken the key features from the GBMS product, some key features from our existing VAST product and that's what's in the current version today. Yes, we have a full world map of items that we want to add going forward and really for an existing VAST customer it will be a case of looking at what we have and for them when is the right time to say, okay, this product will offer additional advantages over what I have running today.

Walter Ramsley

Okay. And just one last one, if you could, one of your big competitors is Epicor, can you just give us a quick update on what they're doing from a technology standpoint these days?

Michael Jamieson

Well, I mean, Epicor, they are certainly in a number of different markets and yes, they're the dominant player here in North America. Yes, we compete with them day in day out, I mean what do they do, it's difficult for us to provide a clear view on what they're doing with their technology. Yes, they're a strong competitor, we worked hard to displace Epicor customers with our Autopart solution in the past and I don't see that changing. They have a strong catalog solution in some instances. Yes, that will be the preferred option for people, but we're looking to offer choice, so in some cases, Epicor will be the right catalogue solution, in others and people and people will take our Autocat offering.

And in the UK, slightly different, we're the dominant player in the UK market and we've taken a lot of market share from Epicor over the years, both from a systems standpoint and a catalog standpoint as well. They actually resell our catalog solution in the UK today. So roles are reversed lightly.

Walter Ramsley

Okay. Well, thank you, Mike. Congratulations again, and it looks like an exciting year coming up.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Walter.

Brian Callahan

Thank you.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. That concludes today's presentation. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.